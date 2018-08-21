Log in
IRPC Public Company Limited    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IRPC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IRPC Public : Election of a Chairman

08/21/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

- Translation -

Pres. 168/2018

Subject

Election of a Chairman

To

President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

21 August 2018

IRPC Public Company Limited ("Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 8/ 2018 held on 21 August 2018 has passed a resolution to elect Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Mr.Tevin Vongvanich who has resigned from the position of IRPC Chairman and Board of Director.

These shall be effective from 31 August 2018 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Sukrit Surabotsopon -

(Mr.Sukrit Surabotsopon) President

Corporate Secretary & Compliance Division Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 11:01:05 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 259 B
EBIT 2018 15 685 M
Net income 2018 12 163 M
Debt 2018 48 288 M
Yield 2018 4,30%
P/E ratio 2018 11,11
P/E ratio 2019 10,62
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 135 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 7,43  THB
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sukrit Surabotsopon President, Secretary & Executive Director
Tevin Vongvanich Chairman
Pravet Assavadakorn Executive VP-Innovative Product Center, R&D
Woravuth Sivapetranart Executive VP-Technology & Operational Excellence
Veeraway Srinoradithlert Executive Vice President-Engineering & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4 118
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.90%225 722
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP34.01%12 093
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.15%11 781
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-8.61%10 880
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.12.77%9 841
