Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ISDN Holdings Limited    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:36am EDT

July 28, 2020 21:32:22

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 28, 2020 21:32
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference SG200728OTHRH9YU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2020

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:36aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Profit Guidance
PU
07/15GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
07/09GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : minutes of annual general meeting of the company held o..
PU
07/08ISDN : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
PU
06/29ISDN : Annual General Meeting
PU
06/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : Responses to Questions received for AGM to be held on 2..
PU
05/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : annual general meeting of the company to be held by way..
PU
04/17GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
04/14GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : deferment of annual general meeting for the financial y..
PU
04/02WAIVER : : application for an extension of time to hold the company's annual gen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 297 M 215 M 215 M
Net income 2020 12,4 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 105 M 76,3 M 76,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 881
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,28 SGD
Last Close Price 0,22 SGD
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
De Yang Kong Executive Director & Senior VP-PRC Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.35%69
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-0.50%40 823
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-6.16%29 667
YAGEO CORPORATION-7.09%6 790
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.131.19%5 512
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.83%5 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group