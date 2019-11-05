Log in
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals : to Present at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

0
11/05/2019 | 04:10pm EST

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will present a corporate update at the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (6:10 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. We discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the number one prescribed irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) treatment option (branded or generic) for adults in the U.S.

We are also advancing two late-stage, first-in-category GI product candidates: IW-3718 is a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant being developed for the potential treatment of persistent gastroesophageal reflux disease, and MD-7246 is a delayed-release formulation of linaclotide that is being evaluated as an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated certain GI diseases.

Ironwood was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, please visit our website at www.ironwoodpharma.com or www.twitter.com/ironwoodpharma; information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted in both these locations.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 416 M
EBIT 2019 83,7 M
Net income 2019 12,2 M
Debt 2019 216 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,4x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 4,66x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 1 720 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Mallon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas A. McCourt President
Julie Harris McHugh Chairman
Gina R. Consylman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Shetzline Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.89%1 720
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.26.11%28 427
LONZA GROUP40.28%26 989
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 823
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.87.95%18 251
INCYTE CORPORATION32.77%18 186
