MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  ISDN Holdings Limited    I07   SG1S48927937

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(I07)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ISDN : FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

億仕登控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)

(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited

(the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 28

February 2020.

By Order of the Board

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

(Company Registration No.: 200416788Z)

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Statements Announcement

For the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

1(a)(i)

A STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND

YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the Group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial period.

GROUP

3 months ended

12 months ended

31 December

31 December

%

2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

change

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

Revenue

79,303

71,147

11.5%

290,985

301,990

-3.6%

Cost of sales

(57,657)

(51,608)

11.7%

(213,560)

(221,441)

-3.6%

Gross profit

21,646

19,539

10.8%

77,425

80,549

-3.9%

Other operating income

1,021

1,126

-9.3%

3,356

4,933

-32.0%

Distribution costs

(7,041)

(7,585)

-7.2%

(25,588)

(25,672)

-0.3%

Administrative expenses

(9,615)

(8,127)

18.3%

(30,993)

(30,859)

0.4%

Net impairment losses on financial

assets

(311)

(2,417)

-87.1%

(446)

(2,503)

-82.2%

Other operating expenses

(1,707)

(1,547)

10.3%

(1,287)

(2,085)

-38.3%

Finance costs

(792)

(446)

77.6%

(2,107)

(1,035)

n.m.

Share of (loss)/profit of associates

(559)

(68)

n.m.

(138)

368

n.m.

Profit before income tax

2,642

475

n.m.

20,222

23,696

-14.7%

Income tax expense

(1,789)

(1,670)

7.1%

(6,030)

(7,118)

-15.3%

Profit/(Loss) for the period/year

853

(1,195)

n.m.

14,192

16,578

-14.4%

Other comprehensive income:

-27.6%

Items that may be subsequently

reclassified to profit or loss

- Net fair value changes on cash flow

hedge

24

(42)

n.m.

100

(101)

n.m.

- Exchange differences on translation

437

133

n.m.

(2,045)

(1,727)

18.4%

461

91

n.m.

(1,945)

(1,828)

6.4%

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period/year

1,314

(1,104)

n.m.

12,247

14,750

-17.0%

Profit/(Loss) for the period/year

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(283)

(1,521)

-81.4%

7,047

10,946

-35.6%

Non-controlling interests

1,136

326

n.m.

7,145

5,632

26.9%

853

(1,195)

n.m.

14,192

16,578

-14.4%

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

for the period/year attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(458)

(1,672)

-72.6%

4,854

9,417

-48.5%

Non-controlling interests

1,772

568

n.m.

7,393

5,333

38.6%

1,314

(1,104)

n.m.

12,247

14,750

-17.0%

n.m.: Not meaningful

2 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year:

Profit from operations is determined after (crediting)/charging the following:

GROUP

3 months ended

12 months ended

31 December

%

31 December

%

2019

2018

change

2019

2018

change

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

Profit from operations is determined after

(crediting)/charging the following:

Allowance for impairment of trade receivables

516

2,427

-78.7%

830

2,521

-67.1%

Allowance for inventory obsolescence

18

684

-97.4%

204

1,028

-80.2%

Amortisation and depreciation

2,237

596

n.m.

3,835

2,214

73.2%

Interest income

(76)

(47)

61.7%

(311)

(252)

23.4%

Foreign exchange loss, net

1,342

271

n.m.

585

282

n.m.

Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries

-

-

n.m.

-

(180)

-100.0%

Gain on disposal of interest in associates

(15)

-

n.m.

(15)

-

n.m.

(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant

and equipment, net

(16)

2

n.m.

(19)

(155)

-87.7%

Inventories written off

212

327

-35.2%

277

420

-34.0%

Under/(Over) provision of tax in respect of prior year

267

(347)

n.m.

495

355

39.4%

Write back of allowance for inventories obsolescence

(253)

(232)

9.1%

(194)

(232)

-16.4%

Write back of allowance for impairment loss on trade

receivables

(205)

(18)

n.m.

(384)

(18)

n.m.

