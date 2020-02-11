IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release IIQ20

Log in
02/11/2020

Earnings Release

IIQ FY 2020

IRSA invites you to participate in its conference call for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:00 AM BA (09:00 AM US EST)

The call will be hosted by:

Alejandro Elsztain, IIVP

Daniel Elsztain, COO

Matias Gaivironsky, CFO

To participate, please call:

1-844-717-6831 (toll free) or

1-412-317-6388 (international)

54-11-39845677 (Argentina)

Conference ID # IRSA

In addition, you can access through the following webcast:

http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e68cfbc5-c5dd-4c64-82cf-cdf1f43955bc

Preferably, 10 minutes before the call is due to begin. The conference will be in English.

.

PLAYBACK

Available until February 24, 2020

Please call:

1-877-344-7529

1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 10139152

Main Highlights of the Period

  • Net result of the first half of FY20 recorded a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss in 6M19, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentina business center and the result from the deconsolidation ofGav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation in the Israel business center and losses for exchange rate differences in Argentina.
  • Net result attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a ARS 1,421 million loss compared to an ARS 8,093 million loss in the first half of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of FY20 was ARS 11,656 million (ARS 3,442 million from the Argentina business center and ARS 8,214 million from the Israel business center), increasing by 16.1% compared to the same period of 2019.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina decreased 11.6% in the compared semester, mainly due to the decrease of 18.7% in shopping centers and 29.2% in hotels partially offset by a growth of 38.1% in the office segment.
  • On November 14, 2019, the Company distributed a dividend in kind of ARS 480 million payable in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (0.00404623926578 IRCP shares / IRSA shares and 0.0404623926578 IRCP shares / ADR IRSA).

2

I. Brief comment on the Company's activities during the period, including references to significant events occurred after the end of the period.

Consolidated Results

(in millions of ARS)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues

21,978

21,409

2.7%

42,786

39,719

7.7%

Net gain / (loss) from fair value adjustment of

-6,375

-20,471

-68.9%

3,724

-9,081

-

investment properties

Profit / (Loss) from operations

-5,582

-17,118

-67.4%

7,083

-3,264

-

Depreciation and amortization

3,588

2,509

43.0%

6,912

4,627

49.4%

EBITDA(1)

-1,994

-14,609

-86.4%

13,995

1,363

926.8%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

5,766

5,459

5.6%

11,656

10,041

16.1%

(Loss) / Profit for the period

-7,423

-18,492

-59.9%

4,857

-8,363

-

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

-5,108

-17,018

-70.0%

-1,421

-8,093

-82.4%

Attributable to non-controlling interest

-2,315

-1,474

57.1%

6,278

-270

-

(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation

Company's income increased by 7.7% during the first half of fiscal year 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% reaching ARS 11,656 million, ARS 3,442 million from Argentina Business Center, that decreased 5.5%, and ARS 8,214 million from Israel Business Center, that increased by 28.4% mainly due to an increase in the EBITDA of Telecommunications segment (Cellcom) as a consequence of the impact of IFRS 16 implementation: leases costs are now included in Amortizations.

Profit for the period under review reached a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss registered in the same period of 2019, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentine business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation and the impairment of Mehadrin´ shares valued at market value in the Israel business center.

Argentina Business Center

II. Shopping Malls (through our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.)

During the first half of fiscal year 2020, our tenants' sales reached ARS 45,183 million, 0.7% lower, in real terms, than in the same period of 2019 but increasing 4.8% during the second quarter, period in which there was a higher consumption recovery in our Shopping Malls driven by "Ahora 12" and "Ahora 18" incentive measures. Considering same Shopping Malls, that is, excluding Buenos Aires Design in fiscal year 2019, tenants' sales increased 0.4% during the first half of 2020 and 5.6% in the second quarter.

Our portfolio's leasable area totaled 332,812 sqm during the quarter, in line with the same period of previous fiscal year. Portfolio's occupancy remained stable at approximately 95.0%, lower than in the beginning of the previous fiscal year, mainly because of Walmart's anticipated exit from Dot Baires Shopping. Excluding the effect of the remaining vacant sqm on the surface previously occupied by Walmart, occupancy reached 97.9%.

Shopping Malls' Operating Indicators

(in ARS million, except indicated)

IIQ 20

IQ 20

IVQ 19

IIIQ 19

IIQ 19

Gross leasable area (sqm)

332,812

332,277

332,150

332,774

332,119

Tenants' sales (3 months cumulative)

24,648

20,537

20,587

17,064

23,515

Occupancy

95.0%

94.3%

94.7%

94.5%

94.9%

3

Shopping Malls' Financial Indicators

(in millions of ARS)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues from sales, leases and services

1,939

2,210

-12.3%

3,644

4,207

-13.4%

Net (loss) / gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties

Profit / (Loss) from operations

Depreciation and amortization

-2,368

-10,121

-76.6%

-1,876

-13,663

-86.3%

-990

-8,327

-88.1%

702

-10,465

-

41

28

46.4%

72

62

16.1%

EBITDA (1)

-949

-8,299

-88.6%

774

-10,403

-107.4%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

1,419

1,822

-22.1%

2,650

3,260

-18.7%

(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation

Income from this segment decreased 13.4% during the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared with same period of previous fiscal year, mainly due to the impact of fix components that did not accompany the semester tenants sales recovery such as base rents that decreased 20.2% in real terms and admission rights that decreased 5.8%, as well as the inclusion in the previous fiscal year of an extraordinary income of ARS 135 million as compensation for Walmart's contract termination in Dot Baires Shopping. Costs, administrative and marketing expenses (SG&A) of the segment decrease by approximately 6.0%. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 2,650 million, 18.7% lower than the same period of fiscal year 2019, mainly due to higher commercial discounts granted during the first half of fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding income from expenses and collective promotion fund, was 72.7%, 4.8 bps lower than in the same period of previous fiscal year.

