IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release IIQ20

Earnings Release IIQ FY 2020 IRSA invites you to participate in its conference call for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:00 AM BA (09:00 AM US EST) The call will be hosted by: Alejandro Elsztain, IIVP Daniel Elsztain, COO Matias Gaivironsky, CFO To participate, please call: 1-844-717-6831 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6388 (international) 54-11-39845677 (Argentina) Conference ID # IRSA In addition, you can access through the following webcast: http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e68cfbc5-c5dd-4c64-82cf-cdf1f43955bc Preferably, 10 minutes before the call is due to begin. The conference will be in English. . PLAYBACK Available until February 24, 2020 Please call: 1-877-344-7529 1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 10139152 Main Highlights of the Period Net result of the first half of FY20 recorded a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss in 6M19, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentina business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation in the Israel business center and losses for exchange rate differences in Argentina.

Gav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation in the Israel business center and losses for exchange rate differences in Argentina. Net result attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a ARS 1,421 million loss compared to an ARS 8,093 million loss in the first half of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of FY20 was ARS 11,656 million (ARS 3,442 million from the Argentina business center and ARS 8,214 million from the Israel business center), increasing by 16.1% compared to the same period of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina decreased 11.6% in the compared semester, mainly due to the decrease of 18.7% in shopping centers and 29.2% in hotels partially offset by a growth of 38.1% in the office segment.

On November 14, 2019, the Company distributed a dividend in kind of ARS 480 million payable in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (0.00404623926578 IRCP shares / IRSA shares and 0.0404623926578 IRCP shares / ADR IRSA). 2 I. Brief comment on the Company's activities during the period, including references to significant events occurred after the end of the period. Consolidated Results (in millions of ARS) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues 21,978 21,409 2.7% 42,786 39,719 7.7% Net gain / (loss) from fair value adjustment of -6,375 -20,471 -68.9% 3,724 -9,081 - investment properties Profit / (Loss) from operations -5,582 -17,118 -67.4% 7,083 -3,264 - Depreciation and amortization 3,588 2,509 43.0% 6,912 4,627 49.4% EBITDA(1) -1,994 -14,609 -86.4% 13,995 1,363 926.8% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,766 5,459 5.6% 11,656 10,041 16.1% (Loss) / Profit for the period -7,423 -18,492 -59.9% 4,857 -8,363 - Attributable to equity holders of the parent -5,108 -17,018 -70.0% -1,421 -8,093 -82.4% Attributable to non-controlling interest -2,315 -1,474 57.1% 6,278 -270 - (1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation Company's income increased by 7.7% during the first half of fiscal year 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% reaching ARS 11,656 million, ARS 3,442 million from Argentina Business Center, that decreased 5.5%, and ARS 8,214 million from Israel Business Center, that increased by 28.4% mainly due to an increase in the EBITDA of Telecommunications segment (Cellcom) as a consequence of the impact of IFRS 16 implementation: leases costs are now included in Amortizations. Profit for the period under review reached a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss registered in the same period of 2019, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentine business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation and the impairment of Mehadrin´ shares valued at market value in the Israel business center. Argentina Business Center II. Shopping Malls (through our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.) During the first half of fiscal year 2020, our tenants' sales reached ARS 45,183 million, 0.7% lower, in real terms, than in the same period of 2019 but increasing 4.8% during the second quarter, period in which there was a higher consumption recovery in our Shopping Malls driven by "Ahora 12" and "Ahora 18" incentive measures. Considering same Shopping Malls, that is, excluding Buenos Aires Design in fiscal year 2019, tenants' sales increased 0.4% during the first half of 2020 and 5.6% in the second quarter. Our portfolio's leasable area totaled 332,812 sqm during the quarter, in line with the same period of previous fiscal year. Portfolio's occupancy remained stable at approximately 95.0%, lower than in the beginning of the previous fiscal year, mainly because of Walmart's anticipated exit from Dot Baires Shopping. Excluding the effect of the remaining vacant sqm on the surface previously occupied by Walmart, occupancy reached 97.9%. Shopping Malls' Operating Indicators (in ARS million, except indicated) IIQ 20 IQ 20 IVQ 19 IIIQ 19 IIQ 19 Gross leasable area (sqm) 332,812 332,277 332,150 332,774 332,119 Tenants' sales (3 months cumulative) 24,648 20,537 20,587 17,064 23,515 Occupancy 95.0% 94.3% 94.7% 94.5% 94.9% 3 Shopping Malls' Financial Indicators (in millions of ARS) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues from sales, leases and services 1,939 2,210 -12.3% 3,644 4,207 -13.4% Net (loss) / gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties Profit / (Loss) from operations Depreciation and amortization -2,368 -10,121 -76.6% -1,876 -13,663 -86.3% -990 -8,327 -88.1% 702 -10,465 - 41 28 46.4% 72 62 16.1% EBITDA (1) -949 -8,299 -88.6% 774 -10,403 -107.4% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 1,419 1,822 -22.1% 2,650 3,260 -18.7% (1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation Income from this segment decreased 13.4% during the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared with same period of previous fiscal year, mainly due to the impact of fix components that did not accompany the semester tenants sales recovery such as base rents that decreased 20.2% in real terms and admission rights that decreased 5.8%, as well as the inclusion in the previous fiscal year of an extraordinary income of ARS 135 million as compensation for Walmart's contract termination in Dot Baires Shopping. Costs, administrative and marketing expenses (SG&A) of the segment decrease by approximately 6.0%. