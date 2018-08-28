Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present corporate updates
at two upcoming investor conferences in September:
-
2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018
at 1:55 p.m. ET at the Westin Copley Place in Boston.
-
16th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:10 a.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New
York.
A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentations will be accessible through
the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com.
To access the webcasts, please log on to the Ironwood website
approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time
for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the
webcasts will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following
the conference.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is a commercial biotechnology
company focused on creating medicines that make a difference for
patients, building value for our fellow shareholders, and empowering our
passionate team. We are commercializing two innovative primary care
products: linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for
adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS‐C) or
chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), and lesinurad, which is approved
for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with gout in patients who
have not achieved target serum uric acid (sUA) levels with a medically
appropriate daily dose of a xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) alone. We
are also advancing a pipeline of innovative product candidates in areas
of significant unmet need, including uncontrolled gastroesophageal
reflux disease, diabetic nephropathy, heart failure with preserved
ejection fraction, achalasia and sickle cell disease. Ironwood was
founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more
information, please visit www.ironwoodpharma.com
or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma;
information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted
in both these locations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005576/en/