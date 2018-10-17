IRPC Public : Investment in plastic product e-commerce business in the PRC and Incorporation a subsidiary under the laws of Thailand

-Translation-

Ref. Ngor Nor Por. 031/2018

16 October 2018

Subject:Investment in plastic product e-commerce business in the PRC and Incorporation a subsidiary under the laws of Thailand

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandIRPC Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors no. 10/2018, held on 16 October 2018, resolved the following resolutions:

1. Approved the Company to invest in Guangzhao Saiju Performance Polymer Ltd. ("GZSJ") in the People's Republic of China (PRC). GZSJ operates the e-commerce platform and focuses in variety of plastic products under the name "IPLAS" (https://www.isuwang.com and https://www.suwen8.com). The investment will be the subscription of capital increased shares equivalent to 15% of total registered capital, in an amount of RMB 135,000,000 (equivalent to the estimated investment value of THB 650,000,000). Currently, GZSJ is the major operator of plastic product e-commerce business in PRC. The Company will enter into the investment agreement and other related agreements within the fourth quarter of 2018. In this regard, the completion of investment is subject to the fulfilment of the condition precedents to be specified in the Investment Agreement which GZSJ and its shareholders are required to entirely perform.

2. Approved the Company to incorporate the private limited liability company, "the subsidiary", under the laws of Thailand with the registered capital amounting to THB 120,000,000 (or approximate USD 3,500,000 ), by which the Company and GZSJ will hold the shares equivalent to 55% and 45% of total shares, respectively. Such the subsidiary will be incorporated to develop the e-commerce platform focusing in plastic products in order to increase and expand its channels to capture and ensure the behaviour of consumers trends. In this regard, upon the execution of the investment agreement and other related agreements, GZSJ will proceed to obtain the approval on this jointly investment from the competent authority in the PRC.

The potential transaction is not a connected transaction, and the transaction size is exempted from being disclosed under the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board regarding procedures and disclosure of information concerning the acquisition and disposition of assets of listed company, but this report is in accordance with SET's rules, procedures and disclosure of information concerning the investment in a joint venture company with a proportion of 10 percent or more of the total paid up capital.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon) President

Finance & Investor Relations Department Tel. 02-765-7380

Fax.02-765-7379