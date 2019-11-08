Log in
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
ISDN : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

0
11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

億仕登控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)

(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited

(the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 8

November 2019.

By Order of the Board

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Business Structure

Today

2017

Listed on HKEX

2013

Secured first hydropower project in Indonesia

9M2019 REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY SEGMENT

2008

Formed JV with maxon motor of Switzerland in Taiwan

2005

ISDN listed on the Singapore Exchange Main Board

1995

Entered China market, forming JV with SOE of China and maxon motor (Switzerland)

Motion

Other Engineering

Industrial

Renewable

Control

Solutions

Computing

Energy

$159.5m revenue

$43.8m revenue

$5.1m revenue

$3.2m revenue

(75.4% of total)

(20.7% of total)

(2.4% of total)

(1.5% of total)

Engineering Solutions

Renewable Energy

Business

Business

98.5% of revenue

1.5% of revenue

1989

Acquired entire ownership of

Servo Dynamics in Singapore

2

Financial Snapshot: 9M2019

TOTAL REVENUE

GROSS PROFIT AND

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

S$'m

-8.3%

S$'m

-8.6%

230.8

211.7

3.2

61.0

55.8

230.8

208.5

26.4%

26.4%

9M2018 9M20199M2018 9M2019

Renewable Energy

Gross Profit

Engineering Solutions

Gross Profit Margin

NET PROFIT AND

NET PROFIT MARGIN

S$'m-24.9%

30.0

25.0

20.0

17.8

15.013.3

10.0

7.7%

6.3%

5.0

9M2018 9M2019

Net Profit

Net Profit Margin

9M2019: Amid global trade tensions, cyclicality in the semiconductor industry, and the weakening of RMB against the SGD, ISDN posts a 8.3% revenue fall YoY. The Group's gross margin discipline and conservative approach to sales renewals have cushioned the medium-term volatilities associated with the trade war. At the same time. ISDN has also remained vigilant in controlling expenses amidst the softer economic conditions

3

9M2019 Revenue Breakdown

BY END-INDUSTRIES

BY GEOGRAPHY

S$3.2 , 2%

S$9.3 , 4%

S$7.6, 4%

S$17.0 ,

S$4.7, 2%

S$18.5,

9%

8%

S$15.0 ,

7%

S$45.2 , 21%

S$34.3, 16%

S$0.6 , 0%

S$63.0 , 30%

S$146.6, 69%

S$58.5 , 28%

9M2019 REVENUE

S$211.7 MILLION

Automotive

Electronic & Semiconductor

PRC

Singapore

Food & Beverage Packaging Machinery

Industrial Robotic/ Automation

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Machine Tools

Medical Device

Others

Others

Renewable Energy

Strong end-industry diversification and strategic geographical mix

4

Revenue Trend

ANNUAL REVENUE TREND

9M REVENUE

COMPARISON

S$'m

-8.3%

292.0

302.0

258.5

235.3

230.8

211.7

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

9M2018

9M2019

9M2019: Amid global trade tensions, cyclicality in the semiconductor industry and weakening of RMB against

9M2019: Against the backdrop of global trade tensions, cyclicality in the semiconductor industry, and the weakening RMB against the

the SGD, ISDN posts a 8.3% revenue fall YoY. The Group's gross margin discipline and conservative

SGD, ISDN manages its counterparty risk by not renewing certain sales account.

approach to sales renewals have cushioned the medium-term volatilities associated with the trade war.

5

Revenue Trend

QUARTERLY REVENUE TREND

S$'m

YoY

- 5.82%

75.5

71.171.4

68.7

64.7

3Q2018

4Q2018

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

3Q2019: ISDN's quarterly revenues have declined 5.82% YoY, mirroring the wider volatility trend in the short-to-medium term

6

Gross Profit Trend

9M GROSS PROFIT

ANNUAL GROSS PROFIT TREND

COMPARISON

S$'m

80.5

73.8

65.7

65.0

61.0

55.8

27.9%

25.1%

25.3%

26.7%

26.4%

26.4%

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

9M2018

9M2019

9M

FY

Gross Profit Margin

Annually, gross profit margin hovers between 25 - 28%. Excluding gross profit from the two mini-hydropower plants construction, the Group's core Industrial Automation segment's gross margin would have inched up marginally by 0.2 percentage point to

26.6% in 9M2019.

7

Net Profit Trend

ANNUAL NET PROFIT TREND

9M NET PROFIT

COMPARISON

S$'m

17.8

16.6

Recognised

13.7

Listing Expenses

11.9

13.3

10.0

7.7%

5.1%

5.5%

6.3%

4.7%

3.9%

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

9M2018

9M2019

9M

FY

Net Profit Margin

The Group has been profitable since listing in 2005. Annually, net profit margin hovers between 4-8%.Net profit margin was 6.3% for 9M2019, with OPEX largely flat YoY - the Group prudently managed its expenses, balancing the short-term volatility with

long-term growth investment.

8

Net Profit Trend

QUARTERLY NET PROFIT TREND

S$'m

YoY

18.0%

QoQ

100.0%

4.2

5.8

5.0

2.5

7.7%

7.7%

6.2%

-1.2

3.5%

3Q2018

4Q2018

1Q2019

2Q2019

3Q2019

Net Profit

Net Margin

Mirroring the global macroeconomic trends, ISDN's net profit has seen some fluctuation since the onset of trade war in mid-2018.Balancing cost management and long-terminvestment growth are key to power through this period of short-to-medium term

volatilities

9

Balance Sheet Highlights

S$'000

As at 30 September 2019

As at 31 December 2018

Assets

Inventories

52,896

55,183

Trade and Other Receivables

104,045

96,225

Cash and Bank Balances

38,451

41,877

Property, Plant, and Equipment

39,166

39,314

Goodwill

12,227

12,227

Service Concession Receivables

32,541

30,233

Other Assets

8,703

8,042

Total Assets

288,029

283,101

Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables (current)

65,020

69,380

Bank Borrowings (current)

15,496

16,423

Bank Borrowings (non-current)

11,927

11,842

Other Liabilities

3,158

3,248

Total Liabilities

95,601

100,893

Net Assets or Total Equity

192,428

182,208

10

Dividend Trend

Singapore cents

per share

0.7

0.6

0.4

0.3

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

The Group's new dividend policy from FY2017 targets to provide shareholders an annual dividend payout

of 25% of the net profit attributable to shareholders

11

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:05 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 288 M
EBIT 2019 20,8 M
Net income 2019 9,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 9,78x
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 96,7 M
Technical analysis trends ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,27  SGD
Last Close Price 0,23  SGD
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cher Koon Teo President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Siang Kai Lim Chairman
Ting Wai Ho Chief Financial Officer
Beng Keng Soh Independent Non-Executive Director
De Yang Kong Executive Director & Senior VP-PRC Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED17.35%71
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-55.21%36 909
TE CONNECTIVITY24.21%31 558
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 969
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.31.54%4 638
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD.17.26%4 477
