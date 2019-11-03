Log in
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals :: DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN C&I RENEWABLE LIMITED

11/03/2019 | 06:38pm EST

November 04, 2019 07:20:51

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 4, 2019 7:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title DISPOSAL OF SHARES IN C&I RENEWABLE LIMITED
Announcement Reference SG191104OTHRCH03
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 23:37:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 20,8 M
Net income 2019 9,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,15x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 94,5 M
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,27  SGD
Last Close Price 0,22  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
De Yang Kong Executive Director & Senior VP-PRC Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED12.24%70
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-56.93%35 801
TE CONNECTIVITY21.01%30 745
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 698
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.31.64%4 628
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.14.47%4 415
