IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : COVID-19, July 21th

COVID-19, July 21th

The Company released a material fact complementing the ones previously published in relation to the coronavirus' evolution (COVID-19) in Argentina.





IRCP informs its shareholders and the market in general that in compliance with the provisions set forth in sections 2 and 10 of the Decree 605/2020 enacted by the National Executive Power, whose objective is to continue minimizing the risks of spreading the virus and to protect public health, the Company's Shopping Malls located in Buenos Aires City and Greater Buenos Aires will remain closed, operating only in the activities that are considered essential such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks until August 2, 2020. Likewise, clothing and footwear stores, whose access is through the street, can operate as well as restaurants under "take away" system.









In the rest of the country, most of the provinces keep the flexibilization and the opening of their commercial and recreational activities. In this context, Alto Comahue shopping center located in Neuquén province, restarted its operations on July 17. Thereby, it joins Alto Noa, Mendoza Plaza, Córdoba Shopping, Alto Rosario and La Ribera Shopping, which are already operating.









Alto Comahue will operate under a strict safety and hygiene protocol that includes social distancing, reduced hours, access controls, among other measures which main objective is to avoid crowds and with this, the spread of COVID-19.









As a consequence of this reopening, the Company is operating all its malls in the interior of Argentina for approximately 133,000 sqm representing 40% of its portfolio's GLA, with the exception of food courts and entertainment areas in Neuquén, Cordoba and Santa Fe shopping malls that remain closed.









The Company keeps its commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of its clients, employees, tenants, and the entire population, constantly reassessing its decisions according to the evolving events, issued rules and guidelines of the competent authorities.