Operating data of our Shopping Malls

Date of

Gross

Occupancy

IRSA CP's

Location

Leasable Area

Stores

opening

Rate (2)

Interest (3)

sqm (1)

Alto Palermo

Dec-97

City of Buenos Aires

18,655

136

99.1%

100%

Abasto Shopping(4)

Nov-99

City of Buenos Aires

36,760

164

98.1%

100%

Alto Avellaneda

Dec-97

Province of Buenos Aires

38,330

129

94.7%

100%

Alcorta Shopping

Jun-97

City of Buenos Aires

15,725

114

98.6%

100%

Patio Bullrich

Oct-98

City of Buenos Aires

11,396

89

94.4%

100%

Buenos Aires Design(5)

Nov-97

City of Buenos Aires

-

-

-

-

Dot Baires Shopping

May-09

City of Buenos Aires

48,805

167

77.8%

80%

Soleil

Jul-10

Province of Buenos Aires

15,156

79

99.0%

100%

Distrito Arcos

Dec-14

City of Buenos Aires

14,335

65

100.0%

90.0%

Alto Noa Shopping

Mar-95

Salta

19,311

86

99.5%

100%

Alto Rosario Shopping(4)

Nov-04

Santa Fe

33,681

141

98.9%

100%

Mendoza Plaza

Dec-94

Mendoza

43,065

129

98.4%

100%

Shopping

Córdoba Shopping

Dec-06

Córdoba

15,361

104

99.3%

100%

La Ribera Shopping

Aug-11

Santa Fe

10,530

68

96.0%

50%

Alto Comahue

Mar-15

Neuquén

11,702

95

96.6%

99.95%

Patio Olmos(6)

Sep-07

Córdoba

Total

332,812

1,566

95.0%

  1. Corresponds to gross leasable area in each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces.
  2. Calculated dividing occupied square meters by leasable area as of the last day of the fiscal period.
  3. Company's effective interest in each of its business units.
  4. Excludes Museo de los Niños (3,732 square meters in Abasto and 1,261 square meters in Alto Rosario).
  5. End of concession December 5, 2018
  6. IRSA CP owns the historic building of the Patio Olmos shopping mall in the Province of Córdoba, operated by a third party.

4

Cumulative tenants' sales as of December 31

(per Shopping Mall, in ARS. million)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Alto Palermo

3,190

2,930

8.9%

5,739

5,558

3.3%

Abasto Shopping

3,081

3,074

0.2%

5,722

6,051

-5.4%

Alto Avellaneda

2,801

2,794

0.3%

5,114

5,424

-5.7%

Alcorta Shopping

1,947

1,737

12.1%

3,390

3,184

6.5%

Patio Bullrich

1,260

1,166

8.1%

2,235

2,042

9.5%

Buenos Aires Design(1)

-

169

-100.0%

-

495

-100.0%

Dot Baires Shopping

2,509

2,376

5.6%

4,464

4,647

-3.9%

Soleil

1,259

1,205

4.5%

2,385

2,344

1.7%

Distrito Arcos

1,461

1,176

24.2%

2,680

2,202

21.7%

Alto Noa Shopping

971

974

-0.3%

1,869

1,941

-3.7%

Alto Rosario Shopping

2,478

2,213

12.0%

4,530

4,332

4.6%

Mendoza Plaza Shopping

1,681

1,686

-0.3%

3,293

3,401

-3.2%

Córdoba Shopping

793

791

0.3%

1,424

1,477

-3.6%

La Ribera Shopping(2)

475

499

-4.8%

943

1,006

-6.3%

Alto Comahue

742

725

2.3%

1,395

1,380

1.1%

Total

24,648

23,515

4.8%

45,183

45,484

-0.7%

  1. End of concession December 5.2018
  2. Through our joint venture Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe S.A.

Cumulative tenants' sales per type of business

(per Type of Business. in ARS million)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Anchor Store

1,333

1,283

3.9%

2,418

2,449

-1.3%

Clothes and Footwear

14,382

13,910

3.4%

25,482

25,542

-0.2%

Entertainment

487

480

1.5%

1,343

1,345

-0.1%

Home

514

497

3.4%

917

1,085

-15.5%

Restaurant

2,339

2,277

2.7%

4,846

4,943

-2.0%

Miscellaneous

3,479

2,995

16.2%

6,047

5,737

5.4%

Services

251

235

6.8%

493

534

-7.7%

Electronic appliances

1,863

1,838

1.4%

3,637

3,849

-5.5%

Total

24,648

23,515

4.8%

45,183

45,484

-0.7%

Detailed Revenues as of December 31

(in ARS million)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Base Rent (1)

831

1,034

-19.6%

1,686

2,113

-20.2%

Percentage Rent

652

516

26.4%

1,060

912

16.3%

Total Rent

1,481

1,550

-4.4%

2,745

3,023

-9.2%

Revenues from non-traditional advertising

49

64

-23.0%

95

111

-14.2%

Admission rights

241

225

7.4%

455

483

-5.8%

Fees

23

32

-27.1%

47

57

-18.9%

Parking

91

111

-18.2%

190

240

-20.6%

Commissions

46

73

-37.1%

92

122

-24.8%

Others

8

155

-95.0%

20

171

-88.3%

Subtotal (2)

1,939

2,210

-12.3%

3,644

4,207

-13.4%

Expenses and Collective Promotion Funds

733

719

2.0%

1,423

1,487

-4.3%

Total

2,672

2,929

-8.8%

5,067

5,694

-11.0%

  1. Includes Revenues from stands for ARS 205.9 million cumulative as of December 2019
  2. Does not include Patio Olmos.

5

III. Offices

The A+ office market in the City of Buenos Aires remains robust even after the period of highest exchange volatility in recent years. The price of Premium commercial spaces slightly raised at USD 4,900 per square meter while rental prices slightly decreased at USD 27.2 when compared with same period of previous fiscal year. per square meter for the A+ segment. The vacancy of the premium segment reached 7.6%.

As concerns the A+ office market in the Northern Area, we have noted a significant improvement in the price of units during the last 10 years, and we believe in its potential during the next years. Nevertheless, rental prices show a downward trend around USD 26.0 per square meter.

Sale and Rental Prices of A+ Offices - City of Buenos Aires

6.000

40

5.000

30

4.000

USD/sqm

USD/sqm

3.000

20

2.000

10

1.000

0

0

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sale Price (USD/sqm)

Rent (USD/sqm)

Source: LJ Ramos

Sale and Rental Prices of A+ Offices - Northern Area

5.000

30

4.000

25

3.000

20

USD/sqm

USD/sqm

15

2.000

10

1.000

5

0

0

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Sale Price (USD/sqm)

Rent (USD/sqm)

Source: LJ Ramos

Gross leasable area was 115,639 sqm as of the second three-month period of fiscal year 2020, highly increased when compared to the same period of previous year due to the inauguration of the Zetta building in May 2019.

