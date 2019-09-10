IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. : announces its Results for the Fiscal Year 2019 ended June 30, 2019.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2019 ended Junes 30, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Net Income for fiscal year 2019 recorded a loss of ARS 26,847 million compared to a gain of ARS 23,237 million registered in 2018. This is mainly explained by the loss recorded by changes in the fair value of investment properties in Argentina Business Center.

compared to a gain of registered in 2018. This is mainly explained by the loss recorded by changes in the fair value of investment properties in Business Center. The adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2019 was ARS 19,715 million ( ARS 5,640 million from Argentina Business center and ARS 14,075 million from Israel Business Center), increasing by 13.4% compared to 2018.

( from Argentina Business center and from Israel Business Center), increasing by 13.4% compared to 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of rental segments in Argentina grew 6.8% in the compared fiscal years, mainly driven by office and hotel segments, which have dollar-denominated revenues, offset by a 15.3% drop in the shopping center business.

grew 6.8% in the compared fiscal years, mainly driven by office and hotel segments, which have dollar-denominated revenues, offset by a 15.3% drop in the shopping center business. In the Argentine Business Center, during fiscal year 2019 and subsequently, we have issued notes in the local capital market for the amount of USD 226.5 million with the objective of refinancing short-term liabilities.

with the objective of refinancing short-term liabilities. In the Israel Business Center, we have sold an additional 19.5% of Clal Insurance during the year and subsequently. IDBD's stake in Clal, directly and through swaps, was reduced to 35.3% of its share capital.

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2019

Ended June 30, 2019

Income Statement 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Revenues 69,767 58,824 Consolidated Gross Profit 27,767 24,178 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (23,710) 16,981 Consolidated Profit from Operations (12,073) 27,521 Profit / (Loss) For the Period (26,847) 23,237





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (25,615) 14,727 Non-Controlling interest (1,232) 8,510





EPS (Basic) (44.55) 25.61 EPS (Diluted) (44.55) 25.44





Balance Sheet 06/30/2019 06/30/2018 Current Assets 141,276 149,432 Non-Current Assets 333,358 377,424 Total Assets 474,634 526,856 Current Liabilities 73,959 72,930 Non-Current Liabilities 314,856 334,411 Total Liabilities 388,815 407,341 Non-Controlling Interest 53,744 58,181 Shareholders' Equity 85,819 119,515

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country as well as international opportunistic investments in real estate and other assets, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 82.3% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

A longer version of this press release with detailed information is available on the web site: http://www.irsa.com.ar.

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.