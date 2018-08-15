Log in
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Uniholder(s)

08/15/2018 | 11:56am CEST

August 15, 2018 17:49:37

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 15, 2018 17:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Uniholder(s)
Announcement Reference SG180815OTHRNDMB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 15/08/2018

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 09:55:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 313 M
EBIT 2018 28,3 M
Net income 2018 14,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 88,8 M
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,37  SGD
Spread / Average Target 62%
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Leong Seang Sim Vice President-Technical Support
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED4.55%64
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.15.36%35 957
TE CONNECTIVITY-1.89%32 187
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-23.16%8 730
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%8 207
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-14.82%6 407
