ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED (ISDN)

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED (ISDN)
  Report  
No quotes available
SGD
ISDN : Annual Reports and Related Documents

01/14/2019 | 04:09am EST

January 14, 2019 16:51:45

Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 14, 2019 16:51
Status New
Report Type Sustainability Report
Announcement Reference SG190114OTHR9CQ9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Data Management
Designation SGX-ST
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Sustainability Report
Additional Details
Period Ended 31/12/2017
DISCLAIMER: This announcement was prepared and issued by the named Issuer/ Manager to the Exchange. The Exchange assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement and is posting this announcement on SGXNet for the sole purpose of dissemination only. In the event of any queries or clarification required in respect of any matters arising from this announcement, such queries are to be made to the named Issuer/ Manager directly and not to the Exchange. The Exchange shall not be liable for any losses or damages howsoever arising as a result of the circulation, publication and dissemination of this announcement.

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 09:08:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Chart ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
ISDN Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,37  SGD
Spread / Average Target 83%
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Leong Seang Sim Vice President-Technical Support
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED2.04%57
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-4.84%29 686
TE CONNECTIVITY3.74%26 438
IPG PHOTONICS12.88%6 743
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 345
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.1.92%4 569
