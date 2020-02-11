IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Earnings Release IIQ20

Preferably, 10 minutes before the call is due to begin. The conference will be in English.
Main Highlights of the Period
Net result of the first half of FY20 recorded a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss in 6M19, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentina business center and the result from the deconsolidation ofGav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation in the Israel business center and losses for exchange rate differences in Argentina.
Net result attributable to the controlling shareholder registered a ARS 1,421 million loss compared to an ARS 8,093 million loss in the first half of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of FY20 was ARS 11,656 million (ARS 3,442 million from the Argentina business center and ARS 8,214 million from the Israel business center), increasing by 16.1% compared to the same period of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA of the rental segments in Argentina decreased 11.6% in the compared semester, mainly due to the decrease of 18.7% in shopping centers and 29.2% in hotels partially offset by a growth of 38.1% in the office segment.
On November 14, 2019, the Company distributed a dividend in kind of ARS 480 million payable in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (0.00404623926578 IRCP shares / IRSA shares and 0.0404623926578 IRCP shares / ADR IRSA).
I. Brief comment on the Company's activities during the period, including references to significant events occurred after the end of the period.
Consolidated Results
(in millions of ARS)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues
21,978
21,409
2.7%
42,786
39,719
7.7%
Net gain / (loss) from fair value adjustment of
-6,375
-20,471
-68.9%
3,724
-9,081
-
investment properties
Profit / (Loss) from operations
-5,582
-17,118
-67.4%
7,083
-3,264
-
Depreciation and amortization
3,588
2,509
43.0%
6,912
4,627
49.4%
EBITDA(1)
-1,994
-14,609
-86.4%
13,995
1,363
926.8%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
5,766
5,459
5.6%
11,656
10,041
16.1%
(Loss) / Profit for the period
-7,423
-18,492
-59.9%
4,857
-8,363
-
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
-5,108
-17,018
-70.0%
-1,421
-8,093
-82.4%
Attributable to non-controlling interest
-2,315
-1,474
57.1%
6,278
-270
-
(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation
Company's income increased by 7.7% during the first half of fiscal year 2020 as compared to the same period of 2019, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.1% reaching ARS 11,656 million, ARS 3,442 million from Argentina Business Center, that decreased 5.5%, and ARS 8,214 million from Israel Business Center, that increased by 28.4% mainly due to an increase in the EBITDA of Telecommunications segment (Cellcom) as a consequence of the impact of IFRS 16 implementation: leases costs are now included in Amortizations.
Profit for the period under review reached a gain of ARS 4,857 million compared to a ARS 8,363 million loss registered in the same period of 2019, mainly explained by higher results from changes in the fair value of investment properties in the Argentine business center and the result from the deconsolidation of Gav-Yam due to the loss of control, offset by lower results of Clal's market valuation and the impairment of Mehadrin´ shares valued at market value in the Israel business center.
Argentina Business Center
II. Shopping Malls (through our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.)
During the first half of fiscal year 2020, our tenants' sales reached ARS 45,183 million, 0.7% lower, in real terms, than in the same period of 2019 but increasing 4.8% during the second quarter, period in which there was a higher consumption recovery in our Shopping Malls driven by "Ahora 12" and "Ahora 18" incentive measures. Considering same Shopping Malls, that is, excluding Buenos Aires Design in fiscal year 2019, tenants' sales increased 0.4% during the first half of 2020 and 5.6% in the second quarter.
Our portfolio's leasable area totaled 332,812 sqm during the quarter, in line with the same period of previous fiscal year. Portfolio's occupancy remained stable at approximately 95.0%, lower than in the beginning of the previous fiscal year, mainly because of Walmart's anticipated exit from Dot Baires Shopping. Excluding the effect of the remaining vacant sqm on the surface previously occupied by Walmart, occupancy reached 97.9%.
Shopping Malls' Operating Indicators
(in ARS million, except indicated)
IIQ 20
IQ 20
IVQ 19
IIIQ 19
IIQ 19
Gross leasable area (sqm)
332,812
332,277
332,150
332,774
332,119
Tenants' sales (3 months cumulative)
24,648
20,537
20,587
17,064
23,515
Occupancy
95.0%
94.3%
94.7%
94.5%
94.9%
Shopping Malls' Financial Indicators
(in millions of ARS)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues from sales, leases and services
1,939
2,210
-12.3%
3,644
4,207
-13.4%
Net (loss) / gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties
Profit / (Loss) from operations
Depreciation and amortization
-2,368
-10,121
-76.6%
-1,876
-13,663
-86.3%
-990
-8,327
-88.1%
702
-10,465
-
41
28
46.4%
72
62
16.1%
EBITDA (1)
-949
-8,299
-88.6%
774
-10,403
-107.4%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
1,419
1,822
-22.1%
2,650
3,260
-18.7%
(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation
Income from this segment decreased 13.4% during the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared with same period of previous fiscal year, mainly due to the impact of fix components that did not accompany the semester tenants sales recovery such as base rents that decreased 20.2% in real terms and admission rights that decreased 5.8%, as well as the inclusion in the previous fiscal year of an extraordinary income of ARS 135 million as compensation for Walmart's contract termination in Dot Baires Shopping. Costs, administrative and marketing expenses (SG&A) of the segment decrease by approximately 6.0%. Adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 2,650 million, 18.7% lower than the same period of fiscal year 2019, mainly due to higher commercial discounts granted during the first half of fiscal year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding income from expenses and collective promotion fund, was 72.7%, 4.8 bps lower than in the same period of previous fiscal year.
