ISDN : FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
億仕登控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)
(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)
FINANCIAL HIGLIGHTS
FINANCIALS
Business Structure
1H2020 REVENUE BREAKDOWN BY
SEGMENT
Motion
Other Specialised
Industrial
Renewable
Control
Engineering
Computing
Energy
Solutions
$116.4m revenue
$26.7m revenue
$4.0m revenue
$20.1m revenue
(69.6% of total)
(16.0% of total)
(2.4% of total)
(12.0% of total)
Industrial Automation Solutions
Renewable Energy
Business
Business
88.0% of revenue
12.0% of revenue
ISDN's Industrial Automation Solutions segment underpins the core of the business
2
Financial Snapshot: 1H2020
TOTAL REVENUE
S$'m
20.1
GROSS PROFIT AND
NET PROFIT AND
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN
NET PROFIT MARGIN
S$'m
S$'m
2.6
144.4
147.1
1H2019
1H2020
41.3
37.4
25.4%
24.7%
1H2019
1H2020
12.9
+54.8%
8.3
5.7%
7.7%
1H2019
1H2020
Renewable Energy
Gross Profit
Net Profit
Net Profit Margin
Industrial Automation Solutions
Gross Profit Margin
3
1H2020 Revenue Breakdown
BY END-INDUSTRIES
BY GEOGRAPHY
S$5.4 , 3%
S$20.1 , 12%
S$34.9, 21%
S$4.3, 2%
S$15.3 , 9%
S$38.2 , 23%
S$8.3 , 5%
S$3.1, 2%
S$0.4 , 0%
S$24.8, 15%
S$100.1, 60%
S$35.4 , 21%
S$44.1 , 27%
1H2020 REVENUE S$167.2 MILLION
Automotive
Electronic & Semiconductor
PRC
Singapore
Food & Beverage Packaging Machinery
Industrial Robotic/ Automation
Hong Kong
Malaysia
Machine Tools
Medical Device
Others
Others
Renewable Energy
Strong end-industrydiversification and strategic geographical mix
4
Revenue Trend
ANNUAL REVENUE TREND
1H REVENUE
COMPARISON
S$'m
292.0 302.0291.0
258.5
147.0 167.2
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
1H2019
1H2020
1H
FY
1H2020: Amid the coronavirus impact and growing global trade tensions, ISDN posts a 13.8% revenue growth YoY. The Group's diversified customer base,end-industries,and geographies cushion the medium-termvolatilities associated with the trade war and COVID-19.
5
Gross Profit Trend
1H GROSS PROFIT
ANNUAL GROSS PROFIT TREND
COMPARISON
S$'m
80.5
77.4
73.8
65.0
37.4
41.3
25.1%
25.3%
26.7%
26.6%
25.4%
24.7%
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
1H2019
1H2020
1H
FY
Gross Profit Margin
Annually, gross profit margin hovers between 25 - 28%. Excluding gross profit from the two mini-hydropower plants construction, the Group's core Industrial Automation Solutions' gross margin increased from 25.8% in 1H2019 to 27.1% for 1H2020.
6
Net Profit Trend
ANNUAL NET PROFIT TREND
1H NET PROFIT
COMPARISON
S$'m
16.6
Recognised
14.2
Listing Expenses
13.7
12.9
10.0
8.3
7.7%
4.7%
5.5%
4.9%
5.7%
3.9%
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
1H2019
1H2020
1H
FY
Net Profit Margin
The Group has been profitable since listing in 2005. Annually, net profit margin hovers between4-8%.Net profit margin was 7.7% for 1H2020, well within the FY net profit margin band for the past 4 years.
7
Balance Sheet Highlights
S$'000
As at 30 June 2020
As at 31 December 2019
Assets
Inventories
64,671
53,131
Trade and Other Receivables
103,250
111,804
Cash and Bank Balances
52,130
37,998
Property, Plant, and Equipment
53,493
43,965
Goodwill
12,227
12,227
Service Concession Receivables
54,483
34,261
Other Assets
8,132
8,376
Total Assets
348,386
301,762
Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables (current)
77,781
60,769
Bank Borrowings (current)
18,917
20,186
Bank Borrowings (non-current)
16,809
7,096
Other Liabilities
21,675
15,141
Total Liabilities
135,182
103,192
Net Assets or Total Equity
213,204
198,570
8
Dividend Trend
Singapore cents
per share
0.7
0.6
0.4
0.3
FY2016
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
The Group's new dividend policy from FY2017 targets to provide shareholders an annual dividend payout
of 25% of the net profit attributable to shareholders