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 2,650 million, 18.7% lower than the same period of fiscal year 2019, mainly due to higher commercial discounts granted during the first half of fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding income from expenses and collective promotion fund, was 72.7%, 4.8 bps lower than in the same period of previous fiscal year. Operating data of our Shopping Malls Date of Gross Occupancy IRSA CP's Location Leasable Area Stores opening Rate (2) Interest (3) sqm (1) Alto Palermo Dec-97 City of Buenos Aires 18,655 136 99.1% 100% Abasto Shopping(4) Nov-99 City of Buenos Aires 36,760 164 98.1% 100% Alto Avellaneda Dec-97 Province of Buenos Aires 38,330 129 94.7% 100% Alcorta Shopping Jun-97 City of Buenos Aires 15,725 114 98.6% 100% Patio Bullrich Oct-98 City of Buenos Aires 11,396 89 94.4% 100% Buenos Aires Design(5) Nov-97 City of Buenos Aires - - - - Dot Baires Shopping May-09 City of Buenos Aires 48,805 167 77.8% 80% Soleil Jul-10 Province of Buenos Aires 15,156 79 99.0% 100% Distrito Arcos Dec-14 City of Buenos Aires 14,335 65 100.0% 90.0% Alto Noa Shopping Mar-95 Salta 19,311 86 99.5% 100% Alto Rosario Shopping(4) Nov-04 Santa Fe 33,681 141 98.9% 100% Mendoza Plaza Dec-94 Mendoza 43,065 129 98.4% 100% Shopping Córdoba Shopping Dec-06 Córdoba 15,361 104 99.3% 100% La Ribera Shopping Aug-11 Santa Fe 10,530 68 96.0% 50% Alto Comahue Mar-15 Neuquén 11,702 95 96.6% 99.95% Patio Olmos(6) Sep-07 Córdoba Total 332,812 1,566 95.0% Corresponds to gross leasable area in each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces. Calculated dividing occupied square meters by leasable area as of the last day of the fiscal period. Company's effective interest in each of its business units. Excludes Museo de los Niños (3,732 square meters in Abasto and 1,261 square meters in Alto Rosario). End of concession December 5, 2018 IRSA CP owns the historic building of the Patio Olmos shopping mall in the Province of Córdoba, operated by a third party. 4 Cumulative tenants' sales as of December 31 (per Shopping Mall, in ARS. million) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Alto Palermo 3,190 2,930 8.9% 5,739 5,558 3.3% Abasto Shopping 3,081 3,074 0.2% 5,722 6,051 -5.4% Alto Avellaneda 2,801 2,794 0.3% 5,114 5,424 -5.7% Alcorta Shopping 1,947 1,737 12.1% 3,390 3,184 6.5% Patio Bullrich 1,260 1,166 8.1% 2,235 2,042 9.5% Buenos Aires Design(1) - 169 -100.0% - 495 -100.0% Dot Baires Shopping 2,509 2,376 5.6% 4,464 4,647 -3.9% Soleil 1,259 1,205 4.5% 2,385 2,344 1.7% Distrito Arcos 1,461 1,176 24.2% 2,680 2,202 21.7% Alto Noa Shopping 971 974 -0.3% 1,869 1,941 -3.7% Alto Rosario Shopping 2,478 2,213 12.0% 4,530 4,332 4.6% Mendoza Plaza Shopping 1,681 1,686 -0.3% 3,293 3,401 -3.2% Córdoba Shopping 793 791 0.3% 1,424 1,477 -3.6% La Ribera Shopping(2) 475 499 -4.8% 943 1,006 -6.3% Alto Comahue 742 725 2.3% 1,395 1,380 1.1% Total 24,648 23,515 4.8% 45,183 45,484 -0.7% End of concession December 5.2018 Through our joint venture Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe S.A. Cumulative tenants' sales per type of business (per Type of Business. in ARS million) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Anchor Store 1,333 1,283 3.9% 2,418 2,449 -1.3% Clothes and Footwear 14,382 13,910 3.4% 25,482 25,542 -0.2% Entertainment 487 480 1.5% 1,343 1,345 -0.1% Home 514 497 3.4% 917 1,085 -15.5% Restaurant 2,339 2,277 2.7% 4,846 4,943 -2.0% Miscellaneous 3,479 2,995 16.2% 6,047 5,737 5.4% Services 251 235 6.8% 493 534 -7.7% Electronic appliances 1,863 1,838 1.4% 3,637 3,849 -5.5% Total 24,648 23,515 4.8% 45,183 45,484 -0.7% Detailed Revenues as of December 31 (in ARS million) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Base Rent (1) 831 1,034 -19.6% 1,686 2,113 -20.2% Percentage Rent 652 516 26.4% 1,060 912 16.3% Total Rent 1,481 1,550 -4.4% 2,745 3,023 -9.2% Revenues from non-traditional advertising 49 64 -23.0% 95 111 -14.2% Admission rights 241 225 7.4% 455 483 -5.8% Fees 23 32 -27.1% 47 57 -18.9% Parking 91 111 -18.2% 190 240 -20.6% Commissions 46 73 -37.1% 92 122 -24.8% Others 8 155 -95.0% 20 171 -88.3% Subtotal (2) 1,939 2,210 -12.3% 3,644 4,207 -13.4% Expenses and Collective Promotion Funds 733 719 2.0% 1,423 1,487 -4.3% Total 2,672 2,929 -8.8% 5,067 5,694 -11.0% Includes Revenues from stands for ARS 205.9 million cumulative as of December 2019 Does not include Patio Olmos. 5 III. Offices The A+ office market in the City of Buenos Aires remains robust even after the period of highest exchange volatility in recent years. The price of Premium commercial spaces slightly raised at USD 4,900 per square meter while rental prices slightly decreased at USD 27.2 when compared with same period of previous fiscal year. per square meter for the A+ segment. The vacancy of the premium segment reached 7.6%. As concerns the A+ office market in the Northern Area, we have noted a significant improvement in the price of units during the last 10 years, and we believe in its potential during the next years. Nevertheless, rental prices show a downward trend around USD 26.0 per square meter. Sale and Rental Prices of A+ Offices - City of Buenos Aires 6.000 40 5.000 30 4.000 USD/sqm USD/sqm 3.000 20 2.000 10 1.000 0 0 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sale Price (USD/sqm) Rent (USD/sqm) Source: LJ Ramos Sale and Rental Prices of A+ Offices - Northern Area 5.000 30 4.000 25 3.000 20 USD/sqm USD/sqm 15 2.000 10 1.000 5 0 0 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sale Price (USD/sqm) Rent (USD/sqm) Source: LJ Ramos Gross