Property, plant and equipment written off

-

14

-100.0%

2

15

-86.7%

Trade receivables written off

113

114

-0.9%

154

135

14.1%

n.m: Not meaningful

3 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and Group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

COMPANY

31 December

31 December

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

43,965

39,314

28

30

Investment properties

479

497

-

-

Land use rights

1,199

1,270

-

-

Goodwill

12,227

12,227

-

-

Subsidiaries

-

-

50,410

50,410

Associates

5,646

6,136

118

124

Service concession receivables

34,261

30,233

-

-

Other financial assets

900

-

-

-

Deferred tax assets

152

139

-

-

98,829

89,816

50,556

50,564

Current assets

Inventories

53,131

55,183

-

-

Trade and other receivables

111,804

101,835

2,823

363

Amounts owing by subsidiaries

-

-

51,235

46,436

Dividend receivables

-

-

4,966

9,918

Cash and bank balances

37,998

41,877

3,218

3,023

202,933

198,895

62,242

59,740

Current liabilities

Bank borrowings

20,186

16,423

5,027

2,291

Lease liabilities (Note 1)

1,659

81

15

-

Trade and other payables

69,682

69,380

7,714

13,686

Amounts owing to subsidiaries

-

-

205

-

Current tax liabilities

2,605

2,286

54

-

94,132

88,170

13,015

15,977

Net current assets

108,801

110,725

49,227

43,763

Non-current liabilities

Bank borrowings

7,096

11,842

6,790

11,455

Lease liabilities (Note 1)

1,309

224

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

655

657

-

-

9,060

12,723

6,790

11,455

Net assets

198,570

187,818

92,993

82,872

Equity

Share capital

78,095

70,984

78,095

70,984

Warrants issue

-

-

-

-

Reserves

74,650

72,767

14,898

11,888

Equity attributable to owners

152,745

143,751

92,993

82,872

of the Company

Non-controlling interests

45,825

44,067

-

-

Total equity

198,570

187,818

92,993

82,872

Note 1:

Lease liabilities consist of assets under finance lease and right-of-use assets. As at 31 December 2019, the amount of assets under finance lease under current liabilities and non-current liabilities were S$48,000 and S$189,000 respectively (31 December 2018: S$81,000 and S$224,000 respectively).

4 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the Group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:

The amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand:

As at 31 December 2019

As at 31 December 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

7,720

12,514

2,823

13,681

The amount repayable after one year;

As at 31 December 2019

As at 31 December 2018

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

7,285

-

12,016

50

Details of any collaterals.

The secured borrowings relate to:

  1. The finance lease obligations of various subsidiaries, which are secured against respective assets under the finance lease arrangement.
  2. Legal mortgages over land use rights and leasehold property of subsidiaries for a term loan. These facilities are also secured by corporate guarantees provided by the Company and other subsidiaries as well as personal guarantees by the directors of the subsidiaries.

5 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

3 months ended

12 months ended

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit before income tax

2,642

475

20,222

23,696

Adjustments for:

Amortisation of land use rights

8

8

32

33

Trade receivables written off

113

114

154

135

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,224

598

3,784

2,162

Depreciation of investment properties

5

(10)

19

19

Allowance for impairment of trade receivables

516

2,427

830

2,521

Allowance for inventory obsolescence

18

684

204

1,028

(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

(16)

2

(19)

(155)

Loss on deemed disposal of an associate

-

77

-

77

Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries

-

-

-

(180)

Gain on disposal of interest in associates

(15)

-

(15)

-

Inventories written off

212

327

277

420

Property, plant and equipment written off

-

14

2

15

Write back of allowance for inventory obsolescence

(253)

(232)

(194)

(232)

Write back of allowance for impairment loss on trade

(205)

(18)

(384)

(18)

receivables

Interest expenses

792

446

2,107

1,035

Interest income

(76)

(47)

(311)

(252)

Share of results of associates

559

68

138

(368)

Foreign currency on translation of foreign operations

1,487

(46)

1,188

(1,339)

Operating cash flow before working capital changes

8,011

4,887

28,034

28,597

Changes in:

Inventories

(212)

(5,717)

1,765

(6,377)

Trade and other receivables

548

47,218

(8,348)

30,985

Trade and other payables

7,185

(11,272)

1,016

(4,497)

Cash from operating activities before service

15,532

35,116

22,467

48,708

concession arrangements

Change in receivables from service concession arrangements

(1,720)

(30,233)

(4,883)

(30,233)

Cash generated from operations after service

13,812

4,883

17,584

18,475

concession arrangements

Interest paid

(629)

(97)

(1,944)

(686)

Interest received

76

47

311

252

Income tax paid

(1,452)

(1,670)

(5,721)

(5,708)

Net cash generated from operating activities

11,807

3,163

10,230

12,333

6 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)

GROUP

3 months ended

12 months ended

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(2,767)

(766)

(5,017)

(2,632)

Additions to investment properties

-

-

-

(12)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

10

-

71

320

Net cash inflow on disposal of a subsidiary

-

-

-

563

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash

-

(5,297)

-

(5,297)

Loans to associates

(3,395)

10,638

(3,395)

(7,468)

Dividends from associates

-

291

111

446

Acquisition of other financial assets

-

-

(900)

-

Acquisition of an associate

(685)

-

(685)

-

Repayment from associates

-

91

-

464

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities

(6,837)

