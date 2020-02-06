IRPC Public : Considered qualifications for Independent Director
0
02/06/2020 | 09:18pm EST
(Translation)
Pres. 033 / 2020
6 February 2020
Subject
Considered qualifications for Independent Director
To
President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
IRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee' s no.2/2020 on 4 February 2020 has considered qualifications for independent director of Mr.Nuttachat Charuchinda as an independent director. This appointments has been effectived from 4 February 2020 onwards.