leasable area was 115,639 sqm as of the second three-month period of fiscal year 2020, highly increased when compared to the same period of previous year due to the inauguration of the Zetta building in May 2019. Portfolio average occupancy slightly recovers compared to the last two quarters reaching 88.7%, despite it is lower than the recorded in the same period of last fiscal year mainly due to higher vacancy in our class B offices, Suipacha 661 and Philips. Considering our premium portfolio (class A+&A), the occupancy reached 97.1%. The average rental price reached USD 26.9 per sqm in line with previous quarters. Offices' Operating Indicators IIQ 20 IQ 20 IVQ 19 IIIQ 19 IIQ 19 Leasable area 115,639 115,640 115,378 83,205 83,213 Total Occupancy 88.7% 88.1% 88.3% 91.4% 90.0% Class A+ & A Occupancy 97.1% 96.6% 97.2% 95.0% 93.1% Class B Occupancy 47.5% 46.2% 45.0% 79.6% 79.6% Rent USD/sqm 26.9 26.6 26.4 26.3 27.0 6 Offices' Financial Indicators (in ARS million) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues from sales, leases and services 523 455 14.9% 1,095 840 30.4% Net gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties, PP&E e inventories Profit from operations Depreciation and amortization -2,271 -7,961 -71.5% 3,326 3,863 -13.9% -1,888 -7,623 -75.2% 4,178 4,486 -6.9% 15 2 650.0% 21 9 133.3% EBITDA(1) -1,873 -7,621 -75.4% 4,199 4,495 -6.6% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 398 340 17.1% 873 632 38.1% (1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation In real terms, during the first half of fiscal year 2020, revenues from the offices segment increased by 30,4% compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA from this segment grew 38.1% compared to the same period of the previous year due to the positive impact of the devaluation in our dollar-denominated contracts and the effect of inauguration and income flattening of the new Zetta building, EBITDA margin was 79.7%, 4.5 bps higher than the same period of previous year. Below is information on our Office segment and other rental properties as of December 31, 2019. Also, amended comparative information as of June 30, 2019, is included: Date of IRSA's Effective As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2019 Acquisition Interest Gross Leaseable Occupancy (2) Gross Leaseable Occupancy (2) Area (sqm) (1) Area (sqm) (1) Offices(3) Edificio República 04/28/08 100% 19,885 92.6% 19,885 95.2% Torre Bankboston 08/27/07 100% 14,865 96.4% 14,865 93.5% Intercontinental Plaza 11/18/97 100% 2,979 100.0% 2,979 100.0% Bouchard 710 06/01/05 100% 15,014 100.0% 15,014 100.0% Suipacha 652/64 11/22/91 100% 11,465 31.2% 11,465 44.6% Dot Building 11/28/06 80% 11,242 100.0% 11,242 100.0% Philips Building 06/05/17 100% 8,016 70.8% 7,755 45.7% Zetta Building 05/06/19 80% 32,173 97.5% 32,173 97.5% Subtotal Offices N/A 115,639 88.7% 115,378 88.3% Other Properties Santa María del Plata S.A 10/17/97 100% 116,100 17.3% 116,100 25.9% Nobleza Piccardo (4) 05/31/11 50.0% 109,610 22.5% 109,610 78.4% Other Properties (5) N/A N/A 12,292 35.6% 12,292 35.6% Subtotal Other Properties N/A 238,002 20.6% 238,002 50.6% Total Offices and Others N/A 353,641 42.9% 353,380 62.9% Corresponds to the total leasable surface area of each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces. Calculated by dividing occupied square meters by leasable area. Through IRSA CP. Through Quality Invest S.A. Includes the following properties: Dot Adjoining Plot, Intercontinental plot of land, Anchorena 665, Puerto Retiro, Casona Abril, Constitución 1111 and Rivadavia 2774. IV. Sales and Developments (in millions of ARS) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues 392 477 -17.8% 460 515 -10.7% Net gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties Profit from operations Depreciation and amortization Barter Agreements result -1,670 -4,064 -58.9% 2,544 197 1.191.4% -1,590 -3,862 -58.8% 2,538 344 637.8% 3 3 - 5 5 - 239 403 -40.7% 239 403 -40.7% EBITDA(1) -1,587 -3,859 -58.9% 2,543 349 628.7% Adjusted EBITDA(1) -156 -198 -21.2% -240 -251 -4.4% (1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation 7 Revenues from the "Sales and Development" segment decreased 10.7% during the first half of fiscal year 2020 compared to the same period of previous year, due to the recognition in the previous fiscal year of the sale of a plot made by Zetol. Adjusted EBITDA of the segment was ARS 240 million loss, compared to ARS 251 million loss in the same period of fiscal year 2019. V. CAPEX (through our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.) Alto Palermo Expansion We keep working on the expansion of Alto Palermo shopping mall. the shopping mall with the highest sales per square meter in our portfolio. that will add a gross leasable area of approximately 3,900 square meters and will consist in moving the food court to a third level by using the area of an adjacent building acquired in 2015. Work progress as of December 31 was 51.0% and construction works are expected to be finished by July 2020. 200 Della Paolera - Catalinas building The building under construction will have 35,000 sqm of GLA consisting of 30 office floors and 316 parking spaces and is located in the "Catalinas" area in the City of Buenos Aires, one of the most sought-after spots for Premium office development in Argentina. The company owns 30,832 square meters consisting of 26 floors and 272 parking spaces in the building. The total estimated investment in the project amounts to ARS 2,600 million and as of December 31, 2019. work progress was 86.0%. As of today, we have 38% of the IRSA CP's own GLA sqm with signed lease agreements and there are good commercialization prospects for the rest of the surface. VI. Hotels During the first half of fiscal year 2020, Hotels segment recorded a decrease in revenues of 12.8% mainly due to the decrease in the rate and the growth of the vacancy of Libertador hotel after the company acquisition of 20% of the ownership of Sheraton and began the operation of the hotel on its own. The segment's EBITDA reached ARS 332 million