Operating data of our Shopping Malls
Date of
Gross
Occupancy
IRSA CP's
Location
Leasable Area
Stores
opening
Rate (2)
Interest (3)
sqm (1)
Alto Palermo
Dec-97
City of Buenos Aires
18,655
136
99.1%
100%
Abasto Shopping(4)
Nov-99
City of Buenos Aires
36,760
164
98.1%
100%
Alto Avellaneda
Dec-97
Province of Buenos Aires
38,330
129
94.7%
100%
Alcorta Shopping
Jun-97
City of Buenos Aires
15,725
114
98.6%
100%
Patio Bullrich
Oct-98
City of Buenos Aires
11,396
89
94.4%
100%
Buenos Aires Design(5)
Nov-97
City of Buenos Aires
-
-
-
-
Dot Baires Shopping
May-09
City of Buenos Aires
48,805
167
77.8%
80%
Soleil
Jul-10
Province of Buenos Aires
15,156
79
99.0%
100%
Distrito Arcos
Dec-14
City of Buenos Aires
14,335
65
100.0%
90.0%
Alto Noa Shopping
Mar-95
Salta
19,311
86
99.5%
100%
Alto Rosario Shopping(4)
Nov-04
Santa Fe
33,681
141
98.9%
100%
Mendoza Plaza
Dec-94
Mendoza
43,065
129
98.4%
100%
Shopping
Córdoba Shopping
Dec-06
Córdoba
15,361
104
99.3%
100%
La Ribera Shopping
Aug-11
Santa Fe
10,530
68
96.0%
50%
Alto Comahue
Mar-15
Neuquén
11,702
95
96.6%
99.95%
Patio Olmos(6)
Sep-07
Córdoba
Total
332,812
1,566
95.0%
Corresponds to gross leasable area in each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces.
Calculated dividing occupied square meters by leasable area as of the last day of the fiscal period.
Company's effective interest in each of its business units.
Excludes Museo de los Niños (3,732 square meters in Abasto and 1,261 square meters in Alto Rosario).
End of concession December 5, 2018
IRSA CP owns the historic building of the Patio Olmos shopping mall in the Province of Córdoba, operated by a third party.
Cumulative tenants' sales as of December 31
(per Shopping Mall, in ARS. million)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Alto Palermo
3,190
2,930
8.9%
5,739
5,558
3.3%
Abasto Shopping
3,081
3,074
0.2%
5,722
6,051
-5.4%
Alto Avellaneda
2,801
2,794
0.3%
5,114
5,424
-5.7%
Alcorta Shopping
1,947
1,737
12.1%
3,390
3,184
6.5%
Patio Bullrich
1,260
1,166
8.1%
2,235
2,042
9.5%
Buenos Aires Design(1)
-
169
-100.0%
-
495
-100.0%
Dot Baires Shopping
2,509
2,376
5.6%
4,464
4,647
-3.9%
Soleil
1,259
1,205
4.5%
2,385
2,344
1.7%
Distrito Arcos
1,461
1,176
24.2%
2,680
2,202
21.7%
Alto Noa Shopping
971
974
-0.3%
1,869
1,941
-3.7%
Alto Rosario Shopping
2,478
2,213
12.0%
4,530
4,332
4.6%
Mendoza Plaza Shopping
1,681
1,686
-0.3%
3,293
3,401
-3.2%
Córdoba Shopping
793
791
0.3%
1,424
1,477
-3.6%
La Ribera Shopping(2)
475
499
-4.8%
943
1,006
-6.3%
Alto Comahue
742
725
2.3%
1,395
1,380
1.1%
Total
24,648
23,515
4.8%
45,183
45,484
-0.7%
End of concession December 5.2018
Through our joint venture Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe S.A.
Cumulative tenants' sales per type of business
(per Type of Business. in ARS million)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Anchor Store
1,333
1,283
3.9%
2,418
2,449
-1.3%
Clothes and Footwear
14,382
13,910
3.4%
25,482
25,542
-0.2%
Entertainment
487
480
1.5%
1,343
1,345
-0.1%
Home
514
497
3.4%
917
1,085
-15.5%
Restaurant
2,339
2,277
2.7%
4,846
4,943
-2.0%
Miscellaneous
3,479
2,995
16.2%
6,047
5,737
5.4%
Services
251
235
6.8%
493
534
-7.7%
Electronic appliances
1,863
1,838
1.4%
3,637
3,849
-5.5%
Total
24,648
23,515
4.8%
45,183
45,484
-0.7%
Detailed Revenues as of December 31
(in ARS million)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Base Rent (1)
831
1,034
-19.6%
1,686
2,113
-20.2%
Percentage Rent
652
516
26.4%
1,060
912
16.3%
Total Rent
1,481
1,550
-4.4%
2,745
3,023
-9.2%
Revenues from non-traditional advertising
49
64
-23.0%
95
111
-14.2%
Admission rights
241
225
7.4%
455
483
-5.8%
Fees
23
32
-27.1%
47
57
-18.9%
Parking
91
111
-18.2%
190
240
-20.6%
Commissions
46
73
-37.1%
92
122
-24.8%
Others
8
155
-95.0%
20
171
-88.3%
Subtotal (2)
1,939
2,210
-12.3%
3,644
4,207
-13.4%
Expenses and Collective Promotion Funds
733
719
2.0%
1,423
1,487
-4.3%
Total
2,672
2,929
-8.8%
5,067
5,694
-11.0%
Includes Revenues from stands for ARS 205.9 million cumulative as of December 2019
Does not include Patio Olmos.
III. Offices
The A+ office market in the City of Buenos Aires remains robust even after the period of highest exchange volatility in recent years. The price of Premium commercial spaces slightly raised at USD 4,900 per square meter while rental prices slightly decreased at USD 27.2 when compared with same period of previous fiscal year. per square meter for the A+ segment. The vacancy of the premium segment reached 7.6%.
As concerns the A+ office market in the Northern Area, we have noted a significant improvement in the price of units during the last 10 years, and we believe in its potential during the next years. Nevertheless, rental prices show a downward trend around USD 26.0 per square meter.
Sale and Rental Prices of A+ Offices - City of Buenos Aires
6.000
40
5.000
30
4.000
USD/sqm
USD/sqm
3.000
20
2.000
10
1.000
0
0
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Sale Price (USD/sqm)
Rent (USD/sqm)
Source: LJ Ramos
Sale and Rental Prices of A+ Offices - Northern Area
5.000
30
4.000
25
3.000
20
USD/sqm
USD/sqm
15
2.000
10
1.000
5
0
0
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Sale Price (USD/sqm)
Rent (USD/sqm)
Source: LJ Ramos
Gross leasable area was 115,639 sqm as of the second three-month period of fiscal year 2020, highly increased when compared to the same period of previous year due to the inauguration of the Zetta building in May 2019.
Portfolio average occupancy slightly recovers compared to the last two quarters reaching 88.7%, despite it is lower than the recorded in the same period of last fiscal year mainly due to higher vacancy in our class B offices, Suipacha 661 and Philips. Considering our premium portfolio (class A+&A), the occupancy reached 97.1%. The average rental price reached USD 26.9 per sqm in line with previous quarters.
