IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.

(IRCP)
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S A : COVID-19, July 21th

07/21/2020 | 02:31pm EDT
COVID-19, July 21th
The Company released a material fact complementing the ones previously published in relation to the coronavirus' evolution (COVID-19) in Argentina.

IRCP informs its shareholders and the market in general that in compliance with the provisions set forth in sections 2 and 10 of the Decree 605/2020 enacted by the National Executive Power, whose objective is to continue minimizing the risks of spreading the virus and to protect public health, the Company's Shopping Malls located in Buenos Aires City and Greater Buenos Aires will remain closed, operating only in the activities that are considered essential such as pharmacies, supermarkets and banks until August 2, 2020. Likewise, clothing and footwear stores, whose access is through the street, can operate as well as restaurants under "take away" system.


In the rest of the country, most of the provinces keep the flexibilization and the opening of their commercial and recreational activities. In this context, Alto Comahue shopping center located in Neuquén province, restarted its operations on July 17. Thereby, it joins Alto Noa, Mendoza Plaza, Córdoba Shopping, Alto Rosario and La Ribera Shopping, which are already operating.


Alto Comahue will operate under a strict safety and hygiene protocol that includes social distancing, reduced hours, access controls, among other measures which main objective is to avoid crowds and with this, the spread of COVID-19.


As a consequence of this reopening, the Company is operating all its malls in the interior of Argentina for approximately 133,000 sqm representing 40% of its portfolio's GLA, with the exception of food courts and entertainment areas in Neuquén, Cordoba and Santa Fe shopping malls that remain closed.


The Company keeps its commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of its clients, employees, tenants, and the entire population, constantly reassessing its decisions according to the evolving events, issued rules and guidelines of the competent authorities.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 18:30:11 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 9 424 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2020 -3 225 M -45,0 M -45,0 M
Net Debt 2020 35 805 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 951 M 348 M 348 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 365,00 ARS
Last Close Price 198,00 ARS
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Sergio Elsztain Chairman
Matías Iván Gaivironsky Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Saúl Zang Vice Chairman
Daniel Ricardo Elsztain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S.A.-31.13%348
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)24.08%64 778
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.46%38 701
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.28%20 856
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-22.07%19 705
SEGRO PLC3.77%14 019
