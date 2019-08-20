Log in
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRPC)
IRPC Public : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member

08/20/2019 | 10:08pm EDT

(Translation)

Pres. 168/2019

21 August 2019

Subject

Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member

To

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting no. 9/2019 on 20 August 2019 has passed resolutions to appoint a director and subcommittee Member as follows:

1.

Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat

to be an Director, replacement of General Theppong Tippayachan

2.

Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat

to be a member of the Risk Management Committee

These appointments will be effective from 21 August 2019 onwards.

Therefore, the Risk Management Committee consist of:

(1)

Mr. Nattachat Charuchinda

Chairman

(2)

Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas

Member of the committee

(3)

Mr. Worawat Pitayasiri

Member of the committee

(4)

Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa

Member of the committee

(5)

Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat

Member of the committee

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)

President

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 02:07:09 UTC