during the period under review, 29.2% lower than in the previous fiscal year, mainly because the impact during IIQ19 of the G-20 in Intercontinental as well as the event of the Emir of Qatar in Llao Llao. IIQ 20 IQ 20 IVQ 19 IIIQ 19 IIQ 19 Average Occupancy 68.1% 61.6% 65.2% 69.3% 68.5% Average Rate per Room (USD/night) 180 163 197 209 205 (in millions of ARS) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues 694 816 -15.0% 1,268 1,454 -12.8% Profit / (loss) from operations 172 275 -37.5% 241 398 -39.4% Depreciation and amortization 55 35 57.1% 91 71 28.2% EBITDA 227 310 -26.8% 332 469 -29.2% The following is information on our hotels segment as of December 31, 2019: Hotels Date of IRSA's Interest Number of rooms Occupancy(1) Average Price per Acquisition Room USD. (2) Intercontinental (3) 11/01/1997 76.34% 313 77.2% 141 Libertador (4) 03/01/1998 100.00% 200 65.0% 112 Llao Llao (5) 06/01/1997 50.00% 205 57.1% 337 Total - - 718 68.1% 180 Accumulated average in the three-month period. Accumulated average in the three-month period. Through Nuevas Fronteras S.A. (Subsidiary of IRSA). Through Hoteles Argentinos S.A. Through Llao Llao Resorts S.A. 8 VII. International Lipstick Building, New York, United States The Lipstick Building is a landmark building in the City of New York, located at Third Avenue and 53thStreet in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Architects John Burgee and Philip Johnson (Glass House and Seagram Building, among other renowned works) designed it and it is named after its elliptical shape and red façade. Its gross leasable area is approximately 58,000 sqm and consists of 34 floors. As of December 31, 2019, the building's occupancy rate was 95.6%, thus generating an average rent of USD 78.3 per sqm. Lipstick Dec-19 Dec-18 YoY Var Gross Leasable Area (sqm) 58,092 58,092 - Occupancy 95.6% 96.9% -1.3 p,p Rental price (USD/sqm) 79.3 77.1 1.8% In June 2019, an "Escrow Agreement" was signed for the sum of US $ 5.1 million, through which an option was acquired to purchase the controlling position on one of the lands where the Lipstick was built. This option expired on August 30, and the owner of the ground lease requested the transfer of the funds deposited in guarantee in his favor. The company will continue negotiations trying to obtain funding sources that allow us to execute the purchase. After the end of the period, on February 7, 2020, the termination of the loan with RBC was executed for an amount of USD 1.6 million. Investment in Condor Hospitality Inc. On July 19, 2019, Condor signed an agreement and merger plan with a company not related to the group. As agreed, each Condor ordinary share, whose nominal value is USD 0.01 per share will be cancelled before the merger and will become the right to receive a cash amount equivalent to USD 11.10 per ordinary share. Additionally, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, each Series E convertible share will be automatically cancelled and will become entitled to receive a cash amount equal to USD 10.00 per share. It is estimated that the transaction will be settled during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. As of the date of these financial statement presentation, the group owned 2,245,099 common shares and 325,752 preferred E shares. 9 VIII. Corporate (in millions of ARS) IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues - - - - - - Loss from operations -105 -254 -58.7% -177 -326 -45.7% Depreciation and amortization 1 2 -50.0% 2 2 - EBITDA -104 -252 -58.7% -175 -324 -46.0% IX. Financial Operations and Others Interest in Banco Hipotecario S.A. ("BHSA") through IRSA BHSA is a leading bank in the mortgage lending industry, in which IRSA held an equity interest of 29.91% as of December 31, 2019. During the first half of 2020, the investment in Banco Hipotecario generated a ARS 993 million gain compared to a ARS 121 million loss during the same period of 2019. For further information, visit http://www.cnv.gob.ar or http://www.hipotecario.com.ar. Israel Business Center X. Investment in IDB Development Corporation and Discount Investment Corporation ("DIC") As of December 31, 2019, IRSA's indirect equity interest in IDB Development Corp. was 100% of its stock capital and in Discount Corporation Ltd. ("DIC") was 82.31% of its stock capital. Within this operations center, the Group operates the following segments: The "Real Estate" segment mainly includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the DIC subsidiary, Property & Building ("PBC"). Through PBC, the Group operates rental and residential properties in Israel, United States and other locations in the world, and executes commercial projects in Las Vegas, United States of America.

segment mainly includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the DIC subsidiary, Property & Building ("PBC"). Through PBC, the Group operates rental and residential properties in Israel, United States and other locations in the world, and executes commercial projects in Las Vegas, United States of America. The "Telecommunications" segment includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the subsidiary Cellcom. Cellcom is supplier of telecommunication services and its main businesses include the provision of cellular and fixed telephone, data and Internet services, among others.

segment includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the subsidiary Cellcom. Cellcom is supplier of telecommunication services and its main businesses include the provision of cellular and fixed telephone, data and Internet services, among others. The "Insurance" segment includes the investment in Clal. This company is one of the largest insurance groups in Israel, whose businesses mainly comprise pension and social security insurance and other insurance lines. The Group does not hold a controlling interest in Clal; therefore, it is not consolidated on a line-by-line basis, but presented under a single line as a financial instrument at fair value, as required under IFRS for the current circumstances in which no control is exercised.