Portfolio average occupancy slightly recovers compared to the last two quarters reaching 88.7%, despite it is lower than the recorded in the same period of last fiscal year mainly due to higher vacancy in our class B offices, Suipacha 661 and Philips. Considering our premium portfolio (class A+&A), the occupancy reached 97.1%. The average rental price reached USD 26.9 per sqm in line with previous quarters.

Offices' Operating Indicators

IIQ 20

IQ 20

IVQ 19

IIIQ 19

IIQ 19

Leasable area

115,639

115,640

115,378

83,205

83,213

Total Occupancy

88.7%

88.1%

88.3%

91.4%

90.0%

Class A+ & A Occupancy

97.1%

96.6%

97.2%

95.0%

93.1%

Class B Occupancy

47.5%

46.2%

45.0%

79.6%

79.6%

Rent USD/sqm

26.9

26.6

26.4

26.3

27.0

6

Offices' Financial Indicators

(in ARS million)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues from sales, leases and services

523

455

14.9%

1,095

840

30.4%

Net gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties, PP&E e inventories

Profit from operations

Depreciation and amortization

-2,271

-7,961

-71.5%

3,326

3,863

-13.9%

-1,888

-7,623

-75.2%

4,178

4,486

-6.9%

15

2

650.0%

21

9

133.3%

EBITDA(1)

-1,873

-7,621

-75.4%

4,199

4,495

-6.6%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

398

340

17.1%

873

632

38.1%

(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation

In real terms, during the first half of fiscal year 2020, revenues from the offices segment increased by 30,4% compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA from this segment grew 38.1% compared to the same period of the previous year due to the positive impact of the devaluation in our dollar-denominated contracts and the effect of inauguration and income flattening of the new Zetta building, EBITDA margin was 79.7%, 4.5 bps higher than the same period of previous year.

Below is information on our Office segment and other rental properties as of December 31, 2019. Also, amended comparative information as of June 30, 2019, is included:

Date of

IRSA's Effective

As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2019

Acquisition

Interest

Gross Leaseable

Occupancy

(2)

Gross Leaseable

Occupancy

(2)

Area (sqm) (1)

Area (sqm) (1)

Offices(3)

Edificio República

04/28/08

100%

19,885

92.6%

19,885

95.2%

Torre Bankboston

08/27/07

100%

14,865

96.4%

14,865

93.5%

Intercontinental Plaza

11/18/97

100%

2,979

100.0%

2,979

100.0%

Bouchard 710

06/01/05

100%

15,014

100.0%

15,014

100.0%

Suipacha 652/64

11/22/91

100%

11,465

31.2%

11,465

44.6%

Dot Building

11/28/06

80%

11,242

100.0%

11,242

100.0%

Philips Building

06/05/17

100%

8,016

70.8%

7,755

45.7%

Zetta Building

05/06/19

80%

32,173

97.5%

32,173

97.5%

Subtotal Offices

N/A

115,639

88.7%

115,378

88.3%

Other Properties

Santa María del Plata S.A

10/17/97

100%

116,100

17.3%

116,100

25.9%

Nobleza Piccardo (4)

05/31/11

50.0%

109,610

22.5%

109,610

78.4%

Other Properties (5)

N/A

N/A

12,292

35.6%

12,292

35.6%

Subtotal Other Properties

N/A

238,002

20.6%

238,002

50.6%

Total Offices and Others

N/A

353,641

42.9%

353,380

62.9%

  1. Corresponds to the total leasable surface area of each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces.
  2. Calculated by dividing occupied square meters by leasable area.
  3. Through IRSA CP.
  4. Through Quality Invest S.A.
  5. Includes the following properties: Dot Adjoining Plot, Intercontinental plot of land, Anchorena 665, Puerto Retiro, Casona Abril, Constitución 1111 and Rivadavia 2774.

IV. Sales and Developments

(in millions of ARS)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues

392

477

-17.8%

460

515

-10.7%

Net gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties

Profit from operations

Depreciation and amortization

Barter Agreements result

-1,670

-4,064

-58.9%

2,544

197

1.191.4%

-1,590

-3,862

-58.8%

2,538

344

637.8%

3

3

-

5

5

-

239

403

-40.7%

239

403

-40.7%

EBITDA(1)

-1,587

-3,859

-58.9%

2,543

349

628.7%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

-156

-198

-21.2%

-240

-251

-4.4%

(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation

7

Revenues from the "Sales and Development" segment decreased 10.7% during the first half of fiscal year 2020 compared to the same period of previous year, due to the recognition in the previous fiscal year of the sale of a plot made by Zetol. Adjusted EBITDA of the segment was ARS 240 million loss, compared to ARS 251 million loss in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

V. CAPEX (through our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.)

Alto Palermo Expansion

We keep working on the expansion of Alto Palermo shopping mall. the shopping mall with the highest sales per square meter in our portfolio. that will add a gross leasable area of approximately 3,900 square meters and will consist in moving the food court to a third level by using the area of an adjacent building acquired in 2015. Work progress as of December 31 was 51.0% and construction works are expected to be finished by July 2020.

200 Della Paolera - Catalinas building

The building under construction will have 35,000 sqm of GLA consisting of 30 office floors and 316 parking spaces and is located in the "Catalinas" area in the City of Buenos Aires, one of the most sought-after spots for Premium office development in Argentina. The company owns 30,832 square meters consisting of 26 floors and 272 parking spaces in the building. The total estimated investment in the project amounts to ARS 2,600 million and as of December 31, 2019. work progress was 86.0%. As of today, we have 38% of the IRSA CP's own GLA sqm with signed lease agreements and there are good commercialization prospects for the rest of the surface.

VI. Hotels

During the first half of fiscal year 2020, Hotels segment recorded a decrease in revenues of 12.8% mainly due to the decrease in the rate and the growth of the vacancy of Libertador hotel after the company acquisition of 20% of the ownership of Sheraton and began the operation of the hotel on its own. The segment's EBITDA reached ARS 332 million during the period under review, 29.2% lower than in the previous fiscal year, mainly because the impact during IIQ19 of the G-20 in Intercontinental as well as the event of the Emir of Qatar in Llao Llao.