Offices' Operating Indicators
IIQ 20
IQ 20
IVQ 19
IIIQ 19
IIQ 19
Leasable area
115,639
115,640
115,378
83,205
83,213
Total Occupancy
88.7%
88.1%
88.3%
91.4%
90.0%
Class A+ & A Occupancy
97.1%
96.6%
97.2%
95.0%
93.1%
Class B Occupancy
47.5%
46.2%
45.0%
79.6%
79.6%
Rent USD/sqm
26.9
26.6
26.4
26.3
27.0
Offices' Financial Indicators
(in ARS million)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues from sales, leases and services
523
455
14.9%
1,095
840
30.4%
Net gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties, PP&E e inventories
Profit from operations
Depreciation and amortization
-2,271
-7,961
-71.5%
3,326
3,863
-13.9%
-1,888
-7,623
-75.2%
4,178
4,486
-6.9%
15
2
650.0%
21
9
133.3%
EBITDA(1)
-1,873
-7,621
-75.4%
4,199
4,495
-6.6%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
398
340
17.1%
873
632
38.1%
(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation
In real terms, during the first half of fiscal year 2020, revenues from the offices segment increased by 30,4% compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA from this segment grew 38.1% compared to the same period of the previous year due to the positive impact of the devaluation in our dollar-denominated contracts and the effect of inauguration and income flattening of the new Zetta building, EBITDA margin was 79.7%, 4.5 bps higher than the same period of previous year.
Below is information on our Office segment and other rental properties as of December 31, 2019. Also, amended comparative information as of June 30, 2019, is included:
Date of
IRSA's Effective
As of December 31, 2019
As of June 30, 2019
Acquisition
Interest
Gross Leaseable
Occupancy
(2)
Gross Leaseable
Occupancy
(2)
Area (sqm) (1)
Area (sqm) (1)
Offices(3)
Edificio República
04/28/08
100%
19,885
92.6%
19,885
95.2%
Torre Bankboston
08/27/07
100%
14,865
96.4%
14,865
93.5%
Intercontinental Plaza
11/18/97
100%
2,979
100.0%
2,979
100.0%
Bouchard 710
06/01/05
100%
15,014
100.0%
15,014
100.0%
Suipacha 652/64
11/22/91
100%
11,465
31.2%
11,465
44.6%
Dot Building
11/28/06
80%
11,242
100.0%
11,242
100.0%
Philips Building
06/05/17
100%
8,016
70.8%
7,755
45.7%
Zetta Building
05/06/19
80%
32,173
97.5%
32,173
97.5%
Subtotal Offices
N/A
115,639
88.7%
115,378
88.3%
Other Properties
Santa María del Plata S.A
10/17/97
100%
116,100
17.3%
116,100
25.9%
Nobleza Piccardo (4)
05/31/11
50.0%
109,610
22.5%
109,610
78.4%
Other Properties (5)
N/A
N/A
12,292
35.6%
12,292
35.6%
Subtotal Other Properties
N/A
238,002
20.6%
238,002
50.6%
Total Offices and Others
N/A
353,641
42.9%
353,380
62.9%
Corresponds to the total leasable surface area of each property. Excludes common areas and parking spaces.
Calculated by dividing occupied square meters by leasable area.
Through IRSA CP.
Through Quality Invest S.A.
Includes the following properties: Dot Adjoining Plot, Intercontinental plot of land, Anchorena 665, Puerto Retiro, Casona Abril, Constitución 1111 and Rivadavia 2774.
IV. Sales and Developments
(in millions of ARS)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues
392
477
-17.8%
460
515
-10.7%
Net gain from fair value adjustment on investment properties
Profit from operations
Depreciation and amortization
Barter Agreements result
-1,670
-4,064
-58.9%
2,544
197
1.191.4%
-1,590
-3,862
-58.8%
2,538
344
637.8%
3
3
-
5
5
-
239
403
-40.7%
239
403
-40.7%
EBITDA(1)
-1,587
-3,859
-58.9%
2,543
349
628.7%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
-156
-198
-21.2%
-240
-251
-4.4%
(1) See Point XIX: EBITDA Reconciliation
Revenues from the "Sales and Development" segment decreased 10.7% during the first half of fiscal year 2020 compared to the same period of previous year, due to the recognition in the previous fiscal year of the sale of a plot made by Zetol. Adjusted EBITDA of the segment was ARS 240 million loss, compared to ARS 251 million loss in the same period of fiscal year 2019.
V. CAPEX (through our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.)
Alto Palermo Expansion
We keep working on the expansion of Alto Palermo shopping mall. the shopping mall with the highest sales per square meter in our portfolio. that will add a gross leasable area of approximately 3,900 square meters and will consist in moving the food court to a third level by using the area of an adjacent building acquired in 2015. Work progress as of December 31 was 51.0% and construction works are expected to be finished by July 2020.
200 Della Paolera - Catalinas building
The building under construction will have 35,000 sqm of GLA consisting of 30 office floors and 316 parking spaces and is located in the "Catalinas" area in the City of Buenos Aires, one of the most sought-after spots for Premium office development in Argentina. The company owns 30,832 square meters consisting of 26 floors and 272 parking spaces in the building. The total estimated investment in the project amounts to ARS 2,600 million and as of December 31, 2019. work progress was 86.0%. As of today, we have 38% of the IRSA CP's own GLA sqm with signed lease agreements and there are good commercialization prospects for the rest of the surface.
VI. Hotels
During the first half of fiscal year 2020, Hotels segment recorded a decrease in revenues of 12.8% mainly due to the decrease in the rate and the growth of the vacancy of Libertador hotel after the company acquisition of 20% of the ownership of Sheraton and began the operation of the hotel on its own. The segment's EBITDA reached ARS 332 million during the period under review, 29.2% lower than in the previous fiscal year, mainly because the impact during IIQ19 of the G-20 in Intercontinental as well as the event of the Emir of Qatar in Llao Llao.
