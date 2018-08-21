IRPC Public : Resignation of Director

(Translation)

Pres.170/2018

21 August 2018

Subject:Resignation of Director

To

President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandIRPC Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that Miss Jiraphon Kawswat, Director and Member of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has resigned from her position due to the assignment for PTT Public Company Limited to work at PTT Oil and Retail Business Company limited in the position of Acting President and Chief Executive Officer which increase responsibility and may effect director's duties, effective from 21 August, 2018 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

-Sukrit Surabotsopon- (Mr. Sukrit Surabotsopon) President

Corporate Secretary& Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982