ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
  Report  
Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Half Yearly Results

09/27/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

September 27, 2018 20:03:31

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 27, 2018 20:03
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180927OTHRW0MW
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2018

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 12:11:10 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 313 M
EBIT 2018 28,3 M
Net income 2018 14,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 80,9 M
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,37  SGD
Spread / Average Target 78%
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Leong Seang Sim Vice President-Technical Support
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%59
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.19.09%35 769
TE CONNECTIVITY-6.37%31 145
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-20.92%8 680
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%7 028
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-23.13%5 777
