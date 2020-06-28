Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ISDN Holdings Limited    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement :: Responses to Questions received for AGM to be held on 29 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 07:59am EDT

June 28, 2020 18:29:17

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 28, 2020 18:29
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Responses to Questions received for AGM to be held on 29 June 2020
Announcement Reference SG200628OTHRWG5Y
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gwendolyn Gn Jong Yuh
Designation Joint Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 11:58:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:59aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : Responses to Questions received for AGM to be held on 2..
PU
05/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : annual general meeting of the company to be held by way..
PU
04/17GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : announcement posted by company on hong kong stock excha..
PU
04/14GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : : deferment of annual general meeting for the financial y..
PU
04/02WAIVER : : application for an extension of time to hold the company's annual gen..
PU
03/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Inter..
PU
03/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Inter..
PU
03/05ISDN : Notice of record date and payment date for the first and final tax-exempt..
PU
02/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change in joint company secretary
PU
02/28ISDN : Financial highlights
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 297 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2020 12,4 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,59x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 94,5 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 881
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,28 SGD
Last Close Price 0,22 SGD
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
De Yang Kong Executive Director & Senior VP-PRC Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.35%68
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-5.04%38 233
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-17.90%25 952
YAGEO CORPORATION-6.75%5 894
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.98%5 745
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.82.03%4 290
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group