Iron Mountain Incorporated : Announces Investment Conference Participation

BOSTON, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, today announced it will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

2020 Nareit REITweek Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday June 2 nd . William L. Meaney , President & CEO will present at 3:25 pm ET . The company will also participate in investor meetings during the conference on Tuesday, June 2 nd and Wednesday, June 3 rd . In order to access the live presentation, each individual will have to register for REITweek. Please use the following link to register and access the presentation. REITWeek Registration Link. Registration is complimentary until June 2 nd .

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

