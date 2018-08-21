IRPC Public : Election of a Chairman

|
Pres. 168/2018
|
Subject
|
Election of a Chairman
|
To
|
President
|
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
21 August 2018
IRPC Public Company Limited ("Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 8/ 2018 held on 21 August 2018 has passed a resolution to elect Mr. Chansin Treenuchagron to be the Chairman of the Board of Directors to replace Mr.Tevin Vongvanich who has resigned from the position of IRPC Chairman and Board of Director.
These shall be effective from 31 August 2018 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
- Sukrit Surabotsopon -
(Mr.Sukrit Surabotsopon) President
Corporate Secretary & Compliance Division Tel. 0-2765-7383
Fax. 0-2765-7982
Disclaimer
IRPC pcl published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 11:01:05 UTC