IIQ 20
IQ 20
IVQ 19
IIIQ 19
IIQ 19
Average Occupancy
68.1%
61.6%
65.2%
69.3%
68.5%
Average Rate per Room (USD/night)
180
163
197
209
205
(in millions of ARS)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues
694
816
-15.0%
1,268
1,454
-12.8%
Profit / (loss) from operations
172
275
-37.5%
241
398
-39.4%
Depreciation and amortization
55
35
57.1%
91
71
28.2%
EBITDA
227
310
-26.8%
332
469
-29.2%
The following is information on our hotels segment as of December 31, 2019:
Hotels
Date of
IRSA's Interest
Number of rooms
Occupancy(1)
Average Price per
Acquisition
Room USD. (2)
Intercontinental (3)
11/01/1997
76.34%
313
77.2%
141
Libertador (4)
03/01/1998
100.00%
200
65.0%
112
Llao Llao (5)
06/01/1997
50.00%
205
57.1%
337
Total
-
-
718
68.1%
180
Accumulated average in thethree-month period.
Accumulated average in thethree-month period.
Through Nuevas Fronteras S.A. (Subsidiary of IRSA).
Through Hoteles Argentinos S.A.
Through Llao Llao Resorts S.A.
VII. International
Lipstick Building, New York, United States
The Lipstick Building is a landmark building in the City of New York, located at Third Avenue and 53thStreet in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Architects John Burgee and Philip Johnson (Glass House and Seagram Building, among other renowned works) designed it and it is named after its elliptical shape and red façade. Its gross leasable area is approximately 58,000 sqm and consists of 34 floors.
As of December 31, 2019, the building's occupancy rate was 95.6%, thus generating an average rent of USD 78.3 per sqm.
Lipstick
Dec-19
Dec-18
YoY Var
Gross Leasable Area (sqm)
58,092
58,092
-
Occupancy
95.6%
96.9%
-1.3 p,p
Rental price (USD/sqm)
79.3
77.1
1.8%
In June 2019, an "Escrow Agreement" was signed for the sum of US $ 5.1 million, through which an option was acquired to purchase the controlling position on one of the lands where the Lipstick was built. This option expired on August 30, and the owner of the ground lease requested the transfer of the funds deposited in guarantee in his favor. The company will continue negotiations trying to obtain funding sources that allow us to execute the purchase. After the end of the period, on February 7, 2020, the termination of the loan with RBC was executed for an amount of USD 1.6 million.
Investment in Condor Hospitality Inc.
On July 19, 2019, Condor signed an agreement and merger plan with a company not related to the group. As agreed, each Condor ordinary share, whose nominal value is USD 0.01 per share will be cancelled before the merger and will become the right to receive a cash amount equivalent to USD 11.10 per ordinary share. Additionally, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the merger agreement, each Series E convertible share will be automatically cancelled and will become entitled to receive a cash amount equal to USD 10.00 per share.
It is estimated that the transaction will be settled during the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. As of the date of these financial statement presentation, the group owned 2,245,099 common shares and 325,752 preferred E shares.
VIII. Corporate
(in millions of ARS)
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss from operations
-105
-254
-58.7%
-177
-326
-45.7%
Depreciation and amortization
1
2
-50.0%
2
2
-
EBITDA
-104
-252
-58.7%
-175
-324
-46.0%
IX. Financial Operations and Others
Interest in Banco Hipotecario S.A. ("BHSA") through IRSA
BHSA is a leading bank in the mortgage lending industry, in which IRSA held an equity interest of 29.91% as of December 31, 2019. During the first half of 2020, the investment in Banco Hipotecario generated a ARS 993 million gain compared to a ARS 121 million loss during the same period of 2019. For further information, visit http://www.cnv.gob.ar or http://www.hipotecario.com.ar.
Israel Business Center
X. Investment in IDB Development Corporation and Discount Investment Corporation ("DIC")
As of December 31, 2019, IRSA's indirect equity interest in IDB Development Corp. was 100% of its stock capital and in Discount Corporation Ltd. ("DIC") was 82.31% of its stock capital.
Within this operations center, the Group operates the following segments:
The"Real Estate"segment mainly includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the DIC subsidiary, Property & Building ("PBC"). Through PBC, the Group operates rental and residential properties in Israel, United States and other locations in the world, and executes commercial projects in Las Vegas, United States of America.
The"Telecommunications"segment includes the assets and profit from operations derived from the business related to the subsidiary Cellcom. Cellcom is supplier of telecommunication services and its main businesses include the provision of cellular and fixed telephone, data and Internet services, among others.
The"Insurance"segment includes the investment in Clal. This company is one of the largest insurance groups in Israel, whose businesses mainly comprise pension and social security insurance and other insurance lines. The Group does not hold a controlling interest in Clal; therefore, it is not consolidated on a line-by-line basis, but presented under a single line as a financial instrument at fair value, as required under IFRS for the current circumstances in which no control is exercised.
The"Others"segment includes the assets and profit from other miscellaneous businesses, such as technological developments, tourism, oil and gas assets, electronics, and other sundry activities.
Segment Results
Following is the comparative information by segments of our Israel Business Center for the period between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.
Real Estate (Property & Building - PBC) -
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
ARS MM
Revenues
3,039
3,338
-9.0%
6,277
6,153
2.0%
Result from fair value adjustment of
-164
487
-133.7%
-164
487
-133.7%
investment properties
Profit from operations
-429
1,562
-127.5%
610
2,399
-74.6%
Depreciation and amortization
46
13
253.8%
61
25
144.0%
Devaluation of associates and joint ventures
1,621
0
100.0%
1,621
0
100.0%
EBITDA
-383
1,575
-124.3%
671
2,424
-72.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
-219
1,088
-120.1%
2,456
1,937
26.8%
Revenues and operating income of the Real Estatesegment through the subsidiary PBC reached in the first half of fiscal year 2020 an amount of ARS 6,277 million and ARS 610 million, respectively, and for the same period ended on December 31, 2018, reached ARS 6,153 million and ARS 2,399 million respectively. This is mainly due to an average real depreciation of 13.5% of the Argentine peso against the Israeli shekel, offset by an appreciation of the Shekel against the dollar, which makes the income in Shekels for rents lower. At the operational level, the segment suffered Mehadrin's impairment as a result of the decrease in the share price.
