ISDN Holdings Limited    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s)

03/17/2020 | 05:57am EDT

March 17, 2020 17:24:22

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 17, 2020 17:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s)
Announcement Reference SG200317OTHRF2IB
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 16/03/2020

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 09:55:11 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 297 M
EBIT 2020 22,4 M
Net income 2020 8,30 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,36%
P/E ratio 2020 7,84x
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,22x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 64,0 M
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,23  SGD
Last Close Price 0,15  SGD
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
De Yang Kong Executive Director & Senior VP-PRC Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.87%45
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-3.66%29 106
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-36.41%20 363
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.36%4 767
YAGEO CORPORATION-9.22%4 108
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.93%3 597
