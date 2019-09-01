IRPC Public : Invitation to propose agenda and director nominee in advance of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

-Translation-

No.P. 172/2562

2 September 2019

Subject : Invitation to propose agenda and director nominee in advance of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

To: The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

In order to comply with the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, IRPC would like to invite the shareholders to propose in advance Agenda of the Company Shareholders Meeting and Director Nominee in the 2020 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting starting from 2 September 2019 until 31 January 2020. The details and procedure are announced on the Company's website at http://www.irpc.co.th.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr.Noppadol Pinsupa)

President