IIQ 20

IQ 20

IVQ 19

IIIQ 19

IIQ 19

Average Occupancy

68.1%

61.6%

65.2%

69.3%

68.5%

Average Rate per Room (USD/night)

180

163

197

209

205

(in millions of ARS)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues

694

816

-15.0%

1,268

1,454

-12.8%

Profit / (loss) from operations

172

275

-37.5%

241

398

-39.4%

Depreciation and amortization

55

35

57.1%

91

71

28.2%

EBITDA

227

310

-26.8%

332

469

-29.2%

The following is information on our hotels segment as of December 31, 2019:

Hotels

Date of

IRSA's Interest

Number of rooms

Occupancy(1)

Average Price per

Acquisition

Room USD. (2)

Intercontinental (3)

11/01/1997

76.34%

313

77.2%

141

Libertador (4)

03/01/1998

100.00%

200

65.0%

112

Llao Llao (5)

06/01/1997

50.00%

205

57.1%

337

Total

-

-

718

68.1%

180

  1. Accumulated average in thethree-month period.
  2. Accumulated average in thethree-month period.
  3. Through Nuevas Fronteras S.A. (Subsidiary of IRSA).
  4. Through Hoteles Argentinos S.A.
  5. Through Llao Llao Resorts S.A.

8

VII. International

Lipstick Building, New York, United States

The Lipstick Building is a landmark building in the City of New York, located at Third Avenue and 53thStreet in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Architects John Burgee and Philip Johnson (Glass House and Seagram Building, among other renowned works) designed it and it is named after its elliptical shape and red façade. Its gross leasable area is approximately 58,000 sqm and consists of 34 floors.

As of December 31, 2019, the building's occupancy rate was 95.6%, thus generating an average rent of USD 78.3 per sqm.

Lipstick

Dec-19

Dec-18

YoY Var

Gross Leasable Area (sqm)

58,092

58,092

-

Occupancy

95.6%

96.9%

-1.3 p,p

Rental price (USD/sqm)

79.3

77.1

1.8%

In June 2019, an "Escrow Agreement" was signed for the sum of US $ 5.1 million, through which an option was acquired to purchase the controlling position on one of the lands where the Lipstick was built. This option expired on August 30, and the owner of the ground lease requested the transfer of the funds deposited in guarantee in his favor. The company will continue negotiations trying to obtain funding sources that allow us to execute the purchase. After the end of the period, on February 7, 2020, the termination of the loan with RBC was executed for an amount of USD 1.6 million.

Investment in Condor Hospitality Inc.

On July 19, 2019, Condor signed an agreement and merger plan with a company not related to the group. As agreed, each Condor ordinary share, whose nominal value is USD 0.01 per share will be cancelled before the merger and will become the right to receive a cash amount equivalent to USD 11.10 per ordinary share. Additionally, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, each Series E convertible share will be automatically cancelled and will become entitled to receive a cash amount equal to USD 10.00 per share.

It is estimated that the transaction will be settled during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. As of the date of these financial statement presentation, the group owned 2,245,099 common shares and 325,752 preferred E shares.

9

VIII. Corporate

(in millions of ARS)

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loss from operations

-105

-254

-58.7%

-177

-326

-45.7%

Depreciation and amortization

1

2

-50.0%

2

2

-

EBITDA

-104

-252

-58.7%

-175

-324

-46.0%

IX. Financial Operations and Others

Interest in Banco Hipotecario S.A. ("BHSA") through IRSA

BHSA is a leading bank in the mortgage lending industry, in which IRSA held an equity interest of 29.91% as of December 31, 2019. During the first half of 2020, the investment in Banco Hipotecario generated a ARS 993 million gain compared to a ARS 121 million loss during the same period of 2019. For further information, visit http://www.cnv.gob.ar or http://www.hipotecario.com.ar.

Israel Business Center

X. Investment in IDB Development Corporation and Discount Investment Corporation ("DIC")

As of December 31, 2019, IRSA's indirect equity interest in IDB Development Corp. was 100% of its stock capital and in Discount Corporation Ltd. ("DIC") was 82.31% of its stock capital.

Within this operations center, the Group operates the following segments:

  • The"Real Estate"segment mainly includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the DIC subsidiary, Property & Building ("PBC"). Through PBC, the Group operates rental and residential properties in Israel, United States and other locations in the world, and executes commercial projects in Las Vegas, United States of America.
  • The"Telecommunications"segment includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the subsidiary Cellcom. Cellcom is supplier of telecommunication services and its main businesses include the provision of cellular and fixed telephone, data and Internet services, among others.
  • The"Insurance"segment includes the investment in Clal. This company is one of the largest insurance groups in Israel, whose businesses mainly comprise pension and social security insurance and other insurance lines. The Group does not hold a controlling interest in Clal; therefore, it is not consolidated on a line-by-line basis, but presented under a single line as a financial instrument at fair value, as required under IFRS for the current circumstances in which no control is exercised.
  • The"Others"segment includes the assets and profit from other miscellaneous businesses, such as technological developments, tourism, oil and gas assets, electronics, and other sundry activities.

10

Segment Results

Following is the comparative information by segments of our Israel Business Center for the period between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Real Estate (Property & Building - PBC) -

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

ARS MM

Revenues

3,039

3,338

-9.0%

6,277

6,153

2.0%

Result from fair value adjustment of

-164

487

-133.7%

-164

487

-133.7%

investment properties

Profit from operations

-429

1,562

-127.5%

610

2,399

-74.6%

Depreciation and amortization

46

13

253.8%

61

25

144.0%

Devaluation of associates and joint ventures

1,621

0

100.0%

1,621

0

100.0%

EBITDA

-383

1,575

-124.3%

671

2,424

-72.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

-219

1,088

-120.1%

2,456

1,937

26.8%

Revenues and operating income of the Real Estatesegment through the subsidiary PBC reached in the first half of fiscal year 2020 an amount of ARS 6,277 million and ARS 610 million, respectively, and for the same period ended on December 31, 2018, reached ARS 6,153 million and ARS 2,399 million respectively. This is mainly due to an average real depreciation of 13.5% of the Argentine peso against the Israeli shekel, offset by an appreciation of the Shekel against the dollar, which makes the income in Shekels for rents lower. At the operational level, the segment suffered Mehadrin's impairment as a result of the decrease in the share price.

Telecommunications (Cellcom) ARS MM

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues

14,096

12,782

10.3%

27,595

24,018

14.9%

(Loss) / Profit from operations

-479

196

-344.4%

-168

43

-490.7%

Depreciation and amortization

3,287

2,420

35.8%

6,467

4,424

46.2%

EBITDA

2,808

2,616

7.3%

6,299

4,467

41.0%

The Telecommunicationssegment carried out by "Cellcom" reached ARS 27,595 million of revenue and an operating loss of ARS 168 million in the six-month period of fiscal year 2020. For the same period of fiscal year 2019, revenues were ARS 24,018 million and the operating gain was ARS 43 million. This is mainly due to an increase in revenues due to an increase in equipment sold, together with a 2.8% increase in fixed line revenues. At EBITDA level, lease costs were reduced because these are charged to financial results due to the implementation of IFRS 16.

