Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  IRPC Public Company Limited    IRPC   TH0471010Y04

IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRPC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IRPC Public : Invitation to propose agenda and director nominee in advance of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

-Translation-

No.P. 172/2562

2 September 2019

Subject : Invitation to propose agenda and director nominee in advance of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

In order to comply with the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, IRPC would like to invite the shareholders to propose in advance Agenda of the Company Shareholders Meeting and Director Nominee in the 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting starting from 2 September 2019 until 31 January 2020. The details and procedure are announced on the Company's website at http://www.irpc.co.th.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr.Noppadol Pinsupa)

President

Corporate Affairs

Tel : 0-2765-7890,0-2765-7936

Fax : 0-2765-7999

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITE
09:37pIRPC PUBLIC : Invitation to propose agenda and director nominee in advance of th..
PU
08/20IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member
PU
08/05IRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2019
PU
06/25IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member
PU
06/24Thailand's PTT to expand in retail, power to weather slower global growth
RE
06/21IRPC PUBLIC : Cancellation of the Subscription of newly issued shares of 2D Mate..
PU
05/29IRPC PUBLIC : Additional Public Holiday of IRPC Public Co., Ltd. for the year 20..
PU
05/21IRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member
PU
05/03IRPC PUBLIC : Reviewed Quarter 1 and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
05/03IRPC PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 1 Ending 31 Mar 2019
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 249 B
EBIT 2019 4 183 M
Net income 2019 3 679 M
Debt 2019 51 383 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 32,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 80 826 M
Chart IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRPC Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,95  THB
Last Close Price 3,96  THB
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sukrit Surabotsopon President, Secretary & Executive Director
Pravet Assavadakorn Executive VP-Innovative Product Center, R&D
Woravuth Sivapetranart Executive VP-Technology & Operational Excellence
Veeraway Srinoradithlert Executive Vice President-Engineering & Maintenance
Woothisarn Tanchai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2 639
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.21%223 482
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-16.19%9 734
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-19.35%8 110
HOLLYFRONTIER-13.22%7 247
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-15.43%5 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group