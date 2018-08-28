Log in
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

08/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present corporate updates at two upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • 2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 1:55 p.m. ET at the Westin Copley Place in Boston.
  • 16th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:10 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentations will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcasts will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our passionate team. We are commercializing two innovative primary care products: linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS‐C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), and lesinurad, which is approved for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout in patients who have not achieved target serum uric acid (sUA) levels with a medically appropriate daily dose of a xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) alone. We are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in areas of significant unmet need, including uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, achalasia and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.


© Business Wire 2018
