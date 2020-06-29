Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Irving Resources Inc.    IRV   CA4637731015

IRVING RESOURCES INC.

(IRV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irving Resources : Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Investor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 29, 2020 (Globe Newswire) - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) ('Irving' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered equity private placement with Sumitomo Corporation announced on June 26, 2020. Gross proceeds of US$2,500,000 (approximately C$3,517,000) were raised by the issuance of 1,279,093 common shares of the Company.

The common shares issued under this private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period and may not be traded in Canada until October 30, 2020 except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

Akiko Levinson,
President & Director

For further information, please contact:

Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209

info@IRVresources.com

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclaimer

Irving Resources Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IRVING RESOURCES INC.
05:55pIRVING RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Stra..
PU
05:06pIRVING RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Stra..
AQ
06/26IRVING RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Inves..
AQ
06/26IRVING RESOURCES : Signs Term Sheet for Option to Acquire the Historic Yamagano ..
PU
06/25IRVING RESOURCES : Intersects Multiple Veins in First Three Holes at Omui Mine S..
AQ
06/23IRVING RESOURCES : Signs Term Sheet for Option to Acquire the Historic Yamagano ..
AQ
04/21IRVING RESOURCES : Resumes Drilling at Omui and Updates Drilling at Omu Sinter
AQ
02/20IRVING RESOURCES : Reports Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strate..
AQ
02/14IRVING RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Inves..
AQ
02/13IRVING RESOURCES : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement with Strategic Inves..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -3,32 M -2,42 M -2,42 M
Net cash 2020 12,9 M 9,42 M 9,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -47,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 163 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,2%
Chart IRVING RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Irving Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRVING RESOURCES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Akiko Levinson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lisa Sharp Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Quinton Todd Hennigh Non-Independent Director
Kevin Durell Box Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRVING RESOURCES INC.-5.71%119
BHP GROUP-9.10%115 415
RIO TINTO PLC0.68%94 744
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-15.34%27 984
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.14%17 795
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC29.67%9 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group