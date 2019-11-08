ISDN : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
億仕登控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)
(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
By Order of the Board
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Teo Cher Koon
President and Managing Director
Hong Kong, 8 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Business Structure
Today
2017
Listed on HKEX
2013
Secured first hydropower project in Indonesia
9M2019 REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY SEGMENT
2008
Formed JV with maxon motor of Switzerland in Taiwan
2005
ISDN listed on the Singapore Exchange Main Board
1995
Entered China market, forming JV with SOE of China and maxon motor (Switzerland)
Motion
Other Engineering
Industrial
Renewable
Control
Solutions
Computing
Energy
$159.5m revenue
$43.8m revenue
$5.1m revenue
$3.2m revenue
(75.4% of total)
(20.7% of total)
(2.4% of total)
(1.5% of total)
Engineering Solutions
Renewable Energy
Business
Business
98.5% of revenue
1.5% of revenue
1989
Acquired entire ownership of
Servo Dynamics in Singapore
2
Financial Snapshot: 9M2019
TOTAL REVENUE
GROSS PROFIT AND
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
S$'m
-8.3%
S$'m
-8.6%
230.8
211.7
3.2
61.0
55.8
230.8
208.5
26.4%
26.4%
9M2018 9M20199M2018 9M2019
Renewable Energy
Gross Profit
Engineering Solutions
Gross Profit Margin
NET PROFIT AND
NET PROFIT MARGIN
S$'m-24.9%
30.0
25.0
20.0
17.8
15.013.3
10.0
7.7%
6.3%
5.0
9M2018 9M2019
Net Profit
Net Profit Margin
9M2019: Amid global trade tensions, cyclicality in the semiconductor industry, and the weakening of RMB against the SGD, ISDN posts a 8.3% revenue fall YoY. The Group's gross margin discipline and conservative approach to sales renewals have cushioned the medium-term volatilities associated with the trade war. At the same time. ISDN has also remained vigilant in controlling expenses amidst the softer economic conditions
3
9M2019 Revenue Breakdown
BY END-INDUSTRIES
BY GEOGRAPHY
S$3.2 , 2%
S$9.3 , 4%
S$7.6, 4%
S$17.0 ,
S$4.7, 2%
S$18.5,
9%
8%
S$15.0 ,
7%
S$45.2 , 21%
S$34.3, 16%
S$0.6 , 0%
S$63.0 , 30%
S$146.6, 69%
S$58.5 , 28%
9M2019 REVENUE
S$211.7 MILLION
Automotive
Electronic & Semiconductor
PRC
Singapore
Food & Beverage Packaging Machinery
Industrial Robotic/ Automation
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Machine Tools
Medical Device
Others
Others
Renewable Energy
Strong end-industry diversification and strategic geographical mix
4
Revenue Trend
ANNUAL REVENUE TREND
9M REVENUE
COMPARISON
S$'m
-8.3%
292.0
302.0
258.5
235.3
230.8
211.7
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
9M2018
9M2019
5
Revenue Trend
QUARTERLY REVENUE TREND
S$'m
YoY
- 5.82%
75.5
71.171.4
68.7
64.7
3Q2018
4Q2018
1Q2019
2Q2019
3Q2019
3Q2019: ISDN's quarterly revenues have declined 5.82% YoY, mirroring the wider volatility trend in the short-to-medium term
6
Gross Profit Trend
9M GROSS PROFIT
ANNUAL GROSS PROFIT TREND
COMPARISON
S$'m
80.5
73.8
65.7
65.0
61.0
55.8
27.9%
25.1%
25.3%
26.7%
26.4%
26.4%
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
9M2018
9M2019
9M
FY
Gross Profit Margin
Annually, gross profit margin hovers between 25 - 28%. Excluding gross profit from the two mini-hydropower plants construction, the Group's core Industrial Automation segment's gross margin would have inched up marginally by 0.2 percentage point to
26.6% in 9M2019.
7
Net Profit Trend
ANNUAL NET PROFIT TREND
9M NET PROFIT
COMPARISON
S$'m
17.8
16.6
Recognised
13.7
Listing Expenses
11.9
13.3
10.0
7.7%
5.1%
5.5%
6.3%
4.7%
3.9%
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
9M2018
9M2019
9M
FY
Net Profit Margin
The Group has been profitable since listing in 2005. Annually, net profit margin hovers between4-8%.Net profit margin was 6.3% for 9M2019, with OPEX largely flat YoY - the Group prudently managed its expenses, balancing the short-term volatility with
long-term growth investment.
8
Net Profit Trend
QUARTERLY NET PROFIT TREND
S$'m
YoY
18.0%
QoQ
100.0%
4.2
5.8
5.0
2.5
7.7%
7.7%
6.2%
-1.2
3.5%
3Q2018
4Q2018
1Q2019
2Q2019
3Q2019
Net Profit
Net Margin
Mirroring the global macroeconomic trends, ISDN's net profit has seen some fluctuation since the onset of trade war in mid-2018.Balancing cost management andlong-terminvestment growth are key to power through this period of short-to-medium term
volatilities
9
Balance Sheet Highlights
S$'000
As at 30 September 2019
As at 31 December 2018
Assets
Inventories
52,896
55,183
Trade and Other Receivables
104,045
96,225
Cash and Bank Balances
38,451
41,877
Property, Plant, and Equipment
39,166
39,314
Goodwill
12,227
12,227
Service Concession Receivables
32,541
30,233
Other Assets
8,703
8,042
Total Assets
288,029
283,101
Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables (current)
65,020
69,380
Bank Borrowings (current)
15,496
16,423
Bank Borrowings (non-current)
11,927
11,842
Other Liabilities
3,158
3,248
Total Liabilities
95,601
100,893
Net Assets or Total Equity
192,428
182,208
10
Dividend Trend
Singapore cents
per share
0.7
0.6
0.4
0.3
FY2015
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
The Group's new dividend policy from FY2017 targets to provide shareholders an annual dividend payout
of 25% of the net profit attributable to shareholders
ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:05 UTC