Telecommunications (Cellcom) ARS MM
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues
14,096
12,782
10.3%
27,595
24,018
14.9%
(Loss) / Profit from operations
-479
196
-344.4%
-168
43
-490.7%
Depreciation and amortization
3,287
2,420
35.8%
6,467
4,424
46.2%
EBITDA
2,808
2,616
7.3%
6,299
4,467
41.0%
The Telecommunicationssegment carried out by "Cellcom" reached ARS 27,595 million of revenue and an operating loss of ARS 168 million in the six-month period of fiscal year 2020. For the same period of fiscal year 2019, revenues were ARS 24,018 million and the operating gain was ARS 43 million. This is mainly due to an increase in revenues due to an increase in equipment sold, together with a 2.8% increase in fixed line revenues. At EBITDA level, lease costs were reduced because these are charged to financial results due to the implementation of IFRS 16.
Others (other subsidiaries) ARS MM
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
Revenues
492
405
21.5%
895
749
19.5%
Loss from operations
-143
-357
-59.9%
-190
-31
512.9%
Depreciation and amortization
118
16
637.5%
147
37
297.3%
EBITDA
-25
-341
-92.7%
-43
6
-816.7%
The "Others" segment reached revenues of ARS 895 million and an operating loss of ARS 190 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020. During the same period of fiscal year 2019, it reached revenues of ARS 749 million and an operating loss of ARS 31 million. This is mainly due an increase in Epsilon and Bartan's income. Additionally, during the first half of the FY 2019 there were sales of associated companies while in the current period it did not register this kind of sales.
Corporate (DIC, IDBD and Dolphin) ARS
IIQ 20
IIQ 19
YoY Var
6M 20
6M 19
YoY Var
MM
Revenues
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) / Profit from operations
-259
202
-228.2%
-498
-9
5,433.3%
Depreciation and amortization
-
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
-259
202
-228.2%
-498
-9
5,433.3%
The "Corporate" segment reached in the six-month period of fiscal year 2020 an operating loss of ARS 498 million and for the same period of fiscal year 2019, an operating loss of ARS 9 million. This is mainly due to the fact that during the first half of fiscal year 2019 we had positive results from the sale of Shufersal shares.
Regarding "Clal", the Group values its holding in the company as a financial asset at market value. The valuation of Clal's shares as of 12/31/2019 amounted to ARS 7,337 million.
XI. EBITDA by Operations Center (ARS million)
Operations Center in Argentina
IIQ FY 20
Shopping
Offices
Sales and
Hotels
International
Corporate
Others
Total
Malls
Developments
Profit / (loss) from operations
702
4,178
2,538
241
-61
-177
180
7,601
Depreciation and amortization
72
21
5
91
1
2
22
214
EBITDA
774
4,199
2,543
332
-60
-175
202
7,815
IIQ FY 19
Shopping
Offices
Sales and
Hotels
International
Corporate
Others
Total
Malls
Developments
Profit / (loss) from operations
-10,464
4,486
344
398
-44
-326
-219
-5,825
Depreciation and amortization
61
9
5
71
2
2
-2
148
EBITDA
-10,403
4,495
349
469
-42
-324
-221
-5,677
EBITDA Var
-107.4%
-6.6%
628.7%
-29.2%
42.9%
-46.0%
-191.4%
-237.7%
Israel Business Center
IIQ FY 20
Real Estate
Tele-
Others
Corporate
Total
communications
Profit / (loss) from operations
610
-168
-190
-498
-246
Depreciations and amortizations
61
6,467
147
0
6,675
EBITDA
671
6,299
-43
-498
6,429
Net unrealized gain from fair value
-
-
-
-
-
adjustment of investment properties
Adjusted EBITDA
671
6,299
-43
-498
6,429
IIQ FY 19
Real Estate
Tele-
Other
Corporate
Total
communications
Profit / (loss) from operations
2,399
43
-31
-9
2,402
Depreciations and amortizations
25
4,424
37
0
4,486
EBITDA
2,424
4,467
6
-9
6,888
Net unrealized gain from fair value
-
-
-
-
-
adjustment of investment properties
Adjusted EBITDA
2,424
4,467
6
-9
6,888
EBITDA Var
-72.3%
41.0%
-816.7%
5,433.3%
-6.7%
Adjusted EBITDA Var
-72.3%
41.0%
-816.7%
5,433.3%
-6.7%
XII. Reconciliation with Consolidated Statements of Income (ARS million)
Below is an explanation of the reconciliation of the company's profit by segment with its Consolidated Statements of Income. The difference lies in the presence of joint ventures included in the segment but not in the Statements of Income.
Elimination
Total as per
Total as per
Joint
Expenses
of inter-
Statements
segment
ventures*
and CPF
segment
of Income
transactions
Revenues
41,298
-40
1,540
-12
42,786
Costs
-24,857
21
-1,611
3
-26,444
Gross profit
16,441
-19
-71
-9
16,342
Net loss from fair value adjustment of
3,977
-253
-
-
3,724
investment properties
General and administrative expenses
-4,662
7
-
15
-4,640
Selling expenses
-5,765
4
-25
-
-5,786
Other operating results, net
-2,636
14
71
-6
-2,557
Profit from operations
7,355
-247
-25
-
7,083
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
-1,852
181
-
-
-1,671
Profit before financial results and income
5,503
-66
-25
-
5,412
tax
*Includes Puerto Retiro, CYRSA, Nuevo Puerto Santa Fe and Quality (San Martín plot).
XIII. Financial Debt and Other Indebtedness
Operations Center in Argentina
The following table contains a breakdown of our indebtedness as of December 31, 2019:
Description
Currency
Amount (1)
Interest Rate
Maturity
Bank overdrafts
ARS
20.7
Floating
< 360 days
Series II Non-Convertible Notes (USD)
USD
71.4
11.50%
Jul-20
Series II Non-Convertible Notes (CLP)
CLP
42.1
10.50%
Aug-20
Series I Non-Convertible Notes
USD
181.5
10.00%
Nov-20
Loan with IRSA CP
USD
26.5
-
Mar-22
Other debt
USD
26.5
-
Feb-22
IRSA's Total Debt
368.7
Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments (3)
USD
1.2
IRSA's Net Debt
USD
367.5
Bank overdrafts
ARS
7.9
-
< 360 d
IRCP NCN Class IV(2)
USD
133.9
5.0%
Sep-20
PAMSA loan
USD
35.0
Fixed
Feb-23
IRSA CP NCN Class II
USD
360.0
8.75%
Mar-23
IRSA CP's Total Debt
536.8
Cash & Cash Equivalents + Investments (3)
189.9
IRSA CP's Net Debt
346.9
Principal amount in USD (million) at an exchange rate of ARS 59.89/USD, without considering accrued interest or eliminations of balances with subsidiaries.