segment includes the investment in Clal. This company is one of the largest insurance groups in Israel, whose businesses mainly comprise pension and social security insurance and other insurance lines. The Group does not hold a controlling interest in Clal; therefore, it is not consolidated on a line-by-line basis, but presented under a single line as a financial instrument at fair value, as required under IFRS for the current circumstances in which no control is exercised. The "Others" segment includes the assets and profit from other miscellaneous businesses, such as technological developments, tourism, oil and gas assets, electronics, and other sundry activities. 10 Segment Results Following is the comparative information by segments of our Israel Business Center for the period between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Real Estate (Property & Building - PBC) - IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var ARS MM Revenues 3,039 3,338 -9.0% 6,277 6,153 2.0% Result from fair value adjustment of -164 487 -133.7% -164 487 -133.7% investment properties Profit from operations -429 1,562 -127.5% 610 2,399 -74.6% Depreciation and amortization 46 13 253.8% 61 25 144.0% Devaluation of associates and joint ventures 1,621 0 100.0% 1,621 0 100.0% EBITDA -383 1,575 -124.3% 671 2,424 -72.3% Adjusted EBITDA -219 1,088 -120.1% 2,456 1,937 26.8% Revenues and operating income of the Real Estatesegment through the subsidiary PBC reached in the first half of fiscal year 2020 an amount of ARS 6,277 million and ARS 610 million, respectively, and for the same period ended on December 31, 2018, reached ARS 6,153 million and ARS 2,399 million respectively. This is mainly due to an average real depreciation of 13.5% of the Argentine peso against the Israeli shekel, offset by an appreciation of the Shekel against the dollar, which makes the income in Shekels for rents lower. At the operational level, the segment suffered Mehadrin's impairment as a result of the decrease in the share price. Telecommunications (Cellcom) ARS MM IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues 14,096 12,782 10.3% 27,595 24,018 14.9% (Loss) / Profit from operations -479 196 -344.4% -168 43 -490.7% Depreciation and amortization 3,287 2,420 35.8% 6,467 4,424 46.2% EBITDA 2,808 2,616 7.3% 6,299 4,467 41.0% The Telecommunicationssegment carried out by "Cellcom" reached ARS 27,595 million of revenue and an operating loss of ARS 168 million in the six-month period of fiscal year 2020. For the same period of fiscal year 2019, revenues were ARS 24,018 million and the operating gain was ARS 43 million. This is mainly due to an increase in revenues due to an increase in equipment sold, together with a 2.8% increase in fixed line revenues. At EBITDA level, lease costs were reduced because these are charged to financial results due to the implementation of IFRS 16. Others (other subsidiaries) ARS MM IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var Revenues 492 405 21.5% 895 749 19.5% Loss from operations -143 -357 -59.9% -190 -31 512.9% Depreciation and amortization 118 16 637.5% 147 37 297.3% EBITDA -25 -341 -92.7% -43 6 -816.7% The "Others" segment reached revenues of ARS 895 million and an operating loss of ARS 190 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020. During the same period of fiscal year 2019, it reached revenues of ARS 749 million and an operating loss of ARS 31 million. This is mainly due an increase in Epsilon and Bartan's income. Additionally, during the first half of the FY 2019 there were sales of associated companies while in the current period it did not register this kind of sales. Corporate (DIC, IDBD and Dolphin) ARS IIQ 20 IIQ 19 YoY Var 6M 20 6M 19 YoY Var MM Revenues - - - - - - (Loss) / Profit from operations -259 202 -228.2% -498 -9 5,433.3% Depreciation and amortization - - - - - - EBITDA -259 202 -228.2% -498 -9 5,433.3% 11 The "Corporate" segment reached in the six-month period of fiscal year 2020 an operating loss of ARS 498 million and for the same period of fiscal year 2019, an operating loss of ARS 9 million. This is mainly due to the fact that during the first half of fiscal year 2019 we had positive results from the sale of Shufersal shares. Regarding "Clal", the Group values its holding in the company as a financial asset at market value. The valuation of Clal's shares as of 12/31/2019 amounted to ARS 7,337 million. XI. EBITDA by Operations Center (ARS million) Operations Center in Argentina IIQ FY 20 Shopping Offices Sales and Hotels International Corporate Others Total Malls Developments Profit / (loss) from operations 702 4,178 2,538 241 -61 -177 180 7,601 Depreciation and amortization 72 21 5 91 1 2 22 214 EBITDA 774 4,199 2,543 332 -60 -175 202 7,815 IIQ FY 19 Shopping Offices Sales and Hotels International Corporate Others Total Malls Developments Profit / (loss) from operations -10,464 4,486 344 398 -44 -326 -219 -5,825 Depreciation and amortization 61 9 5 71 2 2 -2 148 EBITDA -10,403 4,495 349 469 -42 -324 -221 -5,677 EBITDA Var -107.4% -6.6% 628.7% -29.2% 42.9% -46.0% -191.4% -237.7% Israel Business Center IIQ FY 20 Real Estate Tele- Others Corporate Total communications Profit / (loss) from operations 610 -168 -190 -498 -246 Depreciations and amortizations 61 6,467 147 0 6,675 EBITDA 671 6,299 -43 -498 6,429 Net unrealized gain from fair value - - - - - adjustment of investment properties Adjusted EBITDA 671 6,299 -43 -498 6,429 IIQ FY 19 Real Estate Tele- Other Corporate Total communications Profit / (loss) from operations 2,399 43 -31 -9 2,402 Depreciations and amortizations 25 4,424 37 0 4,486 EBITDA 2,424 4,467 6 -9 6,888 Net unrealized gain from fair value - - - - - adjustment of investment properties Adjusted EBITDA 2,424 4,467 6 -9 6,888 EBITDA Var -72.3% 41.0% -816.7% 5,433.3% -6.7% Adjusted EBITDA Var -72.3% 41.0% -816.7% 5,433.3% -6.7% 12 XII. Reconciliation with Consolidated Statements of Income (ARS million) Below is an explanation of the reconciliation of the company's profit by segment with its Consolidated Statements of Income. The difference lies in the presence of joint ventures included in the segment but not in the Statements of Income. Elimination Total as per Total as per Joint Expenses of inter- Statements segment ventures* and CPF segment of Income transactions Revenues 41,298 -40 1,540 -12 42,786 Costs -24,857 21 -1,611 3 -26,444 Gross profit 16,441 -19 -71 -9 16,342 Net loss from fair value adjustment of 3,977 -253 - - 3,724 investment properties General and administrative expenses -4,662 7 - 15 -4,640 Selling expenses -5,765 4 -25 - -5,786 Other operating results, net -2,636 14 71 -6 -2,557 Profit from operations 7,355 -247 -25 - 7,083 Share of loss of associates and joint ventures -1,852 181 - - -1,671 Profit before financial results and income 5,503 -66 -25 - 5,412 tax *Includes Puerto Retiro, CYRSA, Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe and Quality (San Martín plot). XIII. Financial Debt and Other Indebtedness Operations Center in Argentina The following table contains a breakdown of our indebtedness as of December 31, 2019: Description Currency Amount (1) Interest Rate Maturity Bank overdrafts ARS 20.7 Floating < 360 days Series II Non-Convertible Notes (USD) USD 71.4 11.50% Jul-20 Series II Non-Convertible Notes (CLP) CLP 42.1 10.50% Aug-20 Series I Non-Convertible Notes USD 181.5 10.00% Nov-20 Loan with IRSA CP USD 26.5 - Mar-22 Other debt USD 26.5 - Feb-22 IRSA's Total Debt 368.7 Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments (3) USD 1.2 IRSA's Net Debt USD 367.5 Bank overdrafts ARS 7.9 - < 360 d IRCP NCN Class IV(2) USD 133.9 5.0% Sep-20 PAMSA loan USD 35.0 Fixed Feb-23 IRSA CP NCN Class II USD 360.0 8.75% Mar-23 IRSA CP's Total Debt 536.8 Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments (3) 189.9 IRSA CP's Net Debt 346.9 Principal amount in USD (million) at an exchange rate of ARS 59.89/USD, without considering accrued interest or eliminations of balances with subsidiaries. Net of repurchase. "Cash & Cash Equivalents plus Investments" includes Cash & Cash Equivalents and Investments in Current Financial Assets. Israel Business Center Financial debt as of December 31, 2019: Indebtedness(1) Net (NIS million) IDBD's Total Debt 1,817 DIC's Total Debt 2,875 (1) IDBD's cash balance includes a sum of NIS 192M as collateral for the equity-swap transaction 13 XIV. Subsequent Material Events Operations Center in Argentina October and December 2019: General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings At the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on October 30, 2019, the following matters, inter alia, were resolved: Distribution of a dividend in kind for ARS 480 million in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, subsidiary of IRSA.