4,957

(9,815)

(13,616)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividends to equity holders of the Company

-

-

(1,257)

(2,289)

Dividends to non-controlling interests

(3,595)

(2,977)

(5,958)

(6,354)

Repayment from non-controlling interests

-

-

250

-

Proceeds from bank loans

7,094

2,392

22,570

23,491

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

3

-

3

Repayment of bank loans

(7,891)

(1,712)

(24,346)

(11,214)

Proceeds from trust receipts and other borrowings, net

543

1,914

793

1,538

Principal repayment of lease liabilities

(1,659)

(81)

(1,718)

(183)

Interest paid

(163)

-

(163)

-

Increase in fixed deposits pledged

(25)

(2,942)

(2,348)

(4,372)

Proceeds from issue of shares

-

-

5,397

-

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(5,696)

(3,403)

(6,780)

620

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

(726)

4,717

(6,365)

(663)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

31,640

33,927

37,255

38,053

of financial period/year

Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

254

41

278

(135)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

31,168

38,685

31,168

37,255

financial period/year

Additional information:

Cash and bank balances

34,762

38,591

34,762

38,591

Fixed deposits

3,236

3,286

3,236

3,286

Cash and bank balances

37,998

41,877

37,998

41,877

Less: restricted bank deposits

(3,724)

-

(3,724)

(1,430)

Less: bank deposits pledged

(3,106)

(3,192)

(3,106)

(3,192)

Total cash and cash equivalents

31,168

38,685

31,168

37,255

7 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(d)(i)

A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from

capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the

immediately preceding financial year.

Group

As at 1 January 2019

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Issue of shares

Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend relating to FY2018

Dividend paid in cash relating to FY2018 Dividends to non-controlling interests

Balance as at 31 December 2019

Balance at 1 January 2018

Adjustment on initial application of SFRS(I) 9

Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive loss for the year

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants Warrants expired

Dividends to non-controlling interests Acquisition of a subsidiary with non-controlling interests

Disposal of subsidiaries Payment of dividends

Balance as at 31 December 2018

Exchange

Non-

Share

Warrants

Merger

translation

Other

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

issue

reserve

reserve

reserves

earnings

Total

interests

equity

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

70,984

-

(436)

(2,053)

4,820

70,436

143,751

44,067

187,818

-

-

-

-

-

7,047

7,047

7,145

14,192

-

-

-

(2,293)

100

-

(2,193)

248

(1,945)

-

-

-

(2,293)

100

7,047

4,854

7,393

12,247

5,397

-

-

-

-

-

5,397

-

5,397

1,714

-

-

-

-

(1,714)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,257)

(1,257)

-

(1,257)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5,635)

(5,635)

78,095

-

(436)

(4,346)

4,920

74,512

152,745

45,825

198,570

70,981

3,384

(436)

(802)

4,921

58,572

136,620

15,206

151,826

-

-

-

-

-

(254)

(254)

(96)

(350)

70,981

3,384

(436)

(802)

4,921

58,318

136,366

15,110

151,476

-

-

-

-

-

10,946

10,946

5,632

16,578

-

-

-

(1,428)

(101)

-

(1,529)

(299)

(1,828)

-

-

-

(1,428)

(101)

10,946

9,417

5,333

14,750

3

(3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,381)

-

-

-

3,381

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,893)

(3,893)

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,766

27,766

-

-

-

177

-

80

257

(249)

8

-

-

-

-

-

(2,289)

(2,289)

-

(2,289)

70,984

-

(436)

(2,053)

4,820

70,436

143,751

44,067

187,818

8 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(d)(i)

A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or

(ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and

distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the

corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)

Share

Warrants

Other

Retained

capital

Issue

reserves

earnings

Total

Company

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Balance at 1 January 2019

70,984

-

(279)

12,167

82,872

Net profit for the year

-

-

-

5,881

5,881

Other comprehensive income for the year

-

-

100

-

100

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

100

5,881

5,981

Issue of shares

5,397

-

-

-

5,397

Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend

relating to FY2018

1,714

-

-

(1,714)

-

Dividend paid in cash relating to FY2018

-

-

-

(1,257)

(1,257)

Balance as at 31 December 2019

78,095

-

(179)

15,077

92,993

Balance at 1 January 2018

70,981

3,384

(178)

4,828

79,015

Net profit for the year

-

-

-

6,247

6,247

Other comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(101)

-

(101)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

(101)

6,247

6,146

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants

3

(3)

-

-

-

Warrants expired

-

(3,381)

-

3,381

-

Payment of dividends

-

-

-

(2,289)

(2,289)

Balance as at 31 December 2018

70,984

-

(279)

12,167

82,872

(1)(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the Company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

The number of outstanding shares as at 31 December 2019 is 429,572,849 (31 December 2018: 394,684,950). No treasury shares were held as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: nil). The number of shares held as subsidiary holdings as at 31 December 2019 is nil (31 December 2018: nil).