Net of repurchase.
"Cash & Cash Equivalents plus Investments" includes Cash & Cash Equivalents and Investments in Current Financial Assets.
Israel Business Center
Financial debt as of December 31, 2019:
Indebtedness(1)
Net (NIS million)
IDBD's Total Debt
1,817
DIC's Total Debt
2,875
(1) IDBD's cash balance includes a sum of NIS 192M as collateral for the equity-swap transaction
XIV. Subsequent Material Events
Operations Center in Argentina
October and December 2019: General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings
At the General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on October 30, 2019, the following matters, inter alia, were resolved:
Distribution of a dividend in kind for ARS 480 million in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales, subsidiary of IRSA.
Fees payable to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Committee for fiscal year 2019 ended as of June 30, 2019.
Renewal of regular and alternate Directors due to expiration of their terms and appointment of three new independent directors. Acceptance of the resignation of a regular director.
Increase in the amount of the Global Note Program for up to USD 250 million. Delegation on the Board of Directors of the broadest powers to implement and determine the terms and conditions of the program
Stock Capital increase for up to par value of ARS 200 million through the issuance of up to 200 million commonbook-entry shares and delegation on the Board of Directors of the power to determine all the terms and conditions of the issuance.
Incentive plan for employees. management and directors to be integrated without premium for up to 1% of the Capital Stock.
On December 12, 2019, a new Shareholder's meeting took place, approving the following matters:
Consideration of the amendment of section twelfth article of the Bylaws.
Determination of the number and consideration of appointment of regular and alternate directors for the term of three fiscal years.
November 2019: Dividend distribution
On November 14, 2019, the company distributed a dividend in kind in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRSA PC), a subsidiary of the Company, for up to the amount of ARS 480,000,000 charged to the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019
The dividend in kind corresponds to a gross dividend of 0.00404623926578 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.'s shares per each IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's share (0.0404623926578 IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A.'s shares per IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima's GDS).
Operations Center in Israel
November and December 2019: Sale of Clal shares and Capital Increase
On May 2, 2019, IDBD had entered into an agreement with an unrelated buyer (a company owned by Eyal Lapidot) through which it granted an option to acquire Clal shares representing approximately 4.99% of its issued capital (and not less than 3%), at a price of NIS 47.7 per share. Subject to the exercise of the option by said buyer, the price would be paid 10% in cash and the rest through a loan that would be provided to the buyer by IDBD and / or by a related entity and / or by a banking corporation and / or financial institution, under the agreed conditions.
On November 7, 2019, IDB completed the sale transaction and the loan was granted by a financial entity. It should be clarified that the 2,771,309 Clal shares sold were subject to a swap transaction between IDB and a financial entity, which ended with the Company's notice to that entity.
On December 16, 2019, Clal made a public capital increase of 12,066,000 shares at a price of NIS 53.87 per share, from which IDB did not participate. Additionally, IDB sold 200,000 shares of Clal at a price of NIS 53.95 per share, representative of 0.3% of the new share capital.
On December 18, 2019, IDB sold 617,017 shares of Clal at a price of NIS 53.77 per share representative of 0.9% of the share capital.
At the date of issuance of the financial statements, IDBD holds on Clal an 8.5% directly and additionally a 7.1% through swap contracts.
February 2020: Dolphin Netherlands - Guarantee granted
After the end of the period, on February 4, 2020, Dolphin Netherlands granted financial entities, through which IDB carried out Clal's stock swap transactions in August and November 2018, guarantees for approximately NIS 11 million, which will be part of the committed deposits that IDB assumed as part of the terms of those transactions.
It should be noted that, in relation to Dolphin Netherlands' commitment to make capital injections in IDB in three equal annual payments of NIS 70 million each, on September 2, 2019, 2020 and 2021, it is reported that:
If swap transactions conclude before the deadline of the second payment (September 2, 2020), the unrealized parts of the guarantees will be returned to Dolphin Netherlands, while the parts exercised of the guarantees until that date will be considered as part of the second payment, so Dolphin Netherlands will transfer the balance of that payment to IDB.
If swap transactions remain active as of September 2, 2020, Dolphin Netherlands will inject the second payment into IDB and the guarantees will be returned.
XV. Summarized Comparative Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in ARS million)
12.31.2019
06.30.2019
Non-current assets
323,322
419,430
Current assets
178,207
177,754
Total assets
501,529
597,184
Capital and reserves attributable to the equity holders of the parent
34,340
40,357
Non-controlling interest
47,055
67,621
Total shareholders' equity
81,395
107,978
Non-current liabilities
310,864
396,152
Current liabilities
109,270
93,054
Total liabilities
420,134
489,206
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
501,529
597,184
XVI. Summarized Comparative Consolidated Income Statement
(in ARS million)
12.31.2019
12.31.2018
Profit from operations
7,083
-3,264
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
-1,671
-1,212
Profit from operations before financing and taxation
5,412
-4,476
Financial income
536
728
Financial cost
-10,487
-10,152
Other financial results
-5,084
-238
Inflation adjustment
206
-579
Financial results, net
-14,829
-10,241
Profit before income tax
-9,417
-14,717
Income tax
-2,365
3,312
Profit / (loss) for the period from continued operations
-11,782
-11,405
(Loss) / Profit from discontinued operations after taxes
16,639
3,042
Profit for the period
4,857
-8,363
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
7,389
375
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
12,246
-7,988
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
-3,902
-8,380
Non-controlling interest
16,148
392
XVII. Summary Comparative Consolidated Cash Flow
(in ARS million)
12.31.2019
12.31.2018
Net cash generated from operating activities
16,780
10,578
Net cash generated from investing activities
13,819
255
Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities
-45,787
1,265
Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
-15,188
12,098
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
76,098
73,045
Cash and cash equivalents reclassified to held for sale
-522
-974
Foreign exchange gain on cash and changes in fair value of cash equivalents
4,365
-2,452
Cash and cash equivalents at period-end
64,753
81,717
XVIII. Comparative Ratios
(in ARS million)
Liquidity
CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Indebtedness
TOTAL LIABILITIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
Solvency
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
TOTAL LIABILITIES
Capital Assets
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
