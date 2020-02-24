Iron Mountain Incorporated : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, announced that William Meaney, President & CEO and Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President and CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Fireside chat moderated by J.P. Morgan's Business & Info Services equity research analyst Andrew Steinerman on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET .

on at . Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference at the Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Iron Mountain website at https://investors.ironmountain.com/news-and-events/investor-events/default.aspx.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across nearly 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management , digital transformation , secure storage , secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Greer Aviv Nathan McCurren Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Director, Investor Relations Greer.Aviv@ironmountain.com Nathan.McCurren@ironmountain.com (617) 535-2887 (617) 535-2997

