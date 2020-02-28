ISDN : FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 0 02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST Send by mail :

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED 億仕登控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability) (Hong Kong stock code: 1656) (Singapore stock code: I07.SI) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 28 February 2020. By Order of the Board ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED Teo Cher Koon President and Managing Director Hong Kong, 28 February 2020 (Company Registration No.: 200416788Z) ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Statements Announcement For the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 1(a)(i) A STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the Group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial period. GROUP 3 months ended 12 months ended 31 December 31 December % 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 change S$'000 S$'000 +/(-) S$'000 S$'000 +/(-) Revenue 79,303 71,147 11.5% 290,985 301,990 -3.6% Cost of sales (57,657) (51,608) 11.7% (213,560) (221,441) -3.6% Gross profit 21,646 19,539 10.8% 77,425 80,549 -3.9% Other operating income 1,021 1,126 -9.3% 3,356 4,933 -32.0% Distribution costs (7,041) (7,585) -7.2% (25,588) (25,672) -0.3% Administrative expenses (9,615) (8,127) 18.3% (30,993) (30,859) 0.4% Net impairment losses on financial assets (311) (2,417) -87.1% (446) (2,503) -82.2% Other operating expenses (1,707) (1,547) 10.3% (1,287) (2,085) -38.3% Finance costs (792) (446) 77.6% (2,107) (1,035) n.m. Share of (loss)/profit of associates (559) (68) n.m. (138) 368 n.m. Profit before income tax 2,642 475 n.m. 20,222 23,696 -14.7% Income tax expense (1,789) (1,670) 7.1% (6,030) (7,118) -15.3% Profit/(Loss) for the period/year 853 (1,195) n.m. 14,192 16,578 -14.4% Other comprehensive income: -27.6% Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss - Net fair value changes on cash flow hedge 24 (42) n.m. 100 (101) n.m. - Exchange differences on translation 437 133 n.m. (2,045) (1,727) 18.4% 461 91 n.m. (1,945) (1,828) 6.4% Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year 1,314 (1,104) n.m. 12,247 14,750 -17.0% Profit/(Loss) for the period/year attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (283) (1,521) -81.4% 7,047 10,946 -35.6% Non-controlling interests 1,136 326 n.m. 7,145 5,632 26.9% 853 (1,195) n.m. 14,192 16,578 -14.4% Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (458) (1,672) -72.6% 4,854 9,417 -48.5% Non-controlling interests 1,772 568 n.m. 7,393 5,333 38.6% 1,314 (1,104) n.m. 12,247 14,750 -17.0% n.m.: Not meaningful 2 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year: Profit from operations is determined after (crediting)/charging the following: GROUP 3 months ended 12 months ended 31 December % 31 December % 2019 2018 change 2019 2018 change S$'000 S$'000 +/(-) S$'000 S$'000 +/(-) Profit from operations is determined after (crediting)/charging the following: Allowance for impairment of trade receivables 516 2,427 -78.7% 830 2,521 -67.1% Allowance for inventory obsolescence 18 684 -97.4% 204 1,028 -80.2% Amortisation and depreciation 2,237 596 n.m. 3,835 2,214 73.2% Interest income (76) (47) 61.7% (311) (252) 23.4% Foreign exchange loss, net 1,342 271 n.m. 585 282 n.m. Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries - - n.m. - (180) -100.0% Gain on disposal of interest in associates (15) - n.m. (15) - n.m. (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (16) 2 n.m. (19) (155) -87.7% Inventories written off 212 327 -35.2% 277 420 -34.0% Under/(Over) provision of tax in respect of prior year 267 (347) n.m. 495 355 39.4% Write back of allowance for inventories obsolescence (253) (232) 9.1% (194) (232) -16.4% Write back of allowance for impairment loss on trade receivables (205) (18) n.m. (384) (18) n.m. Property, plant and equipment written off - 14 -100.0% 2 15 -86.7% Trade receivables written off 113 114 -0.9% 154 135 14.1% n.m: Not meaningful 3 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and Group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP COMPANY 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 43,965 39,314 28 30 Investment properties 479 497 - - Land use rights 1,199 1,270 - - Goodwill 12,227 12,227 - - Subsidiaries - - 50,410 50,410 Associates 5,646 6,136 118 124 Service concession receivables 34,261 30,233 - - Other financial assets 900 - - - Deferred tax assets 152 139 - - 98,829 89,816 50,556 50,564 Current assets Inventories 