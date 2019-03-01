IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. : announces its Results for the second quarter of the FY 2019 ended December 31, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 ended December 31, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

From this quarter onwards, the Company releases its Financial Statements adjusted for inflation according to the rule IAS 29 and local regulations that set that companies using the Argentine peso as their functional currency must release Financial Statements adjusted for inflation since December 31, 2018 . Thus, all non-monetary assets and liabilities, the Equity, as well as all comparative figures for previous quarters or fiscal years, have been adjusted to constant currency as of December 31, 2018 .

. Thus, all non-monetary assets and liabilities, the Equity, as well as all comparative figures for previous quarters or fiscal years, have been adjusted to constant currency as of . Net result for the 6-month period of fiscal year 2019 reached a loss of ARS 5,447.0 million , 144.9% lower than the gain registered in the same period of 2018, mainly explained by lower results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in Argentina Business Center.

, 144.9% lower than the gain registered in the same period of 2018, mainly explained by lower results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in Business Center. Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period of FY 2019 was ARS 8,628 million ( ARS 2,527 million from Argentina Business Center and ARS 6,101 million from Israel Business Center), decreasing by 13.1% with respect to the same period of FY 2018.

( from Argentina Business Center and from Israel Business Center), decreasing by 13.1% with respect to the same period of FY 2018. Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina grew by 6.2% compared to the same period of previous fiscal year, mainly driven by the office and hotel segments, which have income in dollars, partially offset by a decrease of 9.8% in the shopping malls segment.

grew by 6.2% compared to the same period of previous fiscal year, mainly driven by the office and hotel segments, which have income in dollars, partially offset by a decrease of 9.8% in the shopping malls segment. We reached 95% occupancy in shopping centers, 90% in offices and 68.5% in our hotels´ portfolio.

On November 2018 , we have distributed a dividend in kind with shares of IRSA Commercial Properties for the sum of ARS 1,412 million (0.0110911403208 shares IRCP/share IRSA and 0.110911403208 IRCP shares/IRSA ADR). Dividend yield 5%.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) IIQ FY 2019 Ended December 31, 2018

Income Statement 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 Revenues 27,879 23,732 Consolidated Gross Profit 11,596 10,311 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (5,451) 10,206 Consolidated Profit from Operations (171) 15,569 Profit / (Loss) For the Period (5,447) 12,120





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (5,271) 9,762 Non-Controlling interest (176) 2,358





EPS (Basic) (9.2) 17.0 EPS (Diluted) (9.2) 16.9





Balance Sheet 12/31/2018 06/30/2018 Current Assets 129,188 122,438 Non-Current Assets 298,433 309,254 Total Assets 427,621 431,692 Current Liabilities 66,443 59,754 Non-Current Liabilities 269,983 274,008 Total Liabilities 336,426 333,762 Non-Controlling Interest 48,871 47,671 Shareholders' Equity 42,324 50,259

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also develops residential subdivisions and apartments and owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country as well as international opportunistic investments in real estate and other assets, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 77.92% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

A longer version of this press release with detailed information is available on the web site: http://www.irsa.com.ar.

IRSA cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2019 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 06, 2019, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

If you would like to participate, please call:

United States: 1-844-204-8586

International: 1-412-317-6346

ID# IRSA

To access the webcast, click on the link below:

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=1b2589ee-d2db-4905-85b8-514acc934cd2

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.