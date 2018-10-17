Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  IRPC Public Company Limited    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IRPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IRPC Public : Investment in plastic product e-commerce business in the PRC and Incorporation a subsidiary under the laws of Thailand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 04:08am CEST

-Translation-

Ref. Ngor Nor Por. 031/2018

16 October 2018

Subject:Investment in plastic product e-commerce business in the PRC and Incorporation a subsidiary under the laws of Thailand

To:

President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandIRPC Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to inform that the Board of Directors no. 10/2018, held on 16 October 2018, resolved the following resolutions:

  • 1. Approved the Company to invest in Guangzhao Saiju Performance Polymer Ltd. ("GZSJ") in the People's Republic of China (PRC). GZSJ operates the e-commerce platform and focuses in variety of plastic products under the name "IPLAS" (https://www.isuwang.com and https://www.suwen8.com). The investment will be the subscription of capital increased shares equivalent to 15% of total registered capital, in an amount of RMB 135,000,000 (equivalent to the estimated investment value of THB 650,000,000). Currently, GZSJ is the major operator of plastic product e-commerce business in PRC. The Company will enter into the investment agreement and other related agreements within the fourth quarter of 2018. In this regard, the completion of investment is subject to the fulfilment of the condition precedents to be specified in the Investment Agreement which GZSJ and its shareholders are required to entirely perform.

  • 2. Approved the Company to incorporate the private limited liability company, "the subsidiary", under the laws of Thailand with the registered capital amounting to THB 120,000,000 (or approximate USD 3,500,000 ), by which the Company and GZSJ will hold the shares equivalent to 55% and 45% of total shares, respectively. Such the subsidiary will be incorporated to develop the e-commerce platform focusing in plastic products in order to increase and expand its channels to capture and ensure the behaviour of consumers trends. In this regard, upon the execution of the investment agreement and other related agreements, GZSJ will proceed to obtain the approval on this jointly investment from the competent authority in the PRC.

The potential transaction is not a connected transaction, and the transaction size is exempted from being disclosed under the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board regarding procedures and disclosure of information concerning the acquisition and disposition of assets of listed company, but this report is in accordance with SET's rules, procedures and disclosure of information concerning the investment in a joint venture company with a proportion of 10 percent or more of the total paid up capital.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon) President

Finance & Investor Relations Department Tel. 02-765-7380

Fax.02-765-7379

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 02:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITE
04:08aIRPC PUBLIC : Investment in plastic product e-commerce business in the PRC and I..
PU
09/18IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of a Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate Accoun..
PU
09/18IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Directors and Subcommittee Members
PU
09/04IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/03IRPC PUBLIC : Invitation to propose agenda and director nominee in advance of th..
PU
08/21IRPC PUBLIC : Election of a Chairman
PU
08/21IRPC PUBLIC : Resignation of Director
PU
08/21IRPC PUBLIC : Announcement of Interim Dividend Payment
PU
07/06IRPC PUBLIC : Resignation of the Chairman
PU
05/25HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : Thailand's IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16IRPC Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/20IRPC Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017IRPC Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016IRPC Public Co (IRPTF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 260 B
EBIT 2018 15 178 M
Net income 2018 12 198 M
Debt 2018 46 281 M
Yield 2018 4,34%
P/E ratio 2018 10,94
P/E ratio 2019 10,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 130 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7,43  THB
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sukrit Surabotsopon President, Secretary & Executive Director
Pravet Assavadakorn Executive VP-Innovative Product Center, R&D
Woravuth Sivapetranart Executive VP-Technology & Operational Excellence
Veeraway Srinoradithlert Executive Vice President-Engineering & Maintenance
Woothisarn Tanchai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3 971
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.93%225 665
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP26.24%11 710
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-10.60%11 020
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.24.24%10 999
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-42.89%8 695
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.