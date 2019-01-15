IRPC Public : Appointment of President, Director, Secretary to the Board of Directors and Subcommittee Member

(Translation)

Pres. 015 / 2019

15 January 2019

Subject Appointment of President, Director, Secretary to the Board of Directors and Subcommittee Member

To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Please be informed that the IRPC's board of directors meeting number 1/2019, held on 15 January 2019 has passed a resolution to appoint president, director, secretary to the board of directors and member of the subcommittee in replacement of Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon who is resigning from his positions; details are as follows:

1. Appointed Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa as the Company's president, director, and secretary to the board of directors. 2. Appointed Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa as a member of the risk management committee.

Therefore, the risk management committee members will be as follows:

(1) Mr. Nattachat Charuchinda Chairman

(2) Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron Member of the Committee

(3) Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas

(4) Mr. Noppadol PinsupaMember of the Committee Member of the CommitteeThese appointments will be effective from 1 February 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Sukrit Surabotsopon -

(Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon) President

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982