IRPC Public : Election of a Chairman

Pres. 168/2018 Subject Election of a Chairman To President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

21 August 2018

IRPC Public Company Limited ("Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 8/ 2018 held on 21 August 2018 has passed a resolution to elect Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Mr.Tevin Vongvanich who has resigned from the position of IRPC Chairman and Board of Director.

These shall be effective from 31 August 2018 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Sukrit Surabotsopon -

(Mr.Sukrit Surabotsopon) President

Corporate Secretary & Compliance Division Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982