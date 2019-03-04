Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present a corporate update
at the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday,
March 11, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time at The Boston Marriott Copley
Place in Boston.
A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentation will be accessible through the
Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.
To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website
approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time
for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast
will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the
conference.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
(Nasdaq: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology company focused on creating
medicines that make a difference for patients, building value for our
fellow shareholders, and empowering our passionate team. We discovered,
developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded
prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with
constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Our
pipeline priorities for linaclotide include a Phase IIIb trial
evaluating its efficacy and safety on multiple abdominal symptoms,
including abdominal bloating, pain, and discomfort in adult patients
with IBS-C, as well as research into a formulation of linaclotide
designed to relieve abdominal pain associated with IBS.
We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in
areas of significant unmet need, including persistent gastroesophageal
reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998
and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please
visit www.ironwoodpharma.com
or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma;
information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted
in both these locations.
