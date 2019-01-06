Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : Appoints Michael Shetzline, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) today announced that Michael
Shetzline, M.D., Ph.D., will join Ironwood as chief medical officer,
senior vice president and head of drug development, effective January
28, 2019. Dr. Shetzline will lead global product development for
Ironwood following its planned separation into two independent,
publicly-traded companies. In his role, Dr. Shetzline will focus on
driving innovation designed to enhance the value of the company’s
existing GI assets and creating new GI product opportunities. He will
report to Thomas McCourt, who will become President of Ironwood
following the separation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005100/en/
Michael Shetzline (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. McCourt commented, “Mike is one of the most experienced drug
developers in GI and a vital addition to the Ironwood team as we focus
on building a leading GI healthcare company. His vast experience leading
global clinical development, regulatory and commercial strategy across
multiple therapeutic areas including GI will be pivotal for us as we
advance our late-stage development portfolio – IW-3718 for persistent
GERD and MD-7246 for abdominal pain – and seek to bring new innovative
medicines to patients.”
“Ironwood is at a transformative point in its trajectory, one that’s
built on an incredibly solid foundation of GI expertise,” said Dr.
Shetzline. “From an industry perspective, it is clear that Ironwood’s
focus on GI positions it strongly for long-term growth and I am honored
and excited to lead development and expansion of its promising pipeline.”
Dr. Shetzline is a gastroenterologist and internist, bringing
exceptional expertise from more than 25 years in the biopharmaceutical
industry and academia. His proven track record is derived from his
leadership and vast experience in all facets of drug development –
including discovery research, translational medicine and clinical
development – across many areas of GI science including functional GI
disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, microbiome, rare diseases,
and acid related disorders. Dr. Shetzline has been involved in several
successful approved drug development programs in the U.S. and globally.
He also has extensive experience in managing collaborations, including
serving on the joint development committees for early- and late-stage
development ventures. Before joining Ironwood, Dr. Shetzline served as
vice president and head of gastroenterology clinical sciences at Takeda
Pharmaceuticals International Co., where he led global clinical
development for all GI assets. Prior to his role at Takeda, he served as
vice president and global head of gastroenterology at Ferring
International Pharmascience Center U.S., Inc, during which he led the
largest clinical development program in functional GI disorders. Before
that, he was vice president and global program head, integrated hospital
care, critical care and cardiovascular and metabolism, and head of
translational medicine GI discovery at Novartis Pharmaceuticals AG. Dr.
Shetzline also played a key role on the U.S. GI franchise team
supporting ZELNORM while at Novartis. Dr. Shetzline had a successful
career within academia serving as gastroenterology program director and
assistant professor of medicine at Duke University Medical Center in the
U.S. He has published over 40 full papers and book chapters and acted as
a reviewer for a range of medical journals, including authoring a
chapter in Sleisenger and Fordtran’s Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease
on Gastrointestinal Hormones. Dr. Shetzline earned his M.D. and Ph.D. at
The Ohio State University in physiology and medicine. He completed his
internal medicine residency and fellowship in gastroenterology as well
as serving on the faculty as a National Institutes of Health (NIH)
supported physician scientist at Duke University Medical Center. Dr.
Shetzline is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the
American College of Gastroenterology, and American Gastroenterological
Association.
