Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  IRPC    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC

(IRPC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRPC Public : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements for the 3-month and 6-month period ended June 30, 2020 and operating results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 07:04am EDT

-Translation-

Ref. Ngor Nor Por. 020/2020

10 August 2020

Subject : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' financial statements for the 3-month and 6- month period ended June 30, 2020 and operating results

To :President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to submit the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the 3-month and 6-month period ended June 30, 2020, which was reviewed by independent auditor, and was approved by the Company's Audit Committee. The consolidated financial statements can be summarized as follows:

In the second quarter of 2020 (2Q/2020), the Company's net sales was Baht 30,370 million, decreasing 30% from the first quarter of 2020 (1Q/2020), QoQ, including a 27% decrease in average selling price following a volatility of crude oil price and a 3% decrease in sales volume. The average crude intake was 189,000 barrels per day, was similar to those of 1Q/2020.

The Market GIM was Baht 4,669 million (USD 8.46 per barrel), jumped 27% thanks to the lower crude premium amid the oil-price war. Saudi Arabia announced a significant reduction in the selling price of crude oil (Official Selling Price: "OSP") together with the improving petrochemical products spread especially the medical and packaging product groups. On the contrary, most petroleum products spread remained under pressure derived from weakening demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crude oil price situation in 2Q/2020 seems highly volatile. At the beginning of the quarter, crude oil price continued to decline from 1Q/2020. Dubai price was dropping to the lowest level of USD 13.55 per barrel as the COVID-19 outbreak and recovering in May 2020. As a result, the Company had a net stock gain of Baht 89 million or USD 0.17 per barrel, including the reversal of LCM amounting to Baht 2,835 million and oil hedging gain of Baht 644 million offset with the stock loss of Baht 3,390 million against the net stock loss of Baht 6,811 million in the prior quarter. These led to the Accounting GIM of Baht 4,758 million or USD 8.63 per barrel contrasted with the loss on Accounting GIM amounted to Baht 3,146 million in the last quarter.

The operating expenses of Baht 3,476 million, slightly increased by 2% was due mainly to the higher maintenance cost and consulting expense. These resulted in the earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Baht 1,505 million, comparing with the 1Q/2020 loss on EBITDA of Baht 6,436 million. The financial cost was Baht 457 million, down by 2% compared with 1Q/2020. Meanwhile, there were loss from financial derivatives amounting to Baht 26 million decreasing from the loss totaling Baht 558 million in the previous quarter comprising of loss from Interest Rate Swap contracts (IRS) amounting to Baht 213 million and realized loss of Cross Currency Swap contracts (CCS) amounting to Baht 346 million that unwinding in the preceding quarter.

In addition, the Company recorded foreign exchange gain on USD loan of Baht 353 million owing to the Thai Baht appreciation against the foreign exchange loss of Baht 500 million in the previous period. There was unrealized gain from oil hedging of Baht 359 million compared to unrealized loss from oil hedging of Baht 993 million last quarter. Gain from Investments

was Baht 68 million, was up 39%. There was corporate income tax benefit amounting to Baht 39 million against corporate income tax benefit of Baht 2,246 million in the prior quarter. All mentioned above resulted to the 2Q/2020 net loss of Baht 411 million, sharply improved from the net loss of Baht 8,905 million in 1Q/2020.

In the first six months of 2020 ( 1H/2020) , the Company generated net sales of Baht 73,987 million, decreased by Baht 37,989 million or 34% when compared to the first six months of 2019 ( 1H/2019) , which contributed to a 26% decrease in selling price due to decline in crude oil price and a 8% drop in sales volume. The average crude intake was 188,000 barrels per day, decreasing by 7% because of the decline in products demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company had Market GIM Baht 8,334 million or USD 7.64 per barrel, decreased by Baht 2,053 million or 20% compared with 1H/2019 as a decline of both petroleum and petrochemical products spread, due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company had net stock loss amounting to Baht 6,722 million, including the stock loss of Baht 7,851 million against the reversal of LCM amounting to Baht 162 million and oil hedging gain of Baht 967 million, compared with 1H/2019 net stock gain of Baht 1,211 million. Hence, the Accounting GIM was Baht 1,612 million or USD 1.48 per barrel, decreased by Baht 9,986 million from 1H/2019. The other incomes of Baht 1,022 million, down by 11%. The operating expenses were Baht 6,871 million, decreasing by 7% mostly from the implementation of cost reduction initiatives. These resulted in the loss on EBITDA of Baht 4,932 million, EBITDA decreased by Baht 9,591 million, compared with 1H/2019.

In 1H/2020, the depreciation expenses were Baht 4,451 million, increased by Baht 300 million from 4,151 million in 1H/2019 owing to the completion of the expansion and efficiency improvement projects. The net financial costs were Baht 921 million, decreasing by 2%. There was loss from financial derivatives amounting to Baht 584 million, mainly from the realized loss from CCS amounting to Baht 346 million and loss from IRS amounting to Baht 239 million compared to the gain of Baht 576 million in 1H/2019. The Company had foreign exchange loss of Baht 147 million as the Thai Baht depreciation compared to foreign exchange gain of Baht 340 million in 1H/2019. There was unrealized loss from oil hedging amounting to Baht 634 million. The Company had investments gain amounting to Baht 117 million, declined by 40% owing to a weakening performance from associates and joint ventures. The Company recorded the corporate income tax benefit amounting to Baht 2,285 million compared to 1H/2019 corporate income tax benefit of Baht 4 million because of the decreasing operating results. All mentioned above resulting the net loss of Baht 9,316 million against the net profit of Baht 660 million in 1H/2019.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total assets of Baht 167,484 million, total liabilities of Baht 94,902 million and shareholders' equity was amounted to Baht 72,582 million.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)

President & Chief Executive Officer

Finance & Investor Relations Department

Tel. 02-765-7380Fax.02-765-7379

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 11:03:23 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IRPC
07:04aIRPC PUBLIC : Submission of IRPC Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries' fi..
PU
07/31Thai Airways confident in rehabilitation request as court hearing nears
RE
07/14IRPC PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Sh..
PU
07/03IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Subcommittee Members
PU
07/03IRPC PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
06/22IRPC PUBLIC : Update Meeting Rooms for 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholde..
PU
06/12Thai energy group PTT cuts 2020 investment by up to $1.2 billion
RE
06/09Refineries around Asia join Chinese peers in ramping up oil output
RE
06/04IRPC PUBLIC : Publication of Invitation Letter for 2020 Annual General Sharehold..
PU
05/11Thailand's PTT books losses and cuts investment amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 172 B 5 535 M 5 535 M
Net income 2020 -5 947 M -191 M -191 M
Net Debt 2020 55 394 M 1 779 M 1 779 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,51x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 51 435 M 1 649 M 1 652 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 409
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart IRPC
Duration : Period :
IRPC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRPC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,84 THB
Last Close Price 2,52 THB
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sukrit Surabotsopon President & Executive Director
Chansin Treenuchagron Chairman
Nidcha Jirametthanakij Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Pravet Assavadakorn Executive VP-Innovative Product Center, R&D
Woravuth Sivapetranart Executive VP-Technology & Operational Excellence
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRPC-31.52%1 649
CHEVRON CORPORATION-27.97%162 079
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-25.91%6 305
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-37.50%6 135
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-25.96%4 571
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-49.71%4 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group