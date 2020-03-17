Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s)
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 17, 2020 17:24
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Announcement Reference
SG200317OTHRF2IB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation
Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
16/03/2020
Attachments
Sales 2020
297 M
EBIT 2020
22,4 M
Net income 2020
8,30 M
Debt 2020
-
Yield 2020
3,36%
P/E ratio 2020
7,84x
P/E ratio 2021
6,48x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,22x
Capi. / Sales2021
0,21x
Capitalization
64,0 M
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,23 SGD
Last Close Price
0,15 SGD
Spread / Highest target
54,4%
Spread / Average Target
54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
54,4%
