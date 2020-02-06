IRPC Public : Considered qualifications for Independent Director

Log in
02/06/2020 | 09:18pm EST

(Translation)

Pres. 033 / 2020

6 February 2020

Subject

Considered qualifications for Independent Director

To

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee' s no.2/2020 on 4 February 2020 has considered qualifications for independent director of Mr.Nuttachat Charuchinda as an independent director. This appointments has been effectived from 4 February 2020 onwards.

Therefore, an Independent Director consist of:

  1. Mr. Woothisarn Tanchai
  2. Mr.Anusorn Sangnimnuan
  3. Mr.Somnuk Bomrungsalee
  4. Air Marshal Boonsuib Prasit
  5. Mr.Jumpol Sumpaopol
  6. Miss Siriwan Chierapong
  7. Mr. Charcrie Buranakanonda
  8. General Nattaphon Narkphanit
  9. Mr.Nuttachat Charuchinda

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)

President

Corporate Secretary and Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 02:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
