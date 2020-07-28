Financial Statements and Related Announcement :: Profit Guidance
07/28/2020 | 09:36am EDT
July 28, 2020 21:32:22
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 28, 2020 21:32
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Profit Guidance
Announcement Reference
SG200728OTHRH9YU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation
Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/06/2020
Attachments
Disclaimer
ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:35:07 UTC
Toute l'actualité sur ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2020
297 M
215 M
215 M
Net income 2020
12,4 M
9,00 M
9,00 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
7,59x
Yield 2020
3,64%
Capitalization
105 M
76,3 M
76,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,35x
Nbr of Employees
881
Free-Float
50,5%
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,28 SGD
Last Close Price
0,22 SGD
Spread / Highest target
26,8%
Spread / Average Target
26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
26,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.