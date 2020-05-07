Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Iron Mountain Incorporated    IRM

IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED

(IRM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Iron Mountain Incorporated : Q1 2020 Iron Mountain Incorporated Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 09:39am EDT
May 7, 202008:30 AM ET

The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http://investors.ironmountain.com, under "Quarterly Earnings," at approximately 6:00 A.M. ET that day. The webcast link can be accessed under "Investor Events" and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Registration.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10140258. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Call and replay information are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Call Dial In: 844.890.1796
International Call Dial In: 412.717.9590

Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week
Replay Domestic Dial In: 877.344.7529
Replay International Dial In: 412.317.0088
Access Code: 10140258

Disclaimer

Iron Mountain Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 13:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED
09:39aIRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Q1 2020 Iron Mountain Incorporated Earnings Confere..
PU
06:13aIRON MOUNTAIN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:12aIRON MOUNTAIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aIRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/29IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and C..
PR
03/13IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Q1 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
02/24IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
PR
02/19IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED : February Investor Presentation
PU
02/13IRON MOUNTAIN INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 369 M
EBIT 2020 826 M
Net income 2020 250 M
Debt 2020 9 193 M
Yield 2020 11,4%
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,55x
EV / Sales2021 3,55x
Capitalization 6 310 M
Chart IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Iron Mountain Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 30,44  $
Last Close Price 21,92  $
Spread / Highest target 87,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Leo Meaney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred J. Verrecchia Independent Chairman
John Tomovcsik Chief Operations Officer & EVP
Barry A. Hytinen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fidelma Russo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED-31.22%6 310
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.22%58 522
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.23.60%40 151
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.44%19 077
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-28.72%18 022
SEGRO PLC-11.50%10 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group