IRPC Public : Resignation of Director

(Translation)

No. P. 194/2019

30 September 2019

Subject: Resignation of Director

To:President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

IRPC Public Company Limited "the Company" would like to inform that Mr.Jessada Promjart, Independent Director and Member of Audit Committee has resigned from his positions, effective from 1 October 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

- Noppadol Pinsupa -

(Mr. Noppadol Pinsupa)

President

Corporate Secretary& Compliance Division

Tel. 0-2765-7383

Fax. 0-2765-7982