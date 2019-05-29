iRobot : The Future of Clean Takes Shape with iRobot's Most Advanced Robot Vacuum and Mop

BEDFORD, Mass., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, is launching two new powerful robots that work together to provide the deepest clean possible in the home. The Roomba® s9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal sports a sleek Maximized-Edge design and is the most intelligent, powerful, and deepest cleaning Roomba® robot to date. The Braava jet® m6 robot mop tackles multiple rooms and large spaces with advanced navigation and mapping capabilities. Together, the two robots can use Imprint™ Link Technology to talk to each other, automatically vacuuming and then mopping, without any effort from the user.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8234052-irobot-roomba-s9-robot-vacuum-braava-jet-m6-robot-mop/

'In 2018, iRobot brought robot memory and automatic bin emptying to the Roomba robot vacuum, ushering in a level of hands-free cleaning automation not previously realized in consumer robots,' said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. 'With the launch of the Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6, iRobot has achieved another automation milestone for home robots. Not only can customers forget about vacuuming for weeks at a time, but their robot vacuum and mop can now work together - automatically vacuuming then mopping - without any effort from the user.'

Angle will be a keynote speaker at re:MARS, Amazon's AI and robotics event taking place from June 4 - 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV, where he will present his vision for robotic automation in the home. The Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 robots, as well as the forthcoming Terra™ robot mower, will be on display at re:MARS in the Alexa & iRobot Smart Home.

'The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop are the most advanced robots that iRobot has ever built and the best home cleaning robots in the market today,' said Christian Cerda, COO of iRobot. 'Customers who demand high-performance, detailed cleaning will appreciate the superior suction of the Roomba s9+ and its ability to vacuum deep into corners where dirt hides. The mapping and navigation intelligence of the Braava jet m6, along with its advanced cleaning features, provide customers with a robot that can mop their whole home.'

Roomba® s9+ hugs edges, gets into corners

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal offers customers the deepest clean yet1 with an advanced 3D sensor, a powerful new cleaning system and PerfectEdge® Technology, which encompasses 30 percent wider Dual Rubber Brushes2 and a specially designed Corner Brush. Each Rubber Brush has rubber treads that stay in constant contact with different floor surfaces - from hard floors to carpets - adjusting and flexing as needed to get everything from small particles, like dust and dirt, to hair and large debris. A specially designed Corner Brush uses five angled arms to grab dirt and debris from deep in corners and along walls, directing it into the robot's path to be vacuumed up.

The Roomba s9+ boasts a powerful new cleaning system with up to 40X the suction3 over previous generation Roomba vacuums. When the Roomba s9+ detects carpets or rugs, the robot employs its Power Boost technology to automatically increase suction to pull in dirt and debris from deep within carpet fibers.

iRobot's patented iAdapt® 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM® technology helps the Roomba s9+ seamlessly and efficiently navigate the home by keeping track of where it's been and where it has yet to clean. A new advanced 3D sensor on the Roomba s9+ constantly scans what's immediately ahead of the robot at a rate of 25 times per second to help the s9+ get deep into corners and clean large areas efficiently. Using iRobot's Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology, the Roomba s9+ gets to know the home's floor plan, giving customers total control to choose which rooms are cleaned and when. The robot can be scheduled to clean via the iRobot HOME App or by pressing the CLEAN button. Users can also initiate a cleaning with voice control when the robot is paired with Alexa enabled devices or the Google Assistant.

The Roomba s9+ robot features the first and only Anti-Allergen System for robots that traps and locks pollen and mold allergens, keeping them from escaping the robot or its Clean Base™ Charging Station. The Roomba® s9+ robot includes a High-Efficiency Filter that captures 99 percent of mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens. Once the Roomba s9+ robot is finished cleaning, it returns to the Clean Base™ Charging Station to automatically empty its contents into a disposable bag, trapping dirt and dust. The Clean Base™ Charging Station holds 30 bins of debris, allowing customers to forget about vacuuming for weeks at a time.

Braava jet® m6 mops multiple rooms, large spaces

The Braava jet® m6 robot mop delivers fresh, clean floors throughout the entire home. Users simply attach their preferred cleaning pad - Wet Mopping or Dry Sweeping - and the robot takes it from there. Like the Roomba s9+ robot, the Braava jet m6 robot uses iAdapt® 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM® technology and Imprint™ Smart Mapping to get to know the home's floor plan, giving users total control to choose which rooms are cleaned and when. The robot can be scheduled to clean via the iRobot HOME App or by pressing the CLEAN button. Users can also initiate cleaning via voice control when the robot is paired with Alexa enabled devices or the Google Assistant.

