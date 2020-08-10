IRPC Public : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements for the 3-month and 6-month period ended June 30, 2020 and operating results

-Translation-

Ref. Ngor Nor Por. 020/2020

10 August 2020

Subject : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements for the 3-month and 6- month period ended June 30, 2020 and operating results

To :President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to submit the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 3-month and 6-month period ended June 30, 2020, which was reviewed by independent auditor, and was approved by the Company's Audit Committee. The consolidated financial statements can be summarized as follows:

In the second quarter of 2020 (2Q/2020), the Company's net sales was Baht 30,370 million, decreasing 30% from the first quarter of 2020 (1Q/2020), QoQ, including a 27% decrease in average selling price following a volatility of crude oil price and a 3% decrease in sales volume. The average crude intake was 189,000 barrels per day, was similar to those of 1Q/2020.

The Market GIM was Baht 4,669 million (USD 8.46 per barrel), jumped 27% thanks to the lower crude premium amid the oil-price war. Saudi Arabia announced a significant reduction in the selling price of crude oil (Official Selling Price: "OSP") together with the improving petrochemical products spread especially the medical and packaging product groups. On the contrary, most petroleum products spread remained under pressure derived from weakening demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crude oil price situation in 2Q/2020 seems highly volatile. At the beginning of the quarter, crude oil price continued to decline from 1Q/2020. Dubai price was dropping to the lowest level of USD 13.55 per barrel as the COVID-19 outbreak and recovering in May 2020. As a result, the Company had a net stock gain of Baht 89 million or USD 0.17 per barrel, including the reversal of LCM amounting to Baht 2,835 million and oil hedging gain of Baht 644 million offset with the stock loss of Baht 3,390 million against the net stock loss of Baht 6,811 million in the prior quarter. These led to the Accounting GIM of Baht 4,758 million or USD 8.63 per barrel contrasted with the loss on Accounting GIM amounted to Baht 3,146 million in the last quarter.

The operating expenses of Baht 3,476 million, slightly increased by 2% was due mainly to the higher maintenance cost and consulting expense. These resulted in the earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Baht 1,505 million, comparing with the 1Q/2020 loss on EBITDA of Baht 6,436 million. The financial cost was Baht 457 million, down by 2% compared with 1Q/2020. Meanwhile, there were loss from financial derivatives amounting to Baht 26 million decreasing from the loss totaling Baht 558 million in the previous quarter comprising of loss from Interest Rate Swap contracts (IRS) amounting to Baht 213 million and realized loss of Cross Currency Swap contracts (CCS) amounting to Baht 346 million that unwinding in the preceding quarter.

In addition, the Company recorded foreign exchange gain on USD loan of Baht 353 million owing to the Thai Baht appreciation against the foreign exchange loss of Baht 500 million in the previous period. There was unrealized gain from oil hedging of Baht 359 million compared to unrealized loss from oil hedging of Baht 993 million last quarter. Gain from Investments