Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Irsa Inversiones y Representaciones SA    IRS

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SA

(IRS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. : announces its Results for the second quarter of the FY 2019 ended December 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 01:59pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2019 ended December 31, 2018.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • From this quarter onwards, the Company releases its Financial Statements adjusted for inflation according to the rule IAS 29 and local regulations that set that companies using the Argentine peso as their functional currency must release Financial Statements adjusted for inflation since December 31, 2018. Thus, all non-monetary assets and liabilities, the Equity, as well as all comparative figures for previous quarters or fiscal years, have been adjusted to constant currency as of December 31, 2018.
  • Net result for the 6-month period of fiscal year 2019 reached a loss of ARS 5,447.0 million, 144.9% lower than the gain registered in the same period of 2018, mainly explained by lower results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in Argentina Business Center.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the six-month period of FY 2019 was ARS 8,628 million (ARS 2,527 million from Argentina Business Center and ARS 6,101 million from Israel Business Center), decreasing by 13.1% with respect to the same period of FY 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina grew by 6.2% compared to the same period of previous fiscal year, mainly driven by the office and hotel segments, which have income in dollars, partially offset by a decrease of 9.8% in the shopping malls segment.
  • We reached 95% occupancy in shopping centers, 90% in offices and 68.5% in our hotels´ portfolio.
  • On November 2018, we have distributed a dividend in kind with shares of IRSA Commercial Properties for the sum of ARS 1,412 million (0.0110911403208 shares IRCP/share IRSA and 0.110911403208 IRCP shares/IRSA ADR). Dividend yield 5%.

 

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

IIQ FY 2019

Ended December 31, 2018


Income Statement

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

Revenues

27,879

23,732

Consolidated Gross Profit

11,596

10,311

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

(5,451)

10,206

Consolidated Profit from Operations

(171)

15,569

Profit / (Loss) For the Period

(5,447)

12,120




Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders

(5,271)

9,762

Non-Controlling interest

(176)

2,358




EPS (Basic)

(9.2)

17.0

EPS (Diluted)

(9.2)

16.9




Balance Sheet

12/31/2018

06/30/2018

Current Assets

129,188

122,438

Non-Current Assets

298,433

309,254

Total Assets

427,621

431,692

Current Liabilities

66,443

59,754

Non-Current Liabilities

269,983

274,008

Total Liabilities

336,426

333,762

Non-Controlling Interest

48,871

47,671

Shareholders' Equity

42,324

50,259

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiaries, IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also develops residential subdivisions and apartments and owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country as well as international opportunistic investments in real estate and other assets, including 100.0% indirect stake in IDB Development Corporation and 77.92% indirect stake in Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., leading conglomerates in Israel.

A longer version of this press release with detailed information is available on the web site: http://www.irsa.com.ar.

IRSA cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2019 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 06, 2019, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

If you would like to participate, please call:  
United States: 1-844-204-8586
International: 1-412-317-6346
ID# IRSA

To access the webcast, click on the link below:
https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=1b2589ee-d2db-4905-85b8-514acc934cd2

Investor Relations Department.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.
+ 5411 4323-7449
ir@irsa.com.ar 
www.irsa.com.ar 
Follow us on Twitter @irsair

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-inversiones-y-representaciones-sa-announces-its-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-the-fy-2019-ended-december-31-2018-300805142.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESE
01:59pIRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces its Results for the second quar..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces its Results for the first quart..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces that it has filed its 20-F Form..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : announces Results for the FY 2018 Ended J..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announces Results for the third quarter o..
PR
2018IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announces Results for the second quarter ..
PR
2017IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announces Results for the first quarter o..
PR
2017IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announces that it has filed its 20F Form ..
PR
2017IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announces Results for the FY 2017 Ended J..
PR
2017IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES : Announces Results for the nine-month peri..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.