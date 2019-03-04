Log in
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

0
03/04/2019

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present a corporate update at the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time at The Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our passionate team. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Our pipeline priorities for linaclotide include a Phase IIIb trial evaluating its efficacy and safety on multiple abdominal symptoms, including abdominal bloating, pain, and discomfort in adult patients with IBS-C, as well as research into a formulation of linaclotide designed to relieve abdominal pain associated with IBS.

We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in areas of significant unmet need, including persistent gastroesophageal reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 387 M
EBIT 2019 11,4 M
Net income 2019 3,22 M
Debt 2019 274 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 33,45
EV / Sales 2019 6,62x
EV / Sales 2020 5,76x
Capitalization 2 290 M
Chart IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Hecht Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrance G. McGuire Chairman
William I. Huyett Chief Operating Officer
Gina R. Consylman CFO, CAO, Controller & SVP-Finance
Mark G. Currie Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.42.95%2 202
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.40%27 712
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 236
LONZA GROUP12.17%20 667
INCYTE CORPORATION38.65%18 457
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.31.80%11 926
