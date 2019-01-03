IRRAS : Enters Into Global Partnership With HealthLink to Support Distributors of IRRAS :' Medical Products

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) today announced that it has entered into a partnership with HealthLink Europe & International to serve as IRRAS' global logistics and customer service partner. Through this partnership, the companies will provide IRRAS' worldwide customer base with rapid access to the company's full range of medical products, led by its first commercial product, IRRAflow®, and industry-leading customer service support.

Under the terms of the agreement, HealthLink will be responsible for receiving customer orders, processing customer invoices, and storing and shipping IRRAS products. With state-of-the-art facilities in both the United States and the Netherlands, HealthLink will enable IRRAS' customers around the world to seamlessly order and quickly receive their products.

"IRRAS' ability to ship to patients in need around the world has increased tremendously with our partnership with HealthLink Europe & International," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., President and CEO of IRRAS. "We are very pleased with our progress thus far with our US launch, which has already established relationships with several neurocritical care centers that are currently evaluating IRRAflow, and this agreement only enhances our ability to support these customers."

Will Martin, IRRAS' Chief Commercial Officer added, "This pact allows IRRAS to focus our resources on product development and commercial execution, while HealthLink will manage the logistics and ensure that we can rapidly ship products to any destination around the world. This partnership is an exciting start to 2019 and we look forward to continuing to advance our medical device portfolio."

For more information, please contact:

US

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President & CEO

info@irras.com

Europe

Fredrik Alpsten

CFO and Deputy CEO

+46-706-67-31-06

fredrik.alpsten@irras.com

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The company's initial group of products, IRRAflow®, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on January 3, 2019 at 08.00 a.m. (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-enters-into-global-partnership-with-healthlink-to-support-distributors-of-irras--medical-produ,c2710606

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16550/2710606/971164.pdf Press release (PDF)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irras-enters-into-global-partnership-with-healthlink-to-support-distributors-of-irras-medical-products-300772318.html

SOURCE IRRAS