Others (other subsidiaries) ARS MM

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

Revenues

492

405

21.5%

895

749

19.5%

Loss from operations

-143

-357

-59.9%

-190

-31

512.9%

Depreciation and amortization

118

16

637.5%

147

37

297.3%

EBITDA

-25

-341

-92.7%

-43

6

-816.7%

The "Others" segment reached revenues of ARS 895 million and an operating loss of ARS 190 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020. During the same period of fiscal year 2019, it reached revenues of ARS 749 million and an operating loss of ARS 31 million. This is mainly due an increase in Epsilon and Bartan's income. Additionally, during the first half of the FY 2019 there were sales of associated companies while in the current period it did not register this kind of sales.

Corporate (DIC, IDBD and Dolphin) ARS

IIQ 20

IIQ 19

YoY Var

6M 20

6M 19

YoY Var

MM

Revenues

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Loss) / Profit from operations

-259

202

-228.2%

-498

-9

5,433.3%

Depreciation and amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

EBITDA

-259

202

-228.2%

-498

-9

5,433.3%

11

The "Corporate" segment reached in the six-month period of fiscal year 2020 an operating loss of ARS 498 million and for the same period of fiscal year 2019, an operating loss of ARS 9 million. This is mainly due to the fact that during the first half of fiscal year 2019 we had positive results from the sale of Shufersal shares.

Regarding "Clal", the Group values its holding in the company as a financial asset at market value. The valuation of Clal's shares as of 12/31/2019 amounted to ARS 7,337 million.

XI. EBITDA by Operations Center (ARS million)

Operations Center in Argentina

IIQ FY 20

Shopping

Offices

Sales and

Hotels

International

Corporate

Others

Total

Malls

Developments

Profit / (loss) from operations

702

4,178

2,538

241

-61

-177

180

7,601

Depreciation and amortization

72

21

5

91

1

2

22

214

EBITDA

774

4,199

2,543

332

-60

-175

202

7,815

IIQ FY 19

Shopping

Offices

Sales and

Hotels

International

Corporate

Others

Total

Malls

Developments

Profit / (loss) from operations

-10,464

4,486

344

398

-44

-326

-219

-5,825

Depreciation and amortization

61

9

5

71

2

2

-2

148

EBITDA

-10,403

4,495

349

469

-42

-324

-221

-5,677

EBITDA Var

-107.4%

-6.6%

628.7%

-29.2%

42.9%

-46.0%

-191.4%

-237.7%

Israel Business Center

IIQ FY 20

Real Estate

Tele-

Others

Corporate

Total

communications

Profit / (loss) from operations

610

-168

-190

-498

-246

Depreciations and amortizations

61

6,467

147

0

6,675

EBITDA

671

6,299

-43

-498

6,429

Net unrealized gain from fair value

-

-

-

-

-

adjustment of investment properties

Adjusted EBITDA

671

6,299

-43

-498

6,429

IIQ FY 19

Real Estate

Tele-

Other

Corporate

Total

communications

Profit / (loss) from operations

2,399

43

-31

-9

2,402

Depreciations and amortizations

25

4,424

37

0

4,486

EBITDA

2,424

4,467

6

-9

6,888

Net unrealized gain from fair value

-

-

-

-

-

adjustment of investment properties

Adjusted EBITDA

2,424

4,467

6

-9

6,888

EBITDA Var

-72.3%

41.0%

-816.7%

5,433.3%

-6.7%

Adjusted EBITDA Var

-72.3%

41.0%

-816.7%

5,433.3%

-6.7%

12

XII. Reconciliation with Consolidated Statements of Income (ARS million)

Below is an explanation of the reconciliation of the company's profit by segment with its Consolidated Statements of Income. The difference lies in the presence of joint ventures included in the segment but not in the Statements of Income.

Elimination

Total as per

Total as per

Joint

Expenses

of inter-

Statements

segment

ventures*

and CPF

segment

of Income

transactions

Revenues

41,298

-40

1,540

-12

42,786

Costs

-24,857

21

-1,611

3

-26,444

Gross profit

16,441

-19

-71

-9

16,342

Net loss from fair value adjustment of

3,977

-253

-

-

3,724

investment properties

General and administrative expenses

-4,662

7

-

15

-4,640

Selling expenses

-5,765

4

-25

-

-5,786

Other operating results, net

-2,636

14

71

-6

-2,557

Profit from operations

7,355

-247

-25

-

7,083

Share of loss of associates and joint ventures

-1,852

181

-

-

-1,671

Profit before financial results and income

5,503

-66

-25

-

5,412

tax

*Includes Puerto Retiro, CYRSA, Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe and Quality (San Martín plot).

XIII. Financial Debt and Other Indebtedness

Operations Center in Argentina

The following table contains a breakdown of our indebtedness as of December 31, 2019:

Description

Currency

Amount (1)

Interest Rate

Maturity

Bank overdrafts

ARS

20.7

Floating

< 360 days

Series II Non-Convertible Notes (USD)

USD

71.4

11.50%

Jul-20

Series II Non-Convertible Notes (CLP)

CLP

42.1

10.50%

Aug-20

Series I Non-Convertible Notes

USD

181.5

10.00%

Nov-20

Loan with IRSA CP

USD

26.5

-

Mar-22

Other debt

USD

26.5

-

Feb-22

IRSA's Total Debt

368.7

Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments (3)

USD

1.2

IRSA's Net Debt

USD

367.5

Bank overdrafts

ARS

7.9

-

< 360 d

IRCP NCN Class IV(2)

USD

133.9

5.0%

Sep-20

PAMSA loan

USD

35.0

Fixed

Feb-23

IRSA CP NCN Class II

USD

360.0

8.75%

Mar-23

IRSA CP's Total Debt

536.8

Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments (3)

189.9

IRSA CP's Net Debt

346.9

  1. Principal amount in USD (million) at an exchange rate of ARS 59.89/USD, without considering accrued interest or eliminations of balances with subsidiaries.
  2. Net of repurchase.
  3. "Cash & Cash Equivalents plus Investments" includes Cash & Cash Equivalents and Investments in Current Financial Assets.

