IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. : announces its results for the second quarter of FY 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ: IRCP; ByMA: IRCP), the leading commercial real estate company in Argentina, announces its results for the second quarter of the FY 2020 ended December 31, 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Net result for the first half of fiscal year 2020 registered a loss of ARS 250 million compared to a loss of ARS 6,426 million in the same period of 2019. This lower loss is explained by higher operating results and changes in the fair value of investment properties and a loss in net financial results, mainly due to exchange rate differences.
- The Company's Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of fiscal year 2020 reached ARS 3,459 million, decreasing in real terms by 9.1% compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for Shopping Malls decreased by 18.7% while Adjusted EBITDA for Office segment increased by 36.8%.
- Our same Shopping Malls Sales grew by 0.4% in real terms for the first half of fiscal year 2020 and by 5.6% for the second quarter when compared to the same period of 2019 and the portfolio's occupancy rate reached 95.0%.
- On November 13, 2019, the Company distributed among its shareholders a cash dividend in an amount of ARS 595,000,000 (ARS/Share 4.7217 y ARS/ADR 18.8868).
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
6M FY 2020
Income Statement
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
Revenues from sales, leases and services
5,004.9
5,061.9
Consolidated Gross Profit
4,524.4
4,546.4
Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations
5,643.9
(6,083.8)
Profit / (Loss) For the Period
(250.4)
(6,426.2)
Attributable to:
IRSA CP's Shareholders
(381.4)
(6,694.3)
Non-Controlling interest
131.0
268.1
EPS (Basic)
(3.03)
(53.12)
EPS (Diluted)
(3.03)
(53.12)
Balance Sheet
12/31/2019
06/30/2019
Current Assets
18,950.8
21,623.2
Non-Current Assets
86,065.2
80,289.9
Total Assets
105,016.0
101,913.1
Current Liabilities
12,807.6
5,103.0
Non-Current Liabilities
42,131.2
45,710.5
Total Liabilities
54,938.8
50,813.5
Non-Controlling Interest
2,795.4
2,740.7
Shareholders' Equity
50,077.1
51,099.7
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales cordially invites you to participate in the IIQ FY 2020 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. US EST, 02:00 p.m. BA.
If you would like to participate, please call:
1-844-717-6831 (toll free) or
1-412-317-6388 (international)
Conference ID # IRSA CP
To access the webcast:
http://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=39cc93c4-3bdb-43e8-ac67-9e9414429c2f
