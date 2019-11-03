Log in
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
ISDN : CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING INTEREST IN C&I SINGAPORE RENEWABLE AND INNOVATIVE TECH PTE. LTD.

11/03/2019

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

億仕登控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)

(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited

(the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 4

November 2019.

By Order of the Board

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 4 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

No. 10 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #01-30

KB Industrial Building

Singapore 416175

Tel: 6844 0288 Fax: 68440070

Web: www.isdnholdings.com

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING INTEREST IN

C&I SINGAPORE RENEWABLE AND INNOVATIVE TECH PTE. LTD.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that ISDN Investments Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, had on 30 October 2019 acquired the entire issued share capital of C&I Singapore Renewable and Innovative Tech Pte. Ltd. ("C&I Singapore") (the "C&I Singapore Shares") from C&I Renewable Limited, an associated company of the Group, for a cash consideration of S$1.00 ("Acquisition").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, the Group held a 30% effective shareholding interest in C&I Singapore, which was an associated company of the Company. Following the completion of the Acquisition, C&I Singapore became an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of ISDN Investments Pte. Ltd.. C&I Singapore's principal activities are that of research and experimental development on environment and clean technologies.

The consideration was arrived at on a willing-buyer-willing-seller basis, taking into consideration, among others, the book value of the assets and liabilities of C&I Singapore for the financial period ended 30 September 2019. No valuation was commissioned by the Company in respect of the Acquisition.

Based on the management accounts of C&I Singapore as at 30 September 2019, the net liabilities value of the C&I Singapore Shares was approximately S$1,876.

As each of the relative figures computed on the applicable bases set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-STListing Manual") is less than 5%, the Acquisition is a "Non-Discloseable Transaction" for the purposes of Chapter 10 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

No sale and purchase agreement in connection with the Acquisition was entered into between ISDN Investments Pte. Ltd. and C&I Renewable Limited.

The Acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets per share and the earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.

None of the Directors and the substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Acquisition, other than through their respective shareholdings (if any) in the Company.

By Order of the Board

ISDN Holdings Limited

Lim Siang Kai

Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

4 November 2019

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 00:12:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 20,8 M
Net income 2019 9,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 9,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,15x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 94,5 M
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,27  SGD
Last Close Price 0,22  SGD
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
De Yang Kong Executive Director & Senior VP-PRC Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED12.24%70
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-56.93%35 801
TE CONNECTIVITY21.01%30 745
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 698
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.31.64%4 628
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.14.47%4 415
