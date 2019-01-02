Log in
IRON MOUNTAIN INC
  Report  
Iron Mountain : Acquires Lane Archive Technologies Limited, Expanding Operational Presence in the Philippines

01/02/2019 | 02:01am CET

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM)®, the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced the acquisition of Lane Archive Technologies Limited in the Philippines, expanding the company's presence in the country. The acquisition will add eight facilities in Manila, Davao and Cebu to Iron Mountain's existing Philippine operations, delivering records management, data management, document management and secure destruction to nearly 1,000 customers.

"The acquisition of Lane Archive Technologies is a key milestone for our Philippines business, significantly expanding our operations in Manila and adding talented members of the Lane team," said Peter Hwang, managing director, Iron Mountain Asia. "With operations in the country's major business and commercial centers, we are adding scale and availability for our local and regional business, as well as our international customers with operations in the Philippines. This strengthens our in country presence while building upon the high levels of service that our customers expect for their information management needs."

Founded in 1987, Lane Archive Technologies offers records and data management services, along with document management and secure destruction, to its customer base throughout the Philippines. Based in Manila, Lane has operations throughout the country and delivers information management services to a wide range of customers.

"The acquisition of Lane Archive Technologies continues our strategy of expanding our presence in markets like the Philippines, where the move to digital transformation, coupled with the opportunity for records and information management outsourcing, is significant and growing," said Ernest Cloutier, executive vice president and general manager, International for Iron Mountain. "In these markets, our blend of expertise and technology relationships positions us to take advantage of those opportunities through the acquisition of leading local service providers that share our commitment to the highest levels of service delivery, security and trust. We can support our local and global customers while enhancing returns as we integrate these companies into our regional business, and ensuring we can capitalize on these trends."

About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storagesecure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Peter Hwang
Iron Mountain Incorporated
+852 3429-6888
peter.hwang@ironmountain.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-acquires-lane-archive-technologies-limited-expanding-operational-presence-in-the-philippines-300771546.html

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