53,131 55,183 - - Trade and other receivables 111,804 101,835 2,823 363 Amounts owing by subsidiaries - - 51,235 46,436 Dividend receivables - - 4,966 9,918 Cash and bank balances 37,998 41,877 3,218 3,023 202,933 198,895 62,242 59,740 Current liabilities Bank borrowings 20,186 16,423 5,027 2,291 Lease liabilities (Note 1) 1,659 81 15 - Trade and other payables 69,682 69,380 7,714 13,686 Amounts owing to subsidiaries - - 205 - Current tax liabilities 2,605 2,286 54 - 94,132 88,170 13,015 15,977 Net current assets 108,801 110,725 49,227 43,763 Non-current liabilities Bank borrowings 7,096 11,842 6,790 11,455 Lease liabilities (Note 1) 1,309 224 - - Deferred tax liabilities 655 657 - - 9,060 12,723 6,790 11,455 Net assets 198,570 187,818 92,993 82,872 Equity Share capital 78,095 70,984 78,095 70,984 Warrants issue - - - - Reserves 74,650 72,767 14,898 11,888 Equity attributable to owners 152,745 143,751 92,993 82,872 of the Company Non-controlling interests 45,825 44,067 - - Total equity 198,570 187,818 92,993 82,872 Note 1: Lease liabilities consist of assets under finance lease and right-of-use assets. As at 31 December 2019, the amount of assets under finance lease under current liabilities and non-current liabilities were S$48,000 and S$189,000 respectively (31 December 2018: S$81,000 and S$224,000 respectively). 4 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the Group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year: The amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand: As at 31 December 2019 As at 31 December 2018 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 7,720 12,514 2,823 13,681 The amount repayable after one year; As at 31 December 2019 As at 31 December 2018 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 7,285 - 12,016 50 Details of any collaterals. The secured borrowings relate to: The finance lease obligations of various subsidiaries, which are secured against respective assets under the finance lease arrangement. Legal mortgages over land use rights and leasehold property of subsidiaries for a term loan. These facilities are also secured by corporate guarantees provided by the Company and other subsidiaries as well as personal guarantees by the directors of the subsidiaries. 5 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP 3 months ended 12 months ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit before income tax 2,642 475 20,222 23,696 Adjustments for: Amortisation of land use rights 8 8 32 33 Trade receivables written off 113 114 154 135 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,224 598 3,784 2,162 Depreciation of investment properties 5 (10) 19 19 Allowance for impairment of trade receivables 516 2,427 830 2,521 Allowance for inventory obsolescence 18 684 204 1,028 (Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (16) 2 (19) (155) Loss on deemed disposal of an associate - 77 - 77 Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries - - - (180) Gain on disposal of interest in associates (15) - (15) - Inventories written off 212 327 277 420 Property, plant and equipment written off - 14 2 15 Write back of allowance for inventory obsolescence (253) (232) (194) (232) Write back of allowance for impairment loss on trade (205) (18) (384) (18) receivables Interest expenses 792 446 2,107 1,035 Interest income (76) (47) (311) (252) Share of results of associates 559 68 138 (368) Foreign currency on translation of foreign operations 1,487 (46) 1,188 (1,339) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 8,011 4,887 28,034 28,597 Changes in: Inventories (212) (5,717) 1,765 (6,377) Trade and other receivables 548 47,218 (8,348) 30,985 Trade and other payables 7,185 (11,272) 1,016 (4,497) Cash from operating activities before service 15,532 35,116 22,467 48,708 concession arrangements Change in receivables from service concession arrangements (1,720) (30,233) (4,883) (30,233) Cash generated from operations after service 13,812 4,883 17,584 18,475 concession arrangements Interest paid (629) (97) (1,944) (686) Interest received 76 47 311 252 Income tax paid (1,452) (1,670) (5,721) (5,708) Net cash generated from operating activities 11,807 3,163 10,230 12,333 6 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd) GROUP 3 months ended 12 months ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,767) (766) (5,017) (2,632) Additions to investment properties - - - (12) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 10 - 71 320 Net cash inflow on disposal of a subsidiary - - - 563 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash - (5,297) - (5,297) Loans to associates (3,395) 