IRPC Public : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member
0
08/20/2019 | 10:08pm EDT
(Translation)
Pres. 168/2019
21 August 2019
Subject
Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member
To
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting no. 9/2019 on 20 August 2019 has passed resolutions to appoint a director and subcommittee Member as follows:
1.
Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat
to be an Director, replacement of General Theppong Tippayachan
2.
Mr.Wattanapong Kurovat
to be a member of the Risk Management Committee
These appointments will be effective from 21 August 2019 onwards.
Therefore, the Risk Management Committee consist of: