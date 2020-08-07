Log in
ISDN : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

08/07/2020 | 10:39am EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

億仕登控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)

(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL HIGLIGHTS

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 7 August 2020.

By Order of the Board

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang- Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

FINANCIALS

Business Structure

1H2020 REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY

SEGMENT

Motion

Other Specialised

Industrial

Renewable

Control

Engineering

Computing

Energy

Solutions

$116.4m revenue

$26.7m revenue

$4.0m revenue

$20.1m revenue

(69.6% of total)

(16.0% of total)

(2.4% of total)

(12.0% of total)

Industrial Automation Solutions

Renewable Energy

Business

Business

88.0% of revenue

12.0% of revenue

ISDN's Industrial Automation Solutions segment underpins the core of the business

2

Financial Snapshot: 1H2020

TOTAL REVENUE

S$'m

20.1

GROSS PROFIT AND

NET PROFIT AND

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

NET PROFIT MARGIN

S$'m

S$'m

2.6

144.4

147.1

1H2019

1H2020

41.3

37.4

25.4%

24.7%

1H2019

1H2020

12.9

+54.8%

8.3

5.7%

7.7%

1H2019

1H2020

Renewable Energy

Gross Profit

Net Profit

Net Profit Margin

Industrial Automation Solutions

Gross Profit Margin

3

1H2020 Revenue Breakdown

BY END-INDUSTRIES

BY GEOGRAPHY

S$5.4 , 3%

S$20.1 , 12%

S$34.9, 21%

S$4.3, 2%

S$15.3 , 9%

S$38.2 , 23%

S$8.3 , 5%

S$3.1, 2%

S$0.4 , 0%

S$24.8, 15%

S$100.1, 60%

S$35.4 , 21%

S$44.1 , 27%

1H2020 REVENUE S$167.2 MILLION

Automotive

Electronic & Semiconductor

PRC

Singapore

Food & Beverage Packaging Machinery

Industrial Robotic/ Automation

Hong Kong

Malaysia

Machine Tools

Medical Device

Others

Others

Renewable Energy

Strong end-industrydiversification and strategic geographical mix

4

Revenue Trend

ANNUAL REVENUE TREND

1H REVENUE

COMPARISON

S$'m

292.0 302.0 291.0

258.5

147.0 167.2

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

1H2019

1H2020

1H

FY

1H2020: Amid the coronavirus impact and growing global trade tensions, ISDN posts a 13.8% revenue growth YoY. The Group's diversified customer base, end-industries,and geographies cushion the medium-termvolatilities associated with the trade war and COVID-19.

5

Gross Profit Trend

1H GROSS PROFIT

ANNUAL GROSS PROFIT TREND

COMPARISON

S$'m

80.5

77.4

73.8

65.0

37.4

41.3

25.1%

25.3%

26.7%

26.6%

25.4%

24.7%

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

1H2019

1H2020

1H

FY

Gross Profit Margin

Annually, gross profit margin hovers between 25 - 28%. Excluding gross profit from the two mini-hydropower plants construction, the Group's core Industrial Automation Solutions' gross margin increased from 25.8% in 1H2019 to 27.1% for 1H2020.

6

Net Profit Trend

ANNUAL NET PROFIT TREND

1H NET PROFIT

COMPARISON

S$'m

16.6

Recognised

14.2

Listing Expenses

13.7

12.9

10.0

8.3

7.7%

4.7%

5.5%

4.9%

5.7%

3.9%

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

1H2019

1H2020

1H

FY

Net Profit Margin

The Group has been profitable since listing in 2005. Annually, net profit margin hovers between 4-8%.Net profit margin was 7.7% for 1H2020, well within the FY net profit margin band for the past 4 years.

7

Balance Sheet Highlights

S$'000

As at 30 June 2020

As at 31 December 2019

Assets

Inventories

64,671

53,131

Trade and Other Receivables

103,250

111,804

Cash and Bank Balances

52,130

37,998

Property, Plant, and Equipment

53,493

43,965

Goodwill

12,227

12,227

Service Concession Receivables

54,483

34,261

Other Assets

8,132

8,376

Total Assets

348,386

301,762

Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables (current)

77,781

60,769

Bank Borrowings (current)

18,917

20,186

Bank Borrowings (non-current)

16,809

7,096

Other Liabilities

21,675

15,141

Total Liabilities

135,182

103,192

Net Assets or Total Equity

213,204

198,570

8

Dividend Trend

Singapore cents

per share

0.7

0.6

0.4

0.3

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

The Group's new dividend policy from FY2017 targets to provide shareholders an annual dividend payout

of 25% of the net profit attributable to shareholders

9

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 14:38:06 UTC
