Iron Mountain Incorporated : Extends Digital Capabilities for Companies in Various Stages of Transformation at Google Cloud Next London

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Mountain Incorporated ® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in storage and information management services, today announced the expansion of its Iron Mountain InSight® intelligent content services platform at Google Cloud Next London. These extensions to the platform strengthen the company's digital transformation offerings for customers of all sizes.

Iron Mountain InSight Essential Edition enables authorized users to search, retrieve and share the information they need 24/7 from any location regardless of format, and provides a simple upgrade path to the full AI/ML capabilities of Iron Mountain InSight Enterprise edition. The solution provides a centralized view of information via an easy to use and visual interface, and allows companies to free up valuable workspace occupied by physical documents.

Iron Mountain InSight for Mortgage and Loans is targeted at financial services organizations who are looking to streamline processes, improve accuracy and deliver better service to their customers, while placing all content under consistent information governance policies. Iron Mountain Insight simplifies and optimizes complex processes such as post-close quality assurance, mortgage servicing transfers and exception management.

The platform drives efficiencies through automated ingestion, classification and extraction of key data from mortgage and loan documents, providing access to previously inaccessible unstructured data for exploration and analysis. These advances, along with the ability to process higher volumes, will lead to increased revenues, reduced cycle times for loans, improved accuracy and greater customer centricity.

"In an ever more competitive environment, clients need advanced, technology enabled business solutions, delivered with agility, so they can react quickly to their evolving customer needs. Iron Mountain is meeting this challenge with the extensions to the Iron Mountain InSight platform," said Fidelma Russo, chief technology officer, Iron Mountain. "Through this platform we can help customers automate high volume physical and digital processes with the use of advanced workflow, AI/ML to deliver more accurate results quickly and ultimately enable an improved customer experience."

The Iron Mountain InSight platform, first announced in July 2018 supports a variety of high value use cases across financial services, energy, media and entertainment, as well as HR/privacy. The Platform combines Google Cloud's AI and ML capabilities with Iron Mountain's content analytics, data management and information governance expertise to enable organizations to mitigate risk, and mine their data to uncover new revenue and cost savings opportunities.

Iron Mountain InSight Essential Edition, and Iron Mountain InSight for Mortgage and Loans are both available immediately.

Iron Mountain is demonstrating Iron Mountain InSight live at booth V18 at Google Cloud Next '19 show in London on Nov. 20-21. To learn more about Iron Mountain InSight, please visit its page on the Iron Mountain website.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management , digital transformation , secure storage , secure destruction , as well as data centers , cloud services and art storage and logistics , Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a digital way of working. Visit http://www.ironmountain.com for more information.

