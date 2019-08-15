Change - Change in Corporate Information :: INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
08/15/2019 | 06:42am EDT
August 15, 2019 17:26:56
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 15, 2019 17:26
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
Announcement Reference
SG190815OTHR08MP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation
Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachments
Disclaimer
Latest news on ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2019
317 M
EBIT 2019
25,6 M
Net income 2019
11,7 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
3,52%
P/E ratio 2019
6,86x
P/E ratio 2020
6,22x
Capi. / Sales2019
0,26x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,24x
Capitalization
83,9 M
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,32 SGD
Last Close Price
0,20 SGD
Spread / Highest target
60,8%
Spread / Average Target
60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
60,8%