The Company does not have any existing warrants or convertibles as at the date of this announcement.

9 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(1)(d)(iii)

To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of

the current financial period and as at the end of the preceding year.

GROUP & COMPANY

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

Total number of issued shares

394,689,186

394,684,950

Add: Subscription shares issued

26,987,295

-

Add: Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend

7,896,368

-

Add: Exercise of warrants

-

4,236

Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares

429,572,849

394,689,186

(1)(d)(iv)

A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury

shares as at the end of the current financial period reported

There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares during the current financial period reported on.

  1. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.
    The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
  2. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of a matter).
    Not applicable.

3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion:-

  1. Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue.
  2. Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed.

This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern.

Not applicable. The Group's latest audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 are not subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion issued by the auditors.

4. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.

The Group's financial statements is prepared in accordance with the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)").

Except as disclosed in paragraph 5, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current reporting period as compared to the audited financial statements as at 31 December 2018.

10 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

  1. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.
    The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:
    SFRS(I) 16 Leases
    SRFS(I) 16 introduces a single, on balance sheet lessee accounting model. Under the standard, an asset ("ROU assets") and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised in the balance sheet and depreciation charge on the ROU assets and interest expenses on the lease liabilities are recognised in the income statement.
    The Group adopted SFRS(I) 16 on 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach with no restatement of comparative information.
    In compliance with SFRS(I) 16, the Group and the Company have applied the practical expedient to recognise the amount of ROU assets equal to the lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019.
  2. Earnings per ordinary share of the Group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends:

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic EPS (net of treasury shares)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for diluted EPS (net of treasury shares)

EPS (based on consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders)

  1. Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
  2. On a fully diluted basis

GROUP

3 months ended

12 months ended

31 December

31 December

2019

2018

2019

2018

429,572,849

394,687,472

418,804,712

394,685,586

429,572,849

394,687,472

418,804,712

394,685,586

(0.07)

(0.39)

1.68

2.77

(0.07)

(0.39)

1.68

2.77

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

7. Net asset value (for the issuer and Group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year.

Net assets (S$'000)

Issued share capital at the end of the year (net of treasury shares)

Net assets value per ordinary share based on issued share capital as at respective year

GROUP

COMPANY

31

31

31

31

December

December

December

December

2019

2018

2019

2018

152,745

143,751

92,993

82,872

429,572,849

394,689,186

429,572,849

394,689,186

35.56

36.42

21.65

21.00

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

(cents)

11 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMSRevenue and gross profit margin

3 months ended

12 months ended

4Q2019

4Q2018

% change

FY2019

FY2018

% change

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

S$'000

S$'000

+/(-)

Engineering Solutions

Revenue

77,583

71,147

9.0%

286,102

301,990

-5.3%

Gross profit

21,519

19,539

10.1%

77,063

80,549

-4.3%

Gross profit margin

27.7%

27.5%

0.2 ppt

26.9%

26.7%

0.2 ppt

Construction Revenue

Revenue

1,720

-

n.m.

4,883

-

n.m.

Gross profit

127

-

n.m.

362

-

n.m.

Gross profit margin

7.4%

-

n.m.

7.4%

-

n.m.

TOTAL

Revenue

79,303

71,147

11.5%

290,985

301,990

-3.6%

Gross profit

21,646

19,539

10.8%

77,425

80,549

-3.9%

Gross profit margin

27.3%

27.5%

-0.2 ppt

26.6%

26.7%

-0.1 ppt

The Group's revenue for the fourth quarter ("4Q2019") of S$79.3 million was higher as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 ("4Q2018"). The increase was due to higher revenue from our core motion control which was driven by the growing demands for high-tech precision control systems from medical device manufactures. In 4Q2019, the Group recognised construction revenue of approximately S$1.7 million arising from the construction of mini- hydropower plants in Indonesia.

The Group's revenue for the financial year ended 2019 ("FY2019") of S$291.0 million was lower as compared to the financial year ended 2018 ("FY2018"). The core industrial automation segment continued to be the key revenue generator accounting for approximately 98.3% of the Group's total revenue for FY2019. In FY2019, the Group recognised construction revenue of approximately S$4.9 million arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants in Indonesia.

Overall reported revenue for the Group was lower due to a general market slowdown arising from global trade tensions and a depreciation in the Renminbi currency.

As part of management's measures to manage counterparty risk in the slowing economic environment, certain sales accounts were deliberately not renewed resulting in a decrease of S$5.0 million sales in FY2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

From May to December 2019, the Renminbi had also depreciated by 3.8%. As a result, the revenue from our China operations was translated at a lower exchange rate for FY2019 as compared to FY2018. Based on the FY2018 exchange rate for the same period, revenue would have increased by approximately S$7.0 million.

Gross profit of S$77.4 million was S$3.1 million, or 3.9% lower in FY2019 as compared to FY2018. For 4Q2019, gross profit increased by S$2.1 million, or 10.8% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

12 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS (CONT'D)

Revenue and gross profit margin (Cont'd)

Overall, the gross profit margins for the Group edged down slightly in FY2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018 by 0.1 percentage point from 26.7% to 26.6%. Excluding the gross profit arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement, the gross profit margin would have inched up by 0.2 percentage point in 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively.

Other operating income

Other operating income decreased by S$0.1 million, or 9.3% to S$1.0 million in 4Q2019 mainly due to decreased commission income of S$0.2 million; partially offset by increased government grant of S$0.1 million.

For FY2019, other operating income decreased by S$1.6 million, or 32.0% to S$3.4 million. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of one-off gain on disposal of subsidiaries of S$0.2 million, decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.2 million, decrease in commission income of S$0.3 million, decrease in technical consultancy fees of S$0.7 million and decrease in rental income of S$0.1 million.

Distribution costs

Distribution costs decreased by S$0.5 million, or 7.2% to S$7.0 million, and S$0.1 million, or 0.3% to S$25.6 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in sales commission to sales personnel which was in line with the decrease in revenue.

Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses increased by S$1.5 million, or 18.3% to S$9.6 million, and S$0.1 million, or 0.4% to S$31.0 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively.

For 4Q2019, the increase was mainly due to the reversal of over provision for withholding tax of S$1.2 million in 4Q2018 and increase in professional fees of S$0.3 million.

For FY2019, the increase was mainly due to the reversal of over provision for withholding tax of S$1.2 million in FY2018, increase in professional fees of S$0.4 million; partially offset by over provision of bonus of S$1.5 million.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses increased by S$0.2 million, or 10.3% to S$1.7 million in 4Q2019 mainly due to increase in foreign exchange loss of S$1.1 million; partially offset by decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence S$0.7 million, decrease in inventories written off of S$0.1 million and absence of one-off loss on deemed disposal of an associate of S$0.1 million.

For FY2019, other operating expenses decreased by S$0.8 million or 38.3% to S$1.3 million. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence S$0.8 million, decrease in inventories written off of S$0.1 million and absence of one-off loss on deemed disposal of an associate of S$0.2 million; partially offset by increase in foreign exchange loss of S$0.3 million.

13 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS (CONT'D)

Finance costs

Finance costs increased by S$0.3 million, or 77.6% to S$0.8 million, and S$1.1 million, or 103.6% to S$2.1 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively, which was mainly due to an increase in average bank borrowings as compared to corresponding periods in 2018.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense increased by S$0.1 million, or 7.1% to S$1.8 million for 4Q2019. The increase was mainly due to higher taxable profits in 4Q2019.

For FY2019, income tax expenses decreased by S$1.1 million, or 15.3% in tandem with lower taxable profits.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment increased by S$4.7 million, or 11.8% as at 31 December 2019. The increase was mainly due to acquisition of land and additional construction costs incurred of S$3.0 million for the construction of hydropower plant in Indonesia, purchase of plant and machinery of S$1.0 million and recognition of ROU assets of S$4.4 million resulting from the adoption of the new SFRS(I) 16 Leases. This was partially offset by the depreciation charge of S$3.8 million.

Associates

Interests in associates decreased by S$0.5 million, or 8.0% as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to disposal of C&I Renewable Limited of S$0.2 million and share of loss of associates of S$0.1 million.

Service concession receivables

Service concession receivables increased by S$4.0 million, or 13.3% to S$34.3 million as at 31 December 2019. This was mainly due to recognition of construction revenue of S$4.9 million from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement offset by foreign exchange revaluation losses of S$0.9 million. Service concessions receivables are classified as long-term assets which will be collected across the tenure of the various operational concessions in tandem with agreed power supply agreements.

Other financial assets

As an addition to the renewable energy portfolio, an S$0.9 million investment was made to obtain a 10% stake in a company which specialises in the design, development, integration and sales of lithium battery management systems.

14 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS (CONT'D)Inventories

Inventories decreased by S$2.1 million or 3.7% to S$53.1 million as at 31 December 2019 primarily due to the fulfilment of customer orders during the financial period.

Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables increased by S$10.0 million or 9.8% to S$111.8 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to an increase in notes receivables of S$3.9 million, coupled with an increase in advance payment to suppliers of S$3.2 million, increase in advances to related parties of S$1.5 million, increase in loan to associates of S$3.3 million mainly due to acquisition of associate and increase in sundry debtors of S$1.6 million. This was partly offset by the decrease in trade receivables from third parties and associates of S$2.5 million and S$0.6 million respectively and decrease in rental and sundry deposit of S$0.3 million.

Subsequent receipt of about S$15.4 million was received from customers as at 31 January 2020. The collection represents approximately 21% of trade receivables as at 31 December 2019.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables increased by S$0.3 million or 0.4% to S$69.7 million as at 31 December 2019, which was mainly due to increase in trade payables to related parties of S$3.0 million, increase in amounts due to non-controlling interests of S$0.8 million and increase in accrued staff cost of S$0.4 million. This was offset by the decrease in trade payables to third parties of S$2.2 million arose from payment to trade suppliers as they became due and decrease in advances received from customers of S$1.7 million.

Bank borrowings (current and non-current)

Bank borrowings decreased by S$1.0 million to S$27.3 million as at 31 December 2019. The decrease was primarily due to repayment of bank borrowings amounting to S$24.3 million offset by proceeds of bank borrowings of S$23.4 million.

Lease liabilities (current and non-current)

Lease liabilities increased by S$2.7 million to S$3.0 million as at 31 December 2019 was mainly due to the adoption of the new SFRS(I) 16 Leases.

15 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Changes in Cash Flow from Operating Activities

For 4Q2019, cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to S$8.0 million. Cash generated from working capital of S$5.8 million mainly due to decrease in trade and other receivables of S$0.5 million and increase of trade and other payables of S$7.2 million; partially offset by increase in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$1.7 million and increase in inventories of S$0.2 million. This was partially offset by interest payment of S$0.6 million and income tax paid of S$1.4 million. As a result of the above, the net cash flow generated from operating activities amounted to S$11.8 million.

For FY2019, cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to S$28.0 million. Cash used in working capital of S$10.5 million mainly due to increase in trade and other receivables of S$8.4 million, increase in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$4.9 million; partially offset by decrease in inventories of S$1.8 million and increase of trade and other payables of S$1.0 million. In addition, there was interest payment of S$1.9 million and income tax paid of S$5.7 million. This was mitigated by interest received of S$0.3 million. As a result of the above, the net cash flow generated from operating activities amounted to S$10.2 million.

Changes in Cash Flow from Investing Activities

For 4Q2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$6.8 million was primarily attributed to purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$2.8 million, acquisition of an associate of S$0.7 million and loan to associates of S$3.4 million.

For FY2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$9.8 million was primarily attributed to purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$5.0 million, acquisition of other financial assets of S$0.9 million, acquisition of an associate of S$0.7 million, loan to associates of S$3.4 million offset by dividends from associates of S$0.1 million, and proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.1 million.

Changes in Cash Flow from Financing Activities

For 4Q2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$5.7 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to non-controlling interests of S$3.6 million, and net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$2.1 million.

For FY2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$6.8 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to equity holders of the Company and non-controlling interests amounted to S$7.2 million, net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$2.8 million and increase in fixed deposits pledged of S$2.3 million, offset by proceeds from issue of shares of S$5.4 million and repayment from non-controlling interests of S$0.3 million.

As at 31 December 2019, the Group maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of S$31.2 million.

9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.

No specific forecast statement was previously disclosed to shareholders.

16 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the competitive conditions of the industry in which the Group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the Group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.

Although 2019 was a challenging year macro-economically, ISDN was able to make good progress with strengthening its business:

  • The Group's diversification allowed it to weather a soft Asian economy as more resilient sectors such as medical technology and defense helped offset demand softness in more cyclical industries.
  • Operationally, the Group made good progress with consolidating its engineering and administrative operations to unlock cost efficiencies and grow engineering capabilities at scale. These activities will continue through 2020 as ISDN unlocks further cost efficiencies while growing its long-term technology capabilities.
  • Strategically, the Group made prudent investments to advance its long-term growth prospects. ISDN expanded its core capabilities by establishing the ISDN Software business, and investing in Metal injection opportunity. These focused growth directions allow ISDN to increase high-value capabilities delivered to customers, and participate in attractive revenue models such as software subscription, service and intellectual property sales. The Group made good progress commercialising its energy portfolio, with 3 power plant slated to commence operations in 2Q 2020 through 4Q 2020.
  • The Group also launched a partnership with expert technology investor Novo Tellus. Novo Tellus acquired an 8.9% stake in ISDN shares, and has worked collaboratively with the Group to advise and review its operational and strategic initiatives.

