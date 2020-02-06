IRPC Public : Considered qualifications for Independent Director

(Translation)

Pres. 033 / 2020

6 February 2020

Subject Considered qualifications for Independent Director To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee' s no.2/2020 on 4 February 2020 has considered qualifications for independent director of Mr.Nuttachat Charuchinda as an independent director. This appointments has been effectived from 4 February 2020 onwards.

Therefore, an Independent Director consist of:

Mr. Woothisarn Tanchai Mr.Anusorn Sangnimnuan Mr.Somnuk Bomrungsalee Air Marshal Boonsuib Prasit Mr.Jumpol Sumpaopol Miss Siriwan Chierapong Mr. Charcrie Buranakanonda General Nattaphon Narkphanit Mr.Nuttachat Charuchinda

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)

President