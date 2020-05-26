Log in
Iron Mountain Incorporated : Announces Investment Conference Participation

05/26/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

BOSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, today announced it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2020 Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday June 2nd. William L. Meaney, President & CEO will present at 3:25 pm ET. The company will also participate in investor meetings during the conference on Tuesday, June 2nd and Wednesday, June 3rd. In order to access the live presentation, each individual will have to register for REITweek. Please use the following link to register and access the presentation. REITWeek Registration Link. Registration is complimentary until June 2nd.
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 8th. William L. Meaney, President & CEO will present at 11:20 am ET. You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor Events.

About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storageinformation managementdigital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centerscloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greer Aviv

Nathan McCurren

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Director, Investor Relations

Greer.Aviv@ironmountain.com

Nathan.McCurren@ironmountain.com

(617) 535-2887

(617) 535-2997

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iron-mountain-announces-investment-conference-participation-301065392.html

SOURCE Iron Mountain Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2020