Through its operating and strategic initiatives and its promising partnership with Novo Tellus, the Group has established a program of cost efficiencies that provides a defensive posture in the event that 2020, including the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, continues to be economically soft.

At the same time, the Group continues to invest prudently to grow its medium and long term prospects through a focus on growing core business capabilities to continue "moving up the value chain", and a focus on conservative commercialisation of its fledgling energy business in preparation for an eventual spinout as the business proves its operational value.

While the Group remains ever-vigilant to fast-evolving market conditions in early 2020, it remains confident that the long term growth prospects in Industry 4.0 and clean energy represent solid market opportunities for its diversified portfolio. To this end, we note that the People Republic of China (PRC) continues to advocate and invest in industrial automation to progress its economic roadmap1. Indeed, industry analyst Frost & Sullivan2 predicts that the PRC's motion control solutions market is estimated to reach S$3.76 billion by 2020, and Interact Analysis expects the PRC to nearly double revenue of the U.S market till 20233. The Group believes ISDN remains particularly well-positioned to capitalise on these long term strategic sectors for the PRC and Asia at large.

  1. Bloomberg: Not even a virus can stop this president from dreaming https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-02-05/coronavirus-won-t-halt-china-s-technological-ambitions
  2. Frost & Sullivan Report:

https://www.isdnholdings.com/download/hk/research/Final%20Report_Project%20Twins_FS_12072016.pdf

3 Robotics Business Review: Report predicts $15b+ market for motion controls by 2023 https://www.roboticsbusinessreview.com/research/motion-controls-report-predicts-15b-market-by-2023/

17 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

11. Dividend

  1. Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended); and
  2. (i) Amount per share; (ii) Previous corresponding period;
  3. Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated).
    1. Current Financial Period Reported On
      Any dividend recommended for the current financial period reported on? Yes

Name of Dividend

Proposed Final

Dividend Type

Cash and/or Scrip

Dividend Amount per Share (in Singapore cents)

0.4 cents

Tax Rate

Tax exempt (One-Tier)

(b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year

Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes

Name of Dividend

Proposed Final

Dividend Type

Cash and/or Scrip

Dividend Amount per Share (in Singapore cents)

0.7 cents

Tax Rate

Tax exempt (One-Tier)

(d) The date the dividend is payable

Upon shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting, the proposed final dividend will be paid on 2nd July 2020 to shareholders whose names shall appear on the register of members of the Company on 8th May 2020.

  1. The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the Company (up to 5.00p.m.) will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.

The book closure date shall be on 8th May 2020.

  1. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect. Not applicable.
  2. If the group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
    No IPT mandate has been obtained.

18 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

  1. Statement by Directors Pursuant to SGX Listing Rule 705(5)
    We, Teo Cher Koon and Kong Deyang, being Directors of ISDN Holdings Limited, hereby confirm on behalf of the Board of Directors that to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Directors which may render the unaudited quarterly financial results (comprising the comprehensive income statement, statement of financial position, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity, together with the accompanying notes) presented in this announcement to be false or misleading in any material aspect.
  2. Use of proceeds
    1. Use of Net Proceeds from the Second Placement
      There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements when the remaining net proceeds from Second Placements are materially disbursed.
    2. Use of Net Proceeds from the issuance of new shares under general mandate
      There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements on the utilisation of proceeds from the subscription as and when the funds are materially disbursed.
  4. Issuer to confirm in the announcement that it has procured undertaking from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1).
    Yes.
  5. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year.
    1. Reportable Geographical Information

Revenue from

external customers

Non-current assets

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Singapore

44,830

43,009

28,127

18,538

China

194,803

210,837

23,616

22,439

Hong Kong

6,653

12,880

1,074

993

Malaysia

10,204

8,652

937

890

Others

34,495

26,612

45,075

46,956

290,985

301,990

98,829

89,816

19 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

(b) Reportable Operating Segments

Revenue

External sales

Inter-segment sales

Results

Segment results Share of profit/(loss)

of associates Corporate expenses Rental income Interest income Finance costs

Profit before income tax Income tax

Profit for the year ended 31 December

Assets

Segment assets Goodw ill Associates Investment properties

Cash and bank balances Consolidated total assets

as at 31 December

Liabilities

Segment liabilities Bank borrow ings and

lease liabilities Income tax liabilities Others unallocated

corporate liabilities

Consolidated total liabilities as at 31 December

Engineering

Other Specialised

Industrial Computing

Solutions - Motion

Other

Elimination

Consolidated

Engineering Solutions

Solutions

Control

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

220,358

236,281

59,315

59,121

6,331

5,596

4,981

992

-

-

290,985

301,990

5,414

7,694

1,402

1,228

144

178

-

-

(6,960)

