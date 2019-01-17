Isagro : 2019 ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS FOR THE YEAR 2019

Milan, January 17th, 2019 - ISAGRO S.p.A. announces the annual calendar of corporate events for the year 2019, as reported hereafter. The calendar is available to the public also on the corporate website www.isagro.com.

Type Subject Date Conference Call B.o.D. Exam and approval of 2018 draft financial statements March 13 h. 9.30 a.m. March 14 Italian h. 10.30 a.m. English h. 12.00 p.m. (CET) General Shareholders Meeting Exam and approval of 2018 financial statements April 29 h. 2.30 p.m. None B.o.D. Exam and approval of quarterly report (1st Quarter 2019) May 15 h. 4.00 p.m. May 16 Italian h. 10.30 a.m. English h. 12.00 p.m. (CET) B.o.D. Exam and approval of half-year report (1st Semester 2019) September 12 h. 2.30 p.m. September 13 Italian h. 10.30 a.m. English h. 12.00 p.m. (CET) B.o.D. Exam and approval of quarterly report (3rd Quarter 2019) November 14 h. 2.30 p.m. November 15 Italian h. 10.30 a.m. English h. 12.00 p.m. (CET)

It is also announced that the Company, as in its own right, will not draft the quarterly report for the 4th

Quarter 2018, thus directly proceeding to the approval of the 2018 draft financial statements.

Isagro S.p.A., an independent company from 1993 with Montecatini/Montedison origin, today leads a Group operating in research, development, production and distribution of agropharmaceuticals (the products for the protection and development of crops) with sales in 80 countries amounting around € 150 million (of which 4/5 outside Italy) and 600 employees worldwide. Isagro is based on the Innovative Research of new molecules, carried out in its Research Center of Novara, and invests in R,I&D activities around 10% of annual turnover. The Group has 5 manufacturing sites (4 in Italy and 1 in India) and distributes directly its products in some selected markets, developing at the same time local presences for marketing and regulatory support.

Isagro operates with a unique business model in the agrochemical Industry, proposing itself as a supplier of innovative products originated by its own Research. Isagro, in fact, associates to the direct exploitation of its Intellectual Property also an indirect exploitation, through agreements with Third Parties attributing to them rights on a territorial basis and/or for mixtures with their active ingredients.

Isagro S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 2003 and on the STAR - High Requirements Stock Segment - since 2004, in 2014 has issued Growth Shares, an innovative category of special shares specifically conceived for companies having a Controlling Subject. Their main characteristics are the absence of voting rights, an extra-dividend vs. Ordinary Shares (20% in the case of Isagro) and the automatic conversion into Ordinary Shares in the ratio 1:1 in any case of loss of controlling stake and/or of Compulsory Public Offer.

