Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    IRWD

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IRWD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 11:01pm CET

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present a corporate update at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session that will begin at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentation and the question and answer session will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our passionate team. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Our pipeline priorities for linaclotide include a Phase IIIb trial evaluating its efficacy and safety on multiple abdominal symptoms, including abdominal bloating, pain, and discomfort in adult patients with IBS-C, as well as research into a formulation of linaclotide designed to relieve pain across all IBS subtypes.

We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in areas of significant unmet need, including persistent gastroesophageal reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS,
11:01pIRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
10:04pIRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : and Allergan Announce Settlement with Mylan Resolving..
BU
2018IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Co..
BU
2018IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
2018IRONWOOD : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Third Quarter 2018 Investor Update
BU
2018IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Third Quarter 2018 Investor Update Call
BU
2018IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : Presenting IW-3718 and Linaclotide Data at the Americ..
BU
2018IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for Praliciguat ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 315 M
EBIT 2018 -141 M
Net income 2018 -267 M
Debt 2018 341 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 69,58
EV / Sales 2018 6,14x
EV / Sales 2019 5,06x
Capitalization 1 596 M
Chart IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 14,6 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Hecht Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrance G. McGuire Chairman
William I. Huyett Chief Operating Officer
Gina R. Consylman CFO, CAO, Controller & SVP-Finance
Mark G. Currie Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-30.89%1 596
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%25 451
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC0.00%23 239
LONZA GROUP0.00%19 345
INCYTE CORPORATION0.00%13 532
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.0.00%9 143
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.