Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Investor Update Call

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) today announced it will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (866) 393-4306 (U.S. and Canada) or (734) 385-2616 (international) using conference ID number 8449987. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting February 13, 2019 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using conference ID number 8449987. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our passionate team. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Our pipeline priorities for linaclotide include a Phase IIIb trial evaluating its efficacy and safety on multiple abdominal symptoms, including abdominal bloating, pain, and discomfort in adult patients with IBS-C, as well as research into a formulation of linaclotide designed to relieve abdominal pain associated with IBS.

We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in areas of significant unmet need, including persistent gastroesophageal reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.

