Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima    IRS

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCI

(IRS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. : Announces that it has filed its 20F Form for FY 2019 ended June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; ByMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, today announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20F Form for Fiscal Year 2019 ended June 30, 2019.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website www.irsa.com.ar and shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request.

To read the 20F please click here

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country as well as international opportunistic investments in real estate and other assets, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 82.3% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

Investor Relations Department
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
+5411-4323-7449
ir@irsa.com.ar 
www.irsa.com.ar 
Follow us on Twitter @irsair

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-inversiones-y-representaciones-sa-announces-that-it-has-filed-its-20f-form-for-fy-2019-ended-june-30-2019-300949588.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESE
06:50pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announces that it has filed its 20F Form ..
PR
09/10IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces its Results for the Fiscal Year..
PR
05/13IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces its Results for the third quart..
PR
03/01IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces its Results for the second quar..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces its Results for the first quart..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Spin off
FA
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces that it has filed its 20-F Form..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces Results for the FY 2018 Ended J..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : 2018 iiiq
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group