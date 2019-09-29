IRPC Public : Resignation of Director

(Translation)
No. P. 194/2019
30 September 2019
Subject: Resignation of Director
To:President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
IRPC Public Company Limited "the Company" would like to inform that Mr.Jessada Promjart, Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee has resigned from his positions, effective from 1 October 2019 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
- Noppadol Pinsupa -
(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)
President
Corporate Secretary& Compliance Division
Tel. 0-2765-7383
Fax. 0-2765-7982
