Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  ISDN Holdings Limited    ISDN   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 06:58am EDT

July 02, 2019 18:20:01

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 2, 2019 18:20
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
Announcement Reference SG190702OTHRBNRO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 10:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:58aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
06/13CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : incorporation of new subsidiary of the ..
PU
06/05ISDN : reports robust revenue growth in 2Q 2017 from higher demand for motion co..
PU
06/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
05/06CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : announcement in relation to the incorpo..
PU
05/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
04/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : clarificatory announcement on the notice of books closu..
PU
04/04ISDN : Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
PU
04/03GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
04/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 317 M
EBIT 2019 25,6 M
Net income 2019 11,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 8,28x
P/E ratio 2020 7,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 101 M
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,32  SGD
Last Close Price 0,24  SGD
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Leong Seang Sim Vice President-Technical Support
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED22.45%75
TE CONNECTIVITY28.72%32 794
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-63.86%30 005
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 659
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.11.46%4 913
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD19.65%4 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About