Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  IRPC Public Company Limited    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IRPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IRPC Public : Appointment of President, Director, Secretary to the Board of Directors and Subcommittee Member

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:54pm EST

(Translation)

Pres. 015 / 2019

15 January 2019

Subject Appointment of President, Director, Secretary to the Board of Directors and Subcommittee Member

To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Please be informed that the IRPC's board of directors meeting number 1/2019, held on 15 January 2019 has passed a resolution to appoint president, director, secretary to the board of directors and member of the subcommittee in replacement of Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon who is resigning from his positions; details are as follows:

1.

Appointed Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa

as the Company's president, director, and secretary to the

board of directors.

2.

Appointed Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa

as a member of the risk management committee.

Therefore, the risk management committee members will be as follows:

  • (1) Mr. Nattachat Charuchinda Chairman

  • (2) Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron Member of the Committee

  • (3) Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas

  • (4) Mr. Noppadol PinsupaMember of the Committee Member of the CommitteeThese appointments will be effective from 1 February 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Sukrit Surabotsopon -

(Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon) President

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 01:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITE
08:54pIRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of President, Director, Secretary to the Board of Dire..
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Renew contract regarding connected transaction on providing or rec..
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Announcement of Public Holidays for the year 2019
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Investment in plastic product e-commerce business in the PRC and I..
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of a Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate Accoun..
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Invitation to propose agenda and director nominee in advance of th..
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Election of a Chairman
PU
2018IRPC PUBLIC : Resignation of Director
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 263 B
EBIT 2018 13 892 M
Net income 2018 11 112 M
Debt 2018 48 606 M
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 11,07
P/E ratio 2019 10,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 119 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,08  THB
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sukrit Surabotsopon President, Secretary & Executive Director
Pravet Assavadakorn Executive VP-Innovative Product Center, R&D
Woravuth Sivapetranart Executive VP-Technology & Operational Excellence
Veeraway Srinoradithlert Executive Vice President-Engineering & Maintenance
Woothisarn Tanchai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3 719
CHEVRON CORPORATION3.45%213 472
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA1.71%12 589
HOLLYFRONTIER3.85%9 199
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 693
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.8.62%7 158
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.