TOTAL ASSETS
12.31.201912.31.2018
178,207
1.63
198,375
1.94
109,270
102,027
420,134
12.23
516,602
7.95
34,340
64,991
34,340
0.08
64,991
0.13
420,134
516,602
323,322
0.64
458,260
0.70
501,529
656,635
XIX. EBITDA Reconciliation
In this summary report we present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as profit for the period excluding:
interest income, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax expense, and (iv) depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA minus (i) total financial results, net excluding interest expense, net (mainly foreign exchange differences, net gains/losses from derivative financial instruments; gains/losses of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss; and other financial results, net) and minus (ii) share of profit of associates and joint ventures and minus (iii) net profit from fair value adjustment of investment properties, not realized, excluding barter agreement results and devaluation of Mehadrin shares.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. We present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide investors supplemental measures of our financial performance that may facilitate period-to-period comparisons on a consistent basis. Our management also uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from time to time, among other measures, for internal planning and performance measurement purposes. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to profit from operations, as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities, in each case, as determined in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The table below presents a reconciliation of profit from operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
For the six-month period ended December 31 (in ARS million)
2019
2018
Profit for the period
4,857
-8,363
(Loss) / Profit from discontinued operations
-16,639
-3,042
Interest income
-443
-436
Interest expense
9,997
9,907
Income tax
2,365
-3,312
Depreciation and amortization
6,912
4,627
EBITDA (unaudited)
7,049
-619
Unrealized net gain from fair value adjustment of investment properties
-3,721
9,081
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
1,671
1,212
Dividends earned
-75
-66
Foreign exchange differences net
-4,427
-2,096
(Gain) / loss from derivative financial instruments
185
-525
Fair value gains of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or
2978
-1,333
loss
Inflation adjustment
-206
579
Other financial costs/income
6,820
4,211
Devaluation of Associates and joint ventures
1,621
0
Barter Agreements result
-239
-403
Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
11,656
10,041
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)(1)
27.24%
25.28%
(1) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue from sales, rents and services.
XX. Brief comment on future prospects for the Fiscal Year
This Fiscal Year presents challenges in both operations centers: Argentina and Israel. The appreciation of international markets with respect to Argentina has become unstable as a result of the country's economic crisis and has influenced development expectations. Globally, we find the existence of trade conflicts between different countries and a slowdown in global growth that also has a negative impact on Latin America.
In this context, and only two months after the assumption of the new government, the economic outlook in our Argentine operations center remains uncertain. During the second semester of FY20, our subsidiary IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. will keep working in order to optimize its operational efficiency, occupying its vacant sqm in Dot Baires Shopping due to Walmart's anticipated exit and will continue innovating in the latest technological trends to get closer to customers and visitors. Regarding office segment, IRCP plans to open the 9th office building of the portfolio, "200 Della Paolera", located in Catalinas, one of the most premium corporate areas in Argentina. This building, of approximately 35,000 m2 of ABL, 318 parking lots, services and amenities, will become an emblematic icon of the city while having LEED Certification, which will validate the best environmental practices to transform operational standards of the building. The commercialization is progressing with a good occupancy forecast for its opening, scheduled for the last quarter of the FY 2020.
In relation to Israel Business Center, we will continue working in 2020 to improve the operating margins of each of the subsidiaries and to reduce their debt levels and the holding companies, while continuing selling Clal Insurance and those non-strategic assets of the portfolio. We rely on the value of this investment, from which we hope to obtain good results in the future.
On the national and international framework above mentioned, the Board of Directors of the Company will continue in the evaluation of financial, economic and / or corporate tools that allow the Company to improve its position in the market in which it operates and have the necessary liquidity to meet its obligations. Within the framework of this analysis, the indicated tools may be linked to corporate reorganization processes (merger, spin-off or a combination of both), disposal of assets in public and / or private form that may include real estate as well as negotiable securities owned by the Company, incorporation of shareholders through capital increases through the public offering of shares to attract new capital, issuance of convertible notes or subscription options or a combination of these three instruments, all as recently approved by the shareholders meeting of 10/30/2019, repurchase of shares and instruments similar to those described that are useful to the proposed objectives.
Considering the quality of the real estate portfolio, the diversification of our business by segment and by country and the franchise of the company to access the capital market, we are confident to continue consolidating the best portfolio in Argentina and Israel.
Saúl Zang
First Vice-Chairman in exercise of
the presidency
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
as of December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019
(All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated)
12.31.2019
06.30.2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Investment properties
169,956
293,613
Property, plant and equipment
26,674
28,087
Trading properties
4,336
6,899
Intangible assets
23,462
22,539
Rights of use
13,181
-
Other assets
33
30
Investments in associates and joint ventures
63,588
39,121
Deferred income tax assets
397
502
Income tax and MPIT credit
14
190
Restricted assets
679
3,874
Trade and other receivables
16,954
15,564
Investments in financial assets
3,965
3,634
Financial assets held for sale
-
5,257
Derivative financial instruments
83
120
Total non-current assets
323,322
419,430
Current assets
Trading properties
1,923
461
Inventories
1,303
1,443
Restricted assets
5,615
5,512
Income tax and MPIT credit
450
491
Group of assets held for sale
36,488
10,122
Trade and other receivables
28,220
28,365
Investments in financial assets
32,060
40,538
Financial assets held for sale
7,337
14,672
Derivative financial instruments
58
52
Cash and cash equivalents
64,753
76,098
Total current assets
178,207
177,754
TOTAL ASSETS
501,529
597,184
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
34,340
40,357
(according to corresponding statement)
Non-controlling interest
47,055
67,621
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
81,395
107,978
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
253,502
335,969
