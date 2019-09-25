Iron Mountain : Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Multi-Tenant Data Center in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE:IRM), the storage and information management company, announced today it has expanded its global data center platform with the grand opening of an enterprise-class data center facility in Serangoon, Singapore. The Singapore location, SIN-1, is Iron Mountain's first data center in Asia, providing customers access to 1.5 megawatts of capacity with the ability to deliver an incremental 3 megawatts in future phases.

This purpose-built facility is designed to support the data center needs of many Fortune 1,000 customers who need to align compliance and IT asset protection programs. With 5.5 megawatts of capacity across four 10,000 square foot data halls at full build-out, SIN-1 provides access to a number of hybrid IT services, including cloud backup, migration and disaster recovery, as well as a variety of flexible wholesale and retail colocation deployment options through private suites, secure cages and individual cabinets.

"With our new SIN-1 data center, Iron Mountain continues its commitment to building world-class data center offerings for global organizations," said Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers at Iron Mountain. "We are excited to move into the next phase of growth for our digital strategy with the expansion of our global data center platform, building on our momentum in Phoenix and Western Europe. SIN-1 has been carefully designed to extend this progress and meet the rigorous needs of global customers, solidifying our global footprint with operations in this critical and fast-growing market."

"Iron Mountain's SIN-1 data center, our first in APAC, reaffirms our commitment to the growing information management and compliance needs of our customers in the region and globally," said Michael Goh, Senior Director and GM for Asia at Iron Mountain. "As we continue to work with both global enterprise and local companies and experience growing demand for our world-class digital offerings, we're proud to expand our global footprint and offer flexible, scalable options, ranging from maximum availability and security to diverse power sources, reliability and compliance, to customers in highly regulated industries."

Additional highlights of the SIN-1 data center campus include:

Support for multiple use cases including hybrid-IT colocation, local production IT, local/national business continuity/disaster recovery and consolidation/migration

Security controls including guarded campus entrance, 3-factor access controls, fully background-checked officers and employees and customizable security offerings for additional protection

Low-risk location for natural disasters and inclement weather

Efficient, cost-effective hybrid-IT enablement including centralized access to hundreds of global carriers, public and private cloud providers, and IT services providers

Redundant meet-me rooms and connection to regional MMR

Diverse fiber points of entry

Operational excellence: 100% uptime SLAs

Industry-leading compliance

SOC 2 Type I, SOC 3



ISO 27001 and 50001



PCI-DSS



TVRA and OSPAR

Iron Mountain's global data center platform consists of 14 operational facilities across 13 markets and three continents. Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, Iron Mountain's data center platform can support more than 350 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out. For more information on Iron Mountain Data Centers, visit https://www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/data-centers.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greer Aviv

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Greer.Aviv@ironmountain.com

(617) 535-2887

Anjaneya Singh, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

Anjaneya.Singh@ironmountain.com

(617) 535-8577

Media Contact:

Meghan Windle

FleishmanHillard for Iron Mountain

Meghan.Windle@fleishman.com

(617) 692-0525

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-announces-grand-opening-of-state-of-the-art-multi-tenant-data-center-in-singapore-300925391.html

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated