IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.

(IRCP)
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange - 03/11
230 ARS   0.00%
03:38pIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Covid-19
PU
02/10IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Earnings Release IIQ20
PU
2019IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : COVID-19

03/19/2020 | 03:38pm EDT

The Company informs its shareholders and the market in general, that in this particular moment of coronavirus' evolution (COVID-19) in Argentina, and complying with all the instruction of the authorities with the implementation of actions that contribute to minimize the risks of spreading the virus, aiming mainly at the preservation of health and safety of all our customers, tenants, employees, suppliers and the entire population, all the shopping malls of the Company will operate, temporarily, at reduced hours from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

We also inform that according to the Decree 148/2020 released on March 17 by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires the shopping malls managed by the Company in such jurisdiction are temporarily operating with reduced traffic in order to keep an appropriate social distance among the visitors. In this sense, the simultaneous presence of visitors is limited to one person per 16 sqm. Likewise, commercialization in food courts is limited to picking up or delivering of food, cancelling all the spaces to sit and eat.

In the rest of the country, each province will regulate the operation independently. In the case of Mendoza and Salta provinces, Mendoza Plaza and Alto Noa Shopping Malls have been temporarily closed until March 24 and 31, 2020, respectively.

In addition to intensifying the prevention, assistance, and awareness measures in its malls, the Company has been working with the authorities, seeking to mitigate the impacts caused by the current situation and has also made itself available to assist in initiatives that can help society, like offering free parking spaces to help people avoid public transportation.

These decisions are taken in order to safeguard the health and well-being of our clients, employees, tenants, and the entire population, and will be constantly reassessed by the Company according to the evolving events, resolutions and guidelines of the competent authorities.

Disclaimer

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 19:37:05 UTC
