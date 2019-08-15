Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  ISDN Holdings Limited    ISDN   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change in Corporate Information :: INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:42am EDT

August 15, 2019 17:26:56

Issuer
Issuer/ Manager ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 15, 2019 17:26
Status New
Announcement Sub Title INCORPORATION OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY
Announcement Reference SG190815OTHR08MP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:41:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:42aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidi..
PU
08/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
07/17GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
07/10ISDN : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
PU
07/08DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Inter..
PU
07/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
06/13CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : incorporation of new subsidiary of the ..
PU
06/05ISDN : reports robust revenue growth in 2Q 2017 from higher demand for motion co..
PU
06/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
05/06CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : announcement in relation to the incorpo..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 317 M
EBIT 2019 25,6 M
Net income 2019 11,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,52%
P/E ratio 2019 6,86x
P/E ratio 2020 6,22x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,26x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 83,9 M
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,32  SGD
Last Close Price 0,20  SGD
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Leong Seang Sim Vice President-Technical Support
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED2.04%60
TE CONNECTIVITY16.34%29 559
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-66.70%28 300
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 424
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD14.57%4 118
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-8.78%3 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group