Israel Business Center

Financial debt as of December 31, 2019:

Indebtedness(1)

Net (NIS million)

IDBD's Total Debt

1,817

DIC's Total Debt

2,875

(1) IDBD's cash balance includes a sum of NIS 192M as collateral for the equity-swap transaction

13

XIV. Subsequent Material Events

Operations Center in Argentina

October and December 2019: General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings

At the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on October 30, 2019, the following matters, inter alia, were resolved:

  • Distribution of a dividend in kind for ARS 480 million in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, subsidiary of IRSA.
  • Fees payable to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee for fiscal year 2019 ended as of June 30, 2019.
  • Renewal of regular and alternate Directors due to expiration of their terms and appointment of three new independent directors. Acceptance of the resignation of a regular director.
  • Increase in the amount of the Global Note Program for up to USD 250 million. Delegation on the Board of Directors of the broadest powers to implement and determine the terms and conditions of the program
  • Stock Capital increase for up to par value of ARS 200 million through the issuance of up to 200 million commonbook-entry shares and delegation on the Board of Directors of the power to determine all the terms and conditions of the issuance.
  • Incentive plan for employees. management and directors to be integrated without premium for up to 1% of the Capital Stock.

On December 12, 2019, a new Shareholder's meeting took place, approving the following matters:

  • Consideration of the amendment of section twelfth article of the Bylaws.
  • Determination of the number and consideration of appointment of regular and alternate directors for the term of three fiscal years.

November 2019: Dividend distribution

On November 14, 2019, the company distributed a dividend in kind in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRSA PC), a subsidiary of the Company, for up to the amount of ARS 480,000,000 charged to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019

The dividend in kind corresponds to a gross dividend of 0.00404623926578 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.'s shares per each IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's share (0.0404623926578 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.'s shares per IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's GDS).

14

Operations Center in Israel

November and December 2019: Sale of Clal shares and Capital Increase

On May 2, 2019, IDBD had entered into an agreement with an unrelated buyer (a company owned by Eyal Lapidot) through which it granted an option to acquire Clal shares representing approximately 4.99% of its issued capital (and not less than 3%), at a price of NIS 47.7 per share. Subject to the exercise of the option by said buyer, the price would be paid 10% in cash and the rest through a loan that would be provided to the buyer by IDBD and / or by a related entity and / or by a banking corporation and / or financial institution, under the agreed conditions.

On November 7, 2019, IDB completed the sale transaction and the loan was granted by a financial entity. It should be clarified that the 2,771,309 Clal shares sold were subject to a swap transaction between IDB and a financial entity, which ended with the Company's notice to that entity.

On December 16, 2019, Clal made a public capital increase of 12,066,000 shares at a price of NIS 53.87 per share, from which IDB did not participate. Additionally, IDB sold 200,000 shares of Clal at a price of NIS 53.95 per share, representative of 0.3% of the new share capital.

On December 18, 2019, IDB sold 617,017 shares of Clal at a price of NIS 53.77 per share representative of 0.9% of the share capital.

At the date of issuance of the financial statements, IDBD holds on Clal an 8.5% directly and additionally a 7.1% through swap contracts.

February 2020: Dolphin Netherlands - Guarantee granted

After the end of the period, on February 4, 2020, Dolphin Netherlands granted financial entities, through which IDB carried out Clal's stock swap transactions in August and November 2018, guarantees for approximately NIS 11 million, which will be part of the committed deposits that IDB assumed as part of the terms of those transactions.

It should be noted that, in relation to Dolphin Netherlands' commitment to make capital injections in IDB in three equal annual payments of NIS 70 million each, on September 2, 2019, 2020 and 2021, it is reported that:

  • If swap transactions conclude before the deadline of the second payment (September 2, 2020), the unrealized parts of the guarantees will be returned to Dolphin Netherlands, while the parts exercised of the guarantees until that date will be considered as part of the second payment, so Dolphin Netherlands will transfer the balance of that payment to IDB.
  • If swap transactions remain active as of September 2, 2020, Dolphin Netherlands will inject the second payment into IDB and the guarantees will be returned.

XV. Summarized Comparative Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in ARS million)

12.31.2019

06.30.2019

Non-current assets

323,322

419,430

Current assets

178,207

177,754

Total assets

501,529

597,184

Capital and reserves attributable to the equity holders of the parent

34,340

40,357

Non-controlling interest

47,055

67,621

Total shareholders' equity

81,395

107,978

Non-current liabilities

310,864

396,152

Current liabilities

109,270

93,054

Total liabilities

420,134

489,206

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

501,529

597,184

15

XVI. Summarized Comparative Consolidated Income Statement

(in ARS million)

12.31.2019

12.31.2018

Profit from operations

7,083

-3,264

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

-1,671

-1,212

Profit from operations before financing and taxation

5,412

-4,476

Financial income

536

728

Financial cost

-10,487

-10,152

Other financial results

-5,084

-238

Inflation adjustment

206

-579

Financial results, net

-14,829

-10,241

Profit before income tax

-9,417

-14,717

Income tax

-2,365

3,312

Profit / (loss) for the period from continued operations

-11,782

-11,405

(Loss) / Profit from discontinued operations after taxes

16,639

3,042

Profit for the period

4,857

-8,363

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

7,389

375

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

12,246

-7,988

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

-3,902

-8,380

Non-controlling interest

16,148

392

XVII. Summary Comparative Consolidated Cash Flow

(in ARS million)

12.31.2019

12.31.2018

Net cash generated from operating activities

16,780

10,578

Net cash generated from investing activities

13,819

255

Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities

-45,787

1,265

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

-15,188

12,098

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

76,098

73,045

Cash and cash equivalents reclassified to held for sale

-522

-974

Foreign exchange gain on cash and changes in fair value of cash equivalents

4,365

-2,452

Cash and cash equivalents at period-end

64,753

81,717

XVIII. Comparative Ratios

(in ARS million)

Liquidity

CURRENT ASSETS

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Indebtedness

TOTAL LIABILITIES

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

Solvency

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

TOTAL LIABILITIES

Capital Assets

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

12.31.201912.31.2018

178,207

1.63

198,375

1.94

109,270

102,027

420,134

12.23

516,602

7.95

34,340

64,991

34,340

0.08

64,991

0.13

420,134

516,602

323,322

0.64

458,260

0.70

501,529

656,635

16

XIX. EBITDA Reconciliation

In this summary report we present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as profit for the period excluding:

