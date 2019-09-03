Log in
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
  Report  
General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN

0
09/03/2019 | 06:06am EDT

September 03, 2019 17:28:05

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2019 17:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE WEBSITE - MONTHLY RETURN
Announcement Reference SG190903OTHRWO5E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 10:04:05 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 20,8 M
Net income 2019 9,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 9,35x
P/E ratio 2020 7,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,32x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 92,4 M
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Leong Seang Sim Vice President-Technical Support
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED12.24%66
TE CONNECTIVITY20.61%30 644
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-68.19%26 916
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 426
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO LTD14.96%4 114
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-8.51%3 957