Lease liabilities
9,972
-
Deferred income tax liabilities
33,737
46,297
Trade and other payables
1,780
2,206
Provisions
11,451
10,082
Employee benefits
182
167
Derivative financial instruments
89
1,293
Salaries and social security liabilities
151
138
Total non-current liabilities
310,864
396,152
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
19,938
23,353
Borrowings
58,970
57,253
Lease liabilities
3,928
-
Provisions
2,075
2,168
Group of liabilities held for sale
19,726
7,163
Salaries and social security liabilities
3,468
2,651
Income tax and MPIT liabilities
426
435
Derivative financial instruments
739
31
Total current liabilities
109,270
93,054
TOTAL LIABILITIES
420,134
489,206
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
501,529
597,184
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Other Comprehensive Income
for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated)
Six month
Three month
12.31.2019
12.31.2018
12.31.2019
12.31.2018
Revenues
42,786
39,719
21,978
21,409
Costs
(26,444)
(24,781)
(13,266)
(13,031)
Gross profit
16,342
14,938
8,712
8,378
Net gain / (loss) from fair value adjustment of investment
3,724
(9,081)
(6,375)
(20,471)
properties
General and administrative expenses
(4,640)
(4,716)
(2,286)
(2,535)
Selling expenses
(5,786)
(5,296)
(3,113)
(2,660)
Other operating results, net
(2,557)
891
(2,520)
169
Profit / (loss) from operations
7,083
(3,264)
(5,582)
(17,119)
Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
(1,671)
(1,212)
(1,757)
(1,405)
Loss before financial results and income tax
5,412
(4,476)
(7,339)
(18,524)
Finance income
536
728
255
417
Finance costs
(10,487)
(10,152)
(4,155)
(5,350)
Other financial results
(5,084)
(238)
3,828
83
Inflation adjustment
206
(579)
542
(497)
Financial results, net
(14,829)
(10,241)
470
(5,347)
Loss before income tax
(9,417)
(14,717)
(6,869)
(23,871)
Income tax expense
(2,365)
3,312
(315)
2,802
Loss for the period from continuing operations
(11,782)
(11,405)
(7,184)
(21,069)
Profit for the period from discontinued operations
16,639
3,042
(239)
2,577
Profit / (loss) for the period
4,857
(8,363)
(7,423)
(18,492)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Currency translation adjustment
3,355
2,412
(5,414)
(10,975)
Change in the fair value of hedging instruments net of income taxes
(74)
45
(59)
52
Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or
-
-
-
-
loss, net of income tax:
Actuarial profit from defined contribution plans
(102)
-
(46)
-
Other comprehensive income for the period from continuing
3,179
2,457
(5,519)
(10,923)
operations
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period from
4,210
(2,082)
(51)
(10,216)
discontinued operations
Total other comprehensive income for the period
7,389
375
(5,570)
(21,139)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
12,246
(7,988)
(12,993)
(39,631)
Total comprehensive loss from continuing operations
(8,603)
(8,948)
(12,703)
(31,991)
Total comprehensive income from discontinued operations
20,849
960
(290)
(7,640)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
12,246
(7,988)
(12,993)
(39,631)
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(1,421)
(8,093)
(5,108)
(17,018)
Non-controlling interest
6,278
(270)
(2,315)
(1,474)
Loss from continuing operations attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(10,308)
(9,719)
(6,492)
(18,577)
Non-controlling interest
(1,474)
(1,686)
(692)
(2,492)
Total comprehensive (Loss) / income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(3,902)
(8,381)
(6,820)
(22,171)
Non-controlling interest
16,148
393
(6,173)
(17,460)
Total comprehensive (Loss) / income from continuing
operations attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
(6,953)
(9,487)
(6,184)
(15,186)
Non-controlling interest
(1,650)
539
(6,519)
(16,805)
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the parent:
Basic
(2.47)
(14.06)
(8.87)
(29.57)
Diluted
(2.47)
(14.06)
(8.87)
(29.57)
Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to
equity holders of the parent:
Basic
(17.89)
(16.89)
(11.27)
(32.28)
Diluted
(17.89)
(16.89)
(11.27)
(32.28)
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
for the six-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(All amounts in millions, except otherwise indicated)
12.31.2019
12.31.2018
Operating activities:
Net cash generated from continuing operating activities before income tax
15,021
7,973
paid
Income tax and MPIT paid
(346)
(326)
Net cash generated from continuing operating activities
14,675
7,647
Net cash generated from discontinued operating activities
2,105
2,931
Net cash generated from operating activities
16,780
10,578
Investing activities:
Acquisition of participation in associates and joint ventures
(591)
(18)
Increase in cash due to deconsolidation of subsidiaries
-
(9)
Contributions and issuance of capital in associates and joint ventures
(119)
-
Acquisition, improvements and advance payments for the development of
(1,404)
(2,009)
investment properties
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
-
(349)
Proceeds from sales of investment properties
8,978
14
Acquisitions and improvements of property, plant and equipment
(2,275)
(2,311)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
2,904
14
Acquisitions of intangible assets
(1,701)
(1,634)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(71)
(60)
Net increase of restricted deposits
4,477
(636)
Dividends collected from associates and joint ventures
74
246
Proceeds from sales of interest held in associates and joint ventures
43
7,288
Proceeds from loans granted
27
104
Acquisitions of investments in financial assets
(10,652)
(23,846)
Proceeds from disposal of investments in financial assets
14,327
29,096
Interest received from financial assets
610
622
Dividends received
79
31
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets
25
-
Loans granted to related parties
(202)
(12)
Loans granted
(3,195)
-
Net cash generated from / (used in) continuing investing activities
11,334
6,531
Net cash used in discontinued investing activities
2,485
(6,276)
Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities
13,819
255
Financing activities:
Borrowings and issuance of non-convertible notes
11,280
25,002
Payment of borrowings and non-convertible notes
(34,753)
(19,343)
(Payment) / collections of short term loans, net
1,278
(1,084)
Interests paid
(7,863)
(7,498)
Repurchase of non-convertible notes
(11,456)
(2,213)
Capital contributions from non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
-
144
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(252)
(1,720)
Proceeds from sales of non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
-
8
Loans received from associates and joint ventures, net
80
77
Payment of borrowings to related parties
-
(2)
Proceeds for issue of shares and other equity instrument in subsidiaries
(203)
756
Charge for issuance of shares and other equity instruments
2,417
-
Dividends paid
(1,549)
294
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries
(41,021)
(5,579)
Proceeds from derivative financial instruments, net
(4,766)
6,844
Net cash generated from continuing financing activities
(45,787)
1,265
Net cash generated from /(used in) discontinued financing activities
(15,012)
8,599
Net cash generated from financing activities
(176)
3,499
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from continuing activities
(15,188)
12,098
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued activities
76,098
73,045
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(522)
(974)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4,365
(2,452)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
64,753
81,717