  1. interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax expense, and (iv) depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA minus (i) total financial results, net excluding interest expense, net (mainly foreign exchange differences, net gains/losses from derivative financial instruments; gains/losses of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss; and other financial results, net) and minus (ii) share of profit of associates and joint ventures and minus (iii) net profit from fair value adjustment of investment properties, not realized, excluding barter agreement results and devaluation of Mehadrin shares.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide investors supplemental measures of our financial performance that may facilitate period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Our management also uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from time to time, among other measures, for internal planning and performance measurement purposes. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to profit from operations, as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, in each case, as determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The table below presents a reconciliation of profit from operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the six-month period ended December 31 (in ARS million)

2019

2018

Profit for the period

4,857

-8,363

(Loss) / Profit from discontinued operations

-16,639

-3,042

Interest income

-443

-436

Interest expense

9,997

9,907

Income tax

2,365

-3,312

Depreciation and amortization

6,912

4,627

EBITDA (unaudited)

7,049

-619

Unrealized net gain from fair value adjustment of investment properties

-3,721

9,081

Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

1,671

1,212

Dividends earned

-75

-66

Foreign exchange differences net

-4,427

-2,096

(Gain) / loss from derivative financial instruments

185

-525

Fair value gains of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or

2978

-1,333

loss

Inflation adjustment

-206

579

Other financial costs/income

6,820

4,211

Devaluation of Associates and joint ventures

1,621

0

Barter Agreements result

-239

-403

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

11,656

10,041

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)(1)

27.24%

25.28%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue from sales, rents and services.

17

XX. Brief comment on future prospects for the Fiscal Year

This Fiscal Year presents challenges in both operations centers: Argentina and Israel. The appreciation of international markets with respect to Argentina has become unstable as a result of the country's economic crisis and has influenced development expectations. Globally, we find the existence of trade conflicts between different countries and a slowdown in global growth that also has a negative impact on Latin America.

In this context, and only two months after the assumption of the new government, the economic outlook in our Argentine operations center remains uncertain. During the second semester of FY20, our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. will keep working in order to optimize its operational efficiency, occupying its vacant sqm in Dot Baires Shopping due to Walmart's anticipated exit and will continue innovating in the latest technological trends to get closer to customers and visitors. Regarding office segment, IRCP plans to open the 9th office building of the portfolio, "200 Della Paolera", located in Catalinas, one of the most premium corporate areas in Argentina. This building, of approximately 35,000 m2 of ABL, 318 parking lots, services and amenities, will become an emblematic icon of the city while having LEED Certification, which will validate the best environmental practices to transform operational standards of the building. The commercialization is progressing with a good occupancy forecast for its opening, scheduled for the last quarter of the FY 2020.

In relation to Israel Business Center, we will continue working in 2020 to improve the operating margins of each of the subsidiaries and to reduce their debt levels and the holding companies, while continuing selling Clal Insurance and those non-strategic assets of the portfolio. We rely on the value of this investment, from which we hope to obtain good results in the future.

On the national and international framework above mentioned, the Board of Directors of the Company will continue in the evaluation of financial, economic and / or corporate tools that allow the Company to improve its position in the market in which it operates and have the necessary liquidity to meet its obligations. Within the framework of this analysis, the indicated tools may be linked to corporate reorganization processes (merger, spin-off or a combination of both), disposal of assets in public and / or private form that may include real estate as well as negotiable securities owned by the Company, incorporation of shareholders through capital increases through the public offering of shares to attract new capital, issuance of convertible notes or subscription options or a combination of these three instruments, all as recently approved by the shareholders meeting of 10/30/2019, repurchase of shares and instruments similar to those described that are useful to the proposed objectives.

Considering the quality of the real estate portfolio, the diversification of our business by segment and by country and the franchise of the company to access the capital market, we are confident to continue consolidating the best portfolio in Argentina and Israel.

Saúl Zang

First Vice-Chairman in exercise of

the presidency

18

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

as of December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019

(All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated)

12.31.2019

06.30.2019

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Investment properties

169,956

293,613

Property, plant and equipment

26,674

28,087

Trading properties

4,336

6,899

Intangible assets

23,462

22,539

Rights of use

13,181

-

Other assets

33

30

Investments in associates and joint ventures

63,588

39,121

Deferred income tax assets

397

502

Income tax and MPIT credit

14

190

Restricted assets

679

3,874

Trade and other receivables

16,954

15,564

Investments in financial assets

3,965

3,634

Financial assets held for sale

-

5,257

Derivative financial instruments

83

120

Total non-current assets

323,322

419,430

Current assets

Trading properties

1,923

461

Inventories

1,303

1,443

Restricted assets

5,615

5,512

Income tax and MPIT credit

450

491

Group of assets held for sale

36,488

10,122

Trade and other receivables

28,220

28,365

Investments in financial assets

32,060

40,538

Financial assets held for sale

7,337

14,672

Derivative financial instruments

58

52

Cash and cash equivalents

64,753

76,098

Total current assets

178,207

177,754

TOTAL ASSETS

501,529

597,184

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Shareholders' equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

34,340

40,357

(according to corresponding statement)

Non-controlling interest

47,055

67,621

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

81,395

107,978

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

253,502

335,969

Lease liabilities

9,972

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

33,737

46,297

Trade and other payables

1,780

2,206

Provisions

11,451

10,082

Employee benefits

182

167

Derivative financial instruments

89

1,293

Salaries and social security liabilities

151

138

Total non-current liabilities

310,864

396,152

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

19,938

23,353

Borrowings

58,970

57,253

Lease liabilities

3,928

-

Provisions

2,075

2,168

Group of liabilities held for sale

19,726

7,163

Salaries and social security liabilities

3,468

2,651

Income tax and MPIT liabilities

426

435

Derivative financial instruments

739

31

Total current liabilities

109,270

93,054

TOTAL LIABILITIES

420,134

489,206

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

501,529

597,184

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income

for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated)

Six month

Three month

12.31.2019

12.31.2018

12.31.2019

12.31.2018

Revenues

42,786

39,719

21,978

21,409

Costs

(26,444)

(24,781)

(13,266)

(13,031)

Gross profit

16,342

14,938

8,712

8,378

Net gain / (loss) from fair value adjustment of investment

3,724

(9,081)

(6,375)

(20,471)

properties

General and administrative expenses

(4,640)

(4,716)

(2,286)

(2,535)

Selling expenses

(5,786)

(5,296)

(3,113)

(2,660)

Other operating results, net

(2,557)

891

(2,520)

169

Profit / (loss) from operations

7,083

(3,264)

(5,582)

(17,119)

Share of loss of associates and joint ventures

(1,671)

(1,212)

(1,757)

(1,405)

Loss before financial results and income tax

5,412

(4,476)

