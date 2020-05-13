Iron Mountain Incorporated : Cuts Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 52%, Achieves Science-Based Target Six Years Early

BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company enabling digital transformation, today published its 7th annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. The report reviews Iron Mountain's 2019 achievements related to its environmental, social and governance priorities and commitments. Key highlights include:



Advanced Operational Outcomes

Reduced Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 52% (since 2016 baseline), surpassing original science-based target of 25% reduction by 2025.



Recognized as a top 25 U.S. buyer of renewable energy and honored with the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Goal Achiever Award.



Tracked toward its RE100 commitment achieving 77% of global electricity supply from wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.

Increased Sustainability-Advantaged Solutions for Customers

Launched the Green Power Pass program to certify that 100% of the energy customers use at Iron Mountain's data centers comes from renewable sources and help businesses achieve their own emissions goals.



Increased Secure IT Asset Disposition (SITAD) offerings, enabling customers to dispose of old IT assets in a manner that minimizes waste and reduces carbon footprint.

Prioritized Employee Safety and Inclusion

Launched the "Make it Personal, Safe, Home 24/7" campaign to promote safe behavior at work, in transit and at home – improved incident rate by 1.5 points over 2018 and 2.4 points over 2014.



Women represented 27% of company leadership and 29% of Board of Directors seats.

"Our values not only strengthened our ESG achievements across 2019, but today they continue to drive our response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said William L. Meaney, president and chief executive officer, Iron Mountain. "For us, sustainability is in every corner of our business, from caring for our employees across the world to delivering innovative digitally forward solutions for our customers, and optimizing our business to continue to make a positive impact on the environment."

Iron Mountain's Corporate Sustainability Report follows the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Guidelines, a widely used standard that provides a framework for reporting and tracking progress. To read the report, visit Iron Mountain's corporate responsibility portal at http://www.ironmountain.com/About-Us/Corporate-Social-Responsibility.aspx .

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM ), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage , information management , digital transformation, secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