Fees payable to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee for fiscal year 2019 ended as of June 30, 2019.

Renewal of regular and alternate Directors due to expiration of their terms and appointment of three new independent directors. Acceptance of the resignation of a regular director.

Increase in the amount of the Global Note Program for up to USD 250 million. Delegation on the Board of Directors of the broadest powers to implement and determine the terms and conditions of the program

Stock Capital increase for up to par value of ARS 200 million through the issuance of up to 200 million common book-entry shares and delegation on the Board of Directors of the power to determine all the terms and conditions of the issuance.

book-entry shares and delegation on the Board of Directors of the power to determine all the terms and conditions of the issuance. Incentive plan for employees. management and directors to be integrated without premium for up to 1% of the Capital Stock. On December 12, 2019, a new Shareholder's meeting took place, approving the following matters: Consideration of the amendment of section twelfth article of the Bylaws.

Determination of the number and consideration of appointment of regular and alternate directors for the term of three fiscal years. November 2019: Dividend distribution On November 14, 2019, the company distributed a dividend in kind in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRSA PC), a subsidiary of the Company, for up to the amount of ARS 480,000,000 charged to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 The dividend in kind corresponds to a gross dividend of 0.00404623926578 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.'s shares per each IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's share (0.0404623926578 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.'s shares per IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's GDS). 14 Operations Center in Israel November and December 2019: Sale of Clal shares and Capital Increase On May 2, 2019, IDBD had entered into an agreement with an unrelated buyer (a company owned by Eyal Lapidot) through which it granted an option to acquire Clal shares representing approximately 4.99% of its issued capital (and not less than 3%), at a price of NIS 47.7 per share. Subject to the exercise of the option by said buyer, the price would be paid 10% in cash and the rest through a loan that would be provided to the buyer by IDBD and / or by a related entity and / or by a banking corporation and / or financial institution, under the agreed conditions. On November 7, 2019, IDB completed the sale transaction and the loan was granted by a financial entity. It should be clarified that the 2,771,309 Clal shares sold were subject to a swap transaction between IDB and a financial entity, which ended with the Company's notice to that entity. On December 16, 2019, Clal made a public capital increase of 12,066,000 shares at a price of NIS 53.87 per share, from which IDB did not participate. Additionally, IDB sold 200,000 shares of Clal at a price of NIS 53.95 per share, representative of 0.3% of the new share capital. On December 18, 2019, IDB sold 617,017 shares of Clal at a price of NIS 53.77 per share representative of 0.9% of the share capital. At the date of issuance of the financial statements, IDBD holds on Clal an 8.5% directly and additionally a 7.1% through swap contracts. February 2020: Dolphin Netherlands - Guarantee granted After the end of the period, on February 4, 2020, Dolphin Netherlands granted financial entities, through which IDB carried out Clal's stock swap transactions in August and November 2018, guarantees for approximately NIS 11 million, which will be part of the committed deposits that IDB assumed as part of the terms of those transactions. It should be noted that, in relation to Dolphin Netherlands' commitment to make capital injections in IDB in three equal annual payments of NIS 70 million each, on September 2, 2019, 2020 and 2021, it is reported that: If swap transactions conclude before the deadline of the second payment (September 2, 2020), the unrealized parts of the guarantees will be returned to Dolphin Netherlands, while the parts exercised of the guarantees until that date will be considered as part of the second payment, so Dolphin Netherlands will transfer the balance of that payment to IDB.

