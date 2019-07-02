General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jul 2, 2019 18:20
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
Announcement Reference
SG190702OTHRBNRO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation
Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Latest news on ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2019
317 M
EBIT 2019
25,6 M
Net income 2019
11,7 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
2,92%
P/E ratio 2019
8,28x
P/E ratio 2020
7,50x
Capi. / Sales2019
0,32x
Capi. / Sales2020
0,29x
Capitalization
101 M
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,32 SGD
Last Close Price
0,24 SGD
Spread / Highest target
33,3%
Spread / Average Target
33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
33,3%
