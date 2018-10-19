Log in
Irras : Expands its Management Group

10/19/2018 | 08:44am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) announced today that, as of October 19, the IRRAS management consists of the following groups and persons:

Executive Management Team


Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President & CEO

Fredrik Alpsten

CFO and Deputy CEO

Will Martin

Chief Commercial Officier

Lance Boling

Vice President, Product Development

Kellie Fontes

Senior Director, Human Capital

 

Extended Management Group


Adam Sampson

Vice President, Product Excellence

Dino De Cicco

Senior Director, Product Development

Dessi Lyakov

Director, Regulatory & Quality

Sabina Berlin

Vice President, Finance

Simultaneously with the above mentioned management changes, Karl-Matthias Moehlmann, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and General Manager, Europe, has left IRRAS.

For more information, please contact:

US

Europe

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

Fredrik Alpsten

President & CEO

CFO and Deputy CEO


+46-706-67-31-06

info@irras.com

fredrik.alpsten@irras.com

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a publicly-traded, commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for brain surgery. The company's initial product, IRRAflow®, addresses the complications associated with the current methods of managing intracranial fluid by using a dual lumen catheter that combines active irrigation with ongoing fluid drainage. IRRAflow received FDA clearance in July 2018.

Regularly during treatment, the IRRAflow catheter is automatically flushed to prevent common catheter occlusions from forming. Because IRRAflow is a completely closed system, it is designed to reduce the documented infection risk of these procedures. Additionally, IRRAflow incorporates ICP monitoring and uses a proprietary software to regulate treatment based on desired pressure levels.

With its unique product portfolio, protected by property patents and patent applications, IRRAS is well positioned to establish a leadership position in the medical device market. IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Wildeco is certified adviser of the company.

This document is considered information that IRRAS is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 19, 2018 at 8.00 a.m. (CET).