If swap transactions remain active as of September 2, 2020, Dolphin Netherlands will inject the second payment into IDB and the guarantees will be returned. XV. Summarized Comparative Consolidated Balance Sheet (in ARS million) 12.31.2019 06.30.2019 Non-current assets 323,322 419,430 Current assets 178,207 177,754 Total assets 501,529 597,184 Capital and reserves attributable to the equity holders of the parent 34,340 40,357 Non-controlling interest 47,055 67,621 Total shareholders' equity 81,395 107,978 Non-current liabilities 310,864 396,152 Current liabilities 109,270 93,054 Total liabilities 420,134 489,206 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 501,529 597,184 15 XVI. Summarized Comparative Consolidated Income Statement (in ARS million) 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Profit from operations 7,083 -3,264 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures -1,671 -1,212 Profit from operations before financing and taxation 5,412 -4,476 Financial income 536 728 Financial cost -10,487 -10,152 Other financial results -5,084 -238 Inflation adjustment 206 -579 Financial results, net -14,829 -10,241 Profit before income tax -9,417 -14,717 Income tax -2,365 3,312 Profit / (loss) for the period from continued operations -11,782 -11,405 (Loss) / Profit from discontinued operations after taxes 16,639 3,042 Profit for the period 4,857 -8,363 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 7,389 375 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 12,246 -7,988 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent -3,902 -8,380 Non-controlling interest 16,148 392 XVII. Summary Comparative Consolidated Cash Flow (in ARS million) 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Net cash generated from operating activities 16,780 10,578 Net cash generated from investing activities 13,819 255 Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities -45,787 1,265 Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents -15,188 12,098 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 76,098 73,045 Cash and cash equivalents reclassified to held for sale -522 -974 Foreign exchange gain on cash and changes in fair value of cash equivalents 4,365 -2,452 Cash and cash equivalents at period-end 64,753 81,717 XVIII. Comparative Ratios (in ARS million) Liquidity CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Indebtedness TOTAL LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Solvency SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT TOTAL LIABILITIES Capital Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL ASSETS 12.31.201912.31.2018 178,207 1.63 198,375 1.94 109,270 102,027 420,134 12.23 516,602 7.95 34,340 64,991 34,340 0.08 64,991 0.13 420,134 516,602 323,322 0.64 458,260 0.70 501,529 656,635 16 XIX. EBITDA Reconciliation In this summary report we present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as profit for the period excluding: interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax expense, and (iv) depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA minus (i) total financial results, net excluding interest expense, net (mainly foreign exchange differences, net gains/losses from derivative financial instruments; gains/losses of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss; and other financial results, net) and minus (ii) share of profit of associates and joint ventures and minus (iii) net profit from fair value adjustment of investment properties, not realized, excluding barter agreement results and devaluation of Mehadrin shares. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide investors supplemental measures of our financial performance that may facilitate period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Our management also uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from time to time, among other measures, for internal planning and performance measurement purposes. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to profit from operations, as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, in each case, as determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The table below presents a reconciliation of profit from operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated: For the six-month period ended December 31 (in ARS million) 2019 2018 Profit for the period 4,857 -8,363 (Loss) / Profit from discontinued operations -16,639 -3,042 Interest income -443 -436 Interest expense 9,997 9,907 Income tax 2,365 -3,312 Depreciation and amortization 6,912 4,627 EBITDA (unaudited) 7,049 -619 Unrealized net gain from fair value adjustment of investment properties -3,721 9,081 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 1,671 1,212 Dividends earned -75 -66 Foreign exchange differences net -4,427 -2,096 (Gain) / loss from derivative financial instruments 185 -525 Fair value gains of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or 2978 -1,333 loss Inflation adjustment -206 579 Other financial costs/income 6,820 4,211 Devaluation of Associates and joint ventures 1,621 0 Barter Agreements result -239 -403 Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) 11,656 10,041 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)(1) 27.24% 25.28% (1) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue from sales, rents and services. 17 XX. Brief comment on future prospects for the Fiscal Year This Fiscal Year presents challenges in both operations centers: Argentina and Israel. The appreciation of international markets with respect to Argentina has become unstable as a result of the country's economic crisis and has influenced development expectations. Globally, we find the existence of trade conflicts between different countries and a slowdown in global growth that also has a negative impact on Latin America. In this context, and only two months after the assumption of the new government, the economic outlook in our Argentine operations center remains uncertain. During the second semester of FY20, our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. will keep working in order to optimize its operational efficiency, occupying its vacant sqm in Dot Baires Shopping due to Walmart's anticipated exit and will continue innovating in the latest technological trends to get closer to customers and visitors. Regarding office segment, IRCP plans to open the 9th office building of the portfolio, "200 Della Paolera", located in Catalinas, one of the most premium corporate areas in Argentina. This building, of approximately 35,000 m2 of ABL, 318 parking lots, services and amenities, will become an emblematic icon of the city while having LEED Certification, which will validate the best environmental practices to transform operational standards of the building. The commercialization is progressing with a good occupancy forecast for its opening, scheduled for the last quarter of the FY 2020. In relation to Israel Business Center, we will continue working in 2020 to improve the operating margins of each of the subsidiaries and to reduce their debt levels and the holding companies, while continuing selling Clal Insurance and those non-strategic assets of the portfolio. We rely on the value of this investment, from which we hope to obtain good results in the future. On the national and international framework above mentioned, the Board of Directors of the Company will continue in the evaluation of financial, economic and / or corporate tools that allow the Company to improve its position in the market in which it operates and have the necessary liquidity to meet its obligations. Within the framework of this analysis, the indicated tools may be linked to corporate reorganization processes (merger, spin-off or a combination of both), disposal of assets in public and / or private form that may include real estate as well as negotiable securities owned by the Company, incorporation of shareholders through capital increases through the public offering of shares to attract new capital, issuance of convertible notes or subscription options or a combination of these three instruments, all as recently approved by the shareholders meeting of 10/30/2019, repurchase of shares and instruments similar to those described that are useful to the proposed objectives. Considering the quality of the real estate portfolio, the diversification of our business by segment and by country and the franchise of the company to access the capital market, we are confident to continue consolidating the best portfolio in Argentina and Israel. Saúl Zang First Vice-Chairman in exercise of the presidency 18 Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019 (All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated) 12.31.2019 06.30.2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Investment properties 169,956 293,613 Property, plant and equipment 26,674 28,087 Trading properties 4,336 6,899 Intangible assets 23,462 22,539 Rights of use 13,181 - Other assets 