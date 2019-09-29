Log in
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(IRPC)
IRPC Public : Resignation of Director

09/29/2019

(Translation)

No. P. 194/2019

30 September 2019

Subject: Resignation of Director

To:President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited "the Company" would like to inform that Mr.Jessada Promjart, Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee has resigned from his positions, effective from 1 October 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)

President

Corporate Secretary& Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982

Disclaimer

IRPC pcl published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 01:57:04 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 250 B
EBIT 2019 4 102 M
Net income 2019 3 809 M
Debt 2019 53 456 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 75 111 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,88  THB
Last Close Price 3,68  THB
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sukrit Surabotsopon President, Secretary & Executive Director
Nidcha Jirametthanakij Senior Executive VP-Accounting & Finance
Pravet Assavadakorn Executive VP-Innovative Product Center, R&D
Woravuth Sivapetranart Executive VP-Technology & Operational Excellence
Veeraway Srinoradithlert Executive Vice President-Engineering & Maintenance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2 452
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.02%225 152
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-9.51%10 455
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-10.31%8 859
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION4.81%8 754
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-15.83%5 316
