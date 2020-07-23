Log in
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCI

(IRSA)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima : Shufersal's Sale

07/23/2020 | 02:11pm EDT
The Company released a material fact regarding the stake of Discount Corporation Ltd. ("DIC"), 83.7% controlled by IRSA, in Shufersal.

To announce that on July 22, 2020 DIC has accepted the purchase offer made by private investors of its total stake in Shufersal, representative of 26% of its share capital, for an amount of NIS 1,456 million (NIS/share 23.5). As a result of this transaction, DIC completes Shufersal' s sale process.


The accounting result of this operation in IRSA, of approximately ARS 1,480 million (considering the book value of Shufersal as of March 31, 2020), will be recognized in the Company's Financial Statements of the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.


Shufersal (TASE: SAE) is Israel's leading supermarket company operating a total of 377 stores in the country.

IRSA - Inversiones y Representaciones SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 18:10:18 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 10 970 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2020 2 678 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net Debt 2020 39 768 M 554 M 554 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 627 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA
Duration : Period :
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 100,00 ARS
Last Close Price 48,15 ARS
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain COO, Director & Chief Real Estate Business Officer
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Carlos Ricardo Esteves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA-5.22%373
WALMART INC.11.63%375 687
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.33%37 550
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.19%28 633
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.71%22 313
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED14.24%18 320