33 30 Investments in associates and joint ventures 63,588 39,121 Deferred income tax assets 397 502 Income tax and MPIT credit 14 190 Restricted assets 679 3,874 Trade and other receivables 16,954 15,564 Investments in financial assets 3,965 3,634 Financial assets held for sale - 5,257 Derivative financial instruments 83 120 Total non-current assets 323,322 419,430 Current assets Trading properties 1,923 461 Inventories 1,303 1,443 Restricted assets 5,615 5,512 Income tax and MPIT credit 450 491 Group of assets held for sale 36,488 10,122 Trade and other receivables 28,220 28,365 Investments in financial assets 32,060 40,538 Financial assets held for sale 7,337 14,672 Derivative financial instruments 58 52 Cash and cash equivalents 64,753 76,098 Total current assets 178,207 177,754 TOTAL ASSETS 501,529 597,184 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 34,340 40,357 (according to corresponding statement) Non-controlling interest 47,055 67,621 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 81,395 107,978 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 253,502 335,969 Lease liabilities 9,972 - Deferred income tax liabilities 33,737 46,297 Trade and other payables 1,780 2,206 Provisions 11,451 10,082 Employee benefits 182 167 Derivative financial instruments 89 1,293 Salaries and social security liabilities 151 138 Total non-current liabilities 310,864 396,152 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19,938 23,353 Borrowings 58,970 57,253 Lease liabilities 3,928 - Provisions 2,075 2,168 Group of liabilities held for sale 19,726 7,163 Salaries and social security liabilities 3,468 2,651 Income tax and MPIT liabilities 426 435 Derivative financial instruments 739 31 Total current liabilities 109,270 93,054 TOTAL LIABILITIES 420,134 489,206 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 501,529 597,184 Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated) Six month Three month 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Revenues 42,786 39,719 21,978 21,409 Costs (26,444) (24,781) (13,266) (13,031) Gross profit 16,342 14,938 8,712 8,378 Net gain / (loss) from fair value adjustment of investment 3,724 (9,081) (6,375) (20,471) properties General and administrative expenses (4,640) (4,716) (2,286) (2,535) Selling expenses (5,786) (5,296) (3,113) (2,660) Other operating results, net (2,557) 891 (2,520) 169 Profit / (loss) from operations 7,083 (3,264) (5,582) (17,119) Share of loss of associates and joint ventures (1,671) (1,212) (1,757) (1,405) Loss before financial results and income tax 5,412 (4,476) (7,339) (18,524) Finance income 536 728 255 417 Finance costs (10,487) (10,152) (4,155) (5,350) Other financial results (5,084) (238) 3,828 83 Inflation adjustment 206 (579) 542 (497) Financial results, net (14,829) (10,241) 470 (5,347) Loss before income tax (9,417) (14,717) (6,869) (23,871) Income tax expense (2,365) 3,312 (315) 2,802 Loss for the period from continuing operations (11,782) (11,405) (7,184) (21,069) Profit for the period from discontinued operations 16,639 3,042 (239) 2,577 Profit / (loss) for the period 4,857 (8,363) (7,423) (18,492) Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustment 3,355 2,412 (5,414) (10,975) Change in the fair value of hedging instruments net of income taxes (74) 45 (59) 52 Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or - - - - loss, net of income tax: Actuarial profit from defined contribution plans (102) - (46) - Other comprehensive income for the period from continuing 3,179 2,457 (5,519) (10,923) operations Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period from 4,210 (2,082) (51) (10,216) discontinued operations Total other comprehensive income for the period 7,389 375 (5,570) (21,139) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 12,246 (7,988) (12,993) (39,631) Total comprehensive loss from continuing operations (8,603) (8,948) (12,703) (31,991) Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations 20,849 960 (290) (7,640) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 12,246 (7,988) (12,993) (39,631) Profit for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (1,421) (8,093) (5,108) (17,018) Non-controlling interest 6,278 (270) (2,315) (1,474) Loss from continuing operations attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (10,308) (9,719) (6,492) (18,577) Non-controlling interest (1,474) (1,686) (692) (2,492) Total comprehensive (Loss) / income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (3,902) (8,381) (6,820) (22,171) Non-controlling interest 16,148 393 (6,173) (17,460) Total comprehensive (Loss) / income from continuing operations attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (6,953) (9,487) (6,184) (15,186) Non-controlling interest (1,650) 539 (6,519) (16,805) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent: Basic (2.47) (14.06) (8.87) (29.57) Diluted (2.47) (14.06) (8.87) (29.57) Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to equity holders of the parent: Basic (17.89) (16.89) (11.27) (32.28) Diluted (17.89) (16.89) (11.27) (32.28) Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated) 12.31.2019 12.31.2018 Operating activities: Net cash generated from continuing operating activities before income tax 15,021 7,973 paid Income tax and MPIT paid (346) (326) Net cash generated from continuing operating activities 14,675 7,647 Net cash generated from discontinued operating activities 2,105 2,931 Net cash generated from operating activities 16,780 10,578 Investing activities: Acquisition of participation in associates and joint ventures (591) (18) Increase in cash due to deconsolidation of subsidiaries - (9) Contributions and issuance of capital in associates and joint ventures (119) - Acquisition, improvements and advance payments for the development of (1,404) (2,009) investment properties Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - (349) Proceeds from sales of investment properties 8,978 14 Acquisitions and improvements of property, plant and equipment (2,275) (2,311) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 2,904 14 Acquisitions of intangible assets (1,701) (1,634) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (71) (60) Net increase of restricted deposits 4,477 (636) Dividends collected from associates and joint ventures 74 246 Proceeds from sales of interest held in associates and joint ventures 43 7,288 Proceeds from loans granted 27 104 Acquisitions of investments in financial assets (10,652) (23,846) Proceeds from disposal of investments in financial assets 14,327 29,096 Interest received from financial assets 610 622 Dividends received 79 31 Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 25 - Loans granted to related parties (202) (12) Loans granted (3,195) - Net cash generated from / (used in) continuing investing activities 11,334 6,531 Net cash used in discontinued investing activities 2,485 (6,276) Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities 13,819 255 Financing activities: Borrowings and issuance of non-convertible notes 11,280 25,002 Payment of borrowings and non-convertible notes (34,753) (19,343) (Payment) / collections of short term loans, net 1,278 (1,084) Interests paid (7,863) (7,498) Repurchase of non-convertible notes (11,456) (2,213) Capital contributions from non-controlling interest in subsidiaries - 144 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (252) (1,720) Proceeds from sales of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries - 8 Loans received from associates and joint ventures, net 80 77 Payment of borrowings to related parties - (2) Proceeds for issue of shares and other equity instrument in subsidiaries (203) 756 Charge for issuance of shares and other equity instruments 2,417 - Dividends paid (1,549) 294 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (41,021) (5,579) Proceeds from derivative financial instruments, net (4,766) 6,844 Net cash generated from continuing financing activities (45,787) 1,265 Net cash generated from /(used in) discontinued financing activities (15,012) 8,599 Net cash generated from financing activities (176) 3,499 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing activities (15,188) 12,098 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued activities 76,098 73,045 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (522) (974) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,365 (2,452) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 64,753 81,717 Headquarters Intercontinental Plaza - Moreno 877 24thFloor Tel +(54 11) 4323 7400 Fax +(54 11) 4323 7480 www.irsa.com.ar C1091AAQ - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina Investor Relations Alejandro Elsztain -SecondVice-chairman Matías Gaivironsky - CFO Tel +(54 11) 4323 7449 finanzas@irsa.com.ar Legal Advisors Estudio Zang, Bergel & Viñes Tel +(54 11) 4322 0033 Florida 537 18thFloor C1005AAK - City of Buenos Aires - Argentina Registrar and Transfer Agent Caja de Valores S.A. 