Ideal for hard floor surfaces, such as hardwood, tile, and stone, the Braava jet m6 robot features a Maximized-Edge design that helps the robot get into corners and along edges. Using advanced navigation, the robot cleans in an efficient pattern while navigating around furniture, rugs, and other obstacles. If the robot runs low on battery before its cleaning job is finished, it will automatically recharge and resume cleaning until the job is complete.

In Wet Mopping mode, the Precision Jet Spray and Wet Mopping pad tackle sticky messes, grime4, and kitchen grease. Users can add Braava jet™ Hard Floor Cleaning Solution for a long-lasting, fresh scent. In Dry Sweeping mode, the Dry Sweeping pad uses electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust and pet hair.

When the Braava jet® robot mop is finished cleaning, users don't have to worry about touching the dirty cleaning pads. Simply place the robot over a waste basket and hit the 'eject' button to drop the pad into the trash. Users can view Clean Map™ reports in the app to see where the Braava jet m6 cleaned and view other stats about the cleaning job. Reusable washable wet and dry cleaning pads are available for purchase separately.

Dynamic duo: Roomba® vacuums then Braava jet® mops

With the introduction of the Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 robots, iRobot is also ushering in the next generation of connected home automation with Imprint™ Link Technology, which enables robots to intelligently communicate with each other - working in sequence to get the job done. With Imprint™ Link Technology, the Roomba s9+ and Braava jet m6 robots work together to deliver an extra level of clean by automatically vacuuming then mopping, without any effort from the user.

Users can initiate a Linked clean in the iRobot HOME app, where they have the option to choose specific rooms for the robots to clean or an entire level of their home. To start, the Roomba s9+ will go out and vacuum the selected area. Once the Roomba robot docks, the Braava jet m6 robot will leave its dock and begin mopping. Users will receive notifications when vacuuming and mopping are complete. Imprint™ Link Technology will also work with the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum.

Pricing and Availability:

North America:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal is available for purchase immediately in the U.S. and Canada starting at $1,299 USD on www.irobot.com. The Roomba s9+ will be available at select retailers beginning on June 9, 2019. The Roomba s9 robot vacuum can also be purchased without the Clean Base™ starting at $999 USD on www.irobot.com. The Clean Base™ with Automatic Dirt Disposal for Roomba s9 is sold separately for $349 USD. Additional Dirt Disposal Bags can be purchased for $16.99 for a pack of three bags.

The Braava jet® m6 robot mop is available for purchase immediately in the U.S. and Canada starting at $499 USD on www.irobot.com and in major retail stores on June 9, 2019. Braava jet m6 Cleaning Pads retail for $7.99 USD for a box of seven cleaning pads and can be purchased on www.irobot.com or wherever the Braava jet m6 is sold. Washable wet or dry cleaning pads retail for $24.99 USD for a box of two pads and are also available on www.irobot.com.

EMEA:

The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal will be available for purchase beginning July 12, 2019 in select European countries starting at €1,499.

The Braava jet® m6 robot mop will also be available for purchase beginning July 12, 2019 in select European countries starting at €699.

For more information:

Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava jet® m6 robot mop photos, videos and information can be found at: http://media.irobot.com/media-kits.

Please join iRobot on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1Compared to Roomba® 980, e5 and i7 robots

2Compared to Roomba® 600 Series

3Compared to Roomba® 600 Series AeroVac™ System

4Tested in spot clean mode

About iRobot Corp.

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot® created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot® is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including Roomba® vacuuming robots and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot® engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot®, please visit www.irobot.com.

For iRobot Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to iRobot Corporation's expectations concerning management's plans, objectives and strategies. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. iRobot undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iRobot, see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-clean-takes-shape-with-irobots-most-advanced-robot-vacuum-and-mop-300857796.html

SOURCE iRobot Corp.

Elise Caffrey, Investor Relations, iRobot Corp., (781) 430-3003, ecaffrey@irobot.com; James Baussmann, Media Relations, iRobot Corp., (781) 430-3664, jbaussmann@irobot.com