(7,339)

(18,524)

Finance income

536

728

255

417

Finance costs

(10,487)

(10,152)

(4,155)

(5,350)

Other financial results

(5,084)

(238)

3,828

83

Inflation adjustment

206

(579)

542

(497)

Financial results, net

(14,829)

(10,241)

470

(5,347)

Loss before income tax

(9,417)

(14,717)

(6,869)

(23,871)

Income tax expense

(2,365)

3,312

(315)

2,802

Loss for the period from continuing operations

(11,782)

(11,405)

(7,184)

(21,069)

Profit for the period from discontinued operations

16,639

3,042

(239)

2,577

Profit / (loss) for the period

4,857

(8,363)

(7,423)

(18,492)

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Currency translation adjustment

3,355

2,412

(5,414)

(10,975)

Change in the fair value of hedging instruments net of income taxes

(74)

45

(59)

52

Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

-

-

-

-

loss, net of income tax:

Actuarial profit from defined contribution plans

(102)

-

(46)

-

Other comprehensive income for the period from continuing

3,179

2,457

(5,519)

(10,923)

operations

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period from

4,210

(2,082)

(51)

(10,216)

discontinued operations

Total other comprehensive income for the period

7,389

375

(5,570)

(21,139)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

12,246

(7,988)

(12,993)

(39,631)

Total comprehensive loss from continuing operations

(8,603)

(8,948)

(12,703)

(31,991)

Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations

20,849

960

(290)

(7,640)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

12,246

(7,988)

(12,993)

(39,631)

Profit for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(1,421)

(8,093)

(5,108)

(17,018)

Non-controlling interest

6,278

(270)

(2,315)

(1,474)

Loss from continuing operations attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(10,308)

(9,719)

(6,492)

(18,577)

Non-controlling interest

(1,474)

(1,686)

(692)

(2,492)

Total comprehensive (Loss) / income attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(3,902)

(8,381)

(6,820)

(22,171)

Non-controlling interest

16,148

393

(6,173)

(17,460)

Total comprehensive (Loss) / income from continuing

operations attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

(6,953)

(9,487)

(6,184)

(15,186)

Non-controlling interest

(1,650)

539

(6,519)

(16,805)

Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent:

Basic

(2.47)

(14.06)

(8.87)

(29.57)

Diluted

(2.47)

(14.06)

(8.87)

(29.57)

Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to

equity holders of the parent:

Basic

(17.89)

(16.89)

(11.27)

(32.28)

Diluted

(17.89)

(16.89)

(11.27)

(32.28)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated)

12.31.2019

12.31.2018

Operating activities:

Net cash generated from continuing operating activities before income tax

15,021

7,973

paid

Income tax and MPIT paid

(346)

(326)

Net cash generated from continuing operating activities

14,675

7,647

Net cash generated from discontinued operating activities

2,105

2,931

Net cash generated from operating activities

16,780

10,578

Investing activities:

Acquisition of participation in associates and joint ventures

(591)

(18)

Increase in cash due to deconsolidation of subsidiaries

-

(9)

Contributions and issuance of capital in associates and joint ventures

(119)

-

Acquisition, improvements and advance payments for the development of

(1,404)

(2,009)

investment properties

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

-

(349)

Proceeds from sales of investment properties

8,978

14

Acquisitions and improvements of property, plant and equipment

(2,275)

(2,311)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

2,904

14

Acquisitions of intangible assets

(1,701)

(1,634)

Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(71)

(60)

Net increase of restricted deposits

4,477

(636)

Dividends collected from associates and joint ventures

74

246

Proceeds from sales of interest held in associates and joint ventures

43

7,288

Proceeds from loans granted

27

104

Acquisitions of investments in financial assets

(10,652)

(23,846)

Proceeds from disposal of investments in financial assets

14,327

29,096

Interest received from financial assets

610

622

Dividends received

79

31

Proceeds from sales of intangible assets

25

-

Loans granted to related parties

(202)

(12)

Loans granted

(3,195)

-

Net cash generated from / (used in) continuing investing activities

11,334

6,531

Net cash used in discontinued investing activities

2,485

(6,276)

Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities

13,819

255

Financing activities:

Borrowings and issuance of non-convertible notes

11,280

25,002

Payment of borrowings and non-convertible notes

(34,753)

(19,343)

(Payment) / collections of short term loans, net

1,278

(1,084)

Interests paid

(7,863)

(7,498)

Repurchase of non-convertible notes

(11,456)

(2,213)

Capital contributions from non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

-

144

Acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(252)

(1,720)

Proceeds from sales of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

-

8

Loans received from associates and joint ventures, net

80

77

Payment of borrowings to related parties

-

(2)

Proceeds for issue of shares and other equity instrument in subsidiaries

(203)

756

Charge for issuance of shares and other equity instruments

2,417

-

Dividends paid

(1,549)

294

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries

(41,021)

(5,579)

Proceeds from derivative financial instruments, net

(4,766)

6,844

Net cash generated from continuing financing activities

(45,787)

1,265

Net cash generated from /(used in) discontinued financing activities

(15,012)

8,599

Net cash generated from financing activities

(176)

3,499

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing activities

(15,188)

12,098

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued activities

76,098

73,045

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(522)

(974)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,365

(2,452)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

64,753

81,717

Headquarters

Intercontinental Plaza - Moreno 877 24thFloor

Tel +(54 11) 4323 7400

Fax +(54 11) 4323 7480

www.irsa.com.ar

C1091AAQ - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

Investor Relations

Alejandro Elsztain -SecondVice-chairman

Matías Gaivironsky - CFO

Tel +(54 11) 4323 7449 finanzas@irsa.com.ar

Legal Advisors

Estudio Zang, Bergel & Viñes

Tel +(54 11) 4322 0033

Florida 537 18thFloor

C1005AAK - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

Registrar and Transfer Agent

Caja de Valores S.A.

Tel +(54 11) 4317 8900

25 de Mayo 362

C1002ABH - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers Argentina

Tel +(54 11) 4850 0000

Bouchard 557 7thFloor

C1107AAF - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina

GDS Deposit Agent

The Bank of New York Mellon

P.O. Box 11258

Church Street Station

New York - NY 10286 1258 - United States of America

Tel (toll free) 1 888 BNY ADRS (269-2377)

Tel (international) 1 610 312 5315

shareowner-svcs@bankofny.com

BYMA Symbol: IRSA/ NYSE Symbol: IRS

Disclaimer

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 23:48:09 UTC