(9,100)

-

-

225,772

243,975

60,716

60,349

6,475

5,774

4,981

992

(6,960)

(9,100)

290,985

301,990

21,994

23,568

2,225

1,110

560

148

(2,441)

(1,192)

-

-

22,338

23,634

(138)

701

-

-

-

-

-

(333)

-

-

(138)

368

(672)

(98)

490

575

311

252

(2,107)

(1,035)

20,222

23,696

(6,030)

(7,118)

14,192

16,578

131,209

133,491

33,960

38,760

3,472

2,476

83,030

64,591

(6,259)

(11,344)

245,412

227,974

2,178

2,178

9,508

9,508

-

-

541

541

-

-

12,227

12,227

4,241

5,266

-

-

-

-

1,405

870

-

-

5,646

6,136

479

497

37,998

41,877

301,762

288,711

43,547

55,274

13,168

14,163

912

305

13,209

3,007

(6,259)

(11,344)

64,577

61,405

30,250

28,570

2,605

2,286

5,760

8,632

103,192

100,893

20 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

Engineering Solutions -

Other Specialised

Industrial Computing

Other

Elimination

Consolidated

Motion Control

Engineering Solutions

Solutions

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Other information

Capital expenditure on

-Property, plant and

equipment

967

1,612

845

971

7

2

3,198

47

-

-

5,017

2,632

-Addition to investment properties

-

12

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

Other non-cash expenses:

-depreciation of property,

plant and equipment

2,354

1,489

1,358

611

27

39

45

23

-

-

3,784

2,162

-depreciation of investment

properties

19

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19

19

-amortisation of

land use rights

32

33

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

32

33

-trade and other receivables

written off

48

116

106

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

154

135

-allowance for

inventory obsolescence

52

747

152

281

-

-

-

-

-

-

204

1,028

-allowance for impairment loss on

trade and other receivables

307

1,882

55

67

3

-

465

572

-

-

830

2,521

-property, plant and equipment

written off

1

1

1

14

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

15

-inventories written off

210

135

67

285

-

-

-

-

-

-

277

420

-write back of allowance for

impairment loss on trade receivables

(36)

(13)

(348)

-

-

-

-

(5)

-

-

(384)

(18)

-write back of allowance for

inventory obsolescence

(194)

-

-

(232)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(194)

(232)

21 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

  1. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.
    Please refer to Note 8 above for more details.
  2. A breakdown of sales as follows:

Group

2019

2018

Increase/

S$'000

S$'000

(decrease)

Sales reported for the first half year

146,963

162,104

-9.3%

Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interest

reported for the first half year

8,324

13,524

-38.5%

Sales reported for the second half year

144,022

139,886

3.0%

Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interest

reported for the second half year

5,868

3,054

92.1%

20. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year as follows:

Group

2019 2018

S$'000 S$'000

Ordinary

2,971

2,289

21. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement.

Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST, we set out below the persons holding managerial positions in the Group who are related to the Directors, Chief Executive Officer or substantial shareholders of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries:

Family Relationship

Current position and duties,

Details of changes in

duties and position

Name

Age

with any Director and/or

and the year position was

held, if any, during the

Substantial Shareholder

held

year

Thang Yee Chin

60

Spouse of:-

Company's name:

No Change

Teo Cher Koon

Servo Dynamics Pte Ltd

- managing

A principal Subsidiary of the

director and

Company

substantial

shareholder

Position in the Company:

Director

Appointed on:

26 September 2005

Duties:

Managing the administrative

functions of the subsidiary.

22 of 23

ISDN Holdings Limited

Financial Results Announcement

For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019

23. Disclosure of Acquisition (including incorporations) and sale of shares since the end of the previous reporting period under Rule 706A.

On 3 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had subscribed for 6,815 ordinary shares in IGB (HK) Company Ltd. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 3 October 2019.

On 17 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired 40,004 ordinary shares in the capital of ISDN Bantaeng Pte. Ltd.. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 17 October 2019.

On 30 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired the entire issued share capital of C&I Singapore Renewable and Innovative Tech Pte. Ltd. from C&I Renewable Limited, an associated company of the Group. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 4 November 2019.

On 30 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had disposed of its 30% interest in C&I Renewable Limited. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 4 November 2019.

On 12 December 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired 330,000 ordinary shares representing 33% of the entire issued and paid-up share capital in SPHP Co., Pte. Ltd.. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 12 December 2019.

By Order of the Board

Gwendolyn Gn

Joint Company Secretary

ISDN Holdings Limited

28 February 2020

23 of 23

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 12:04:16 UTC
