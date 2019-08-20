IRPC Public : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member

(Translation)

Pres. 168/2019

21 August 2019

Subject Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting no. 9/2019 on 20 August 2019 has passed resolutions to appoint a director and subcommittee Member as follows:

1. Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat to be an Director, replacement of General Theppong Tippayachan 2. Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat to be a member of the Risk Management Committee

These appointments will be effective from 21 August 2019 onwards.

Therefore, the Risk Management Committee consist of:

(1) Mr. Nattachat Charuchinda Chairman (2) Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas Member of the committee (3) Mr. Worawat Pitayasiri Member of the committee (4) Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa Member of the committee (5) Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat Member of the committee

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)

President