Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Investor Update Call

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology
company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for
patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our
passionate team. We discovered, developed and are commercializing
linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with
irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic
constipation (CIC). Our pipeline priorities for linaclotide include a
Phase IIIb trial evaluating its efficacy and safety on multiple
abdominal symptoms, including abdominal bloating, pain, and discomfort
in adult patients with IBS-C, as well as research into a formulation of
linaclotide designed to relieve abdominal pain associated with IBS.
We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in
areas of significant unmet need, including persistent gastroesophageal
reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998
and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please
visit www.ironwoodpharma.com
or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma;
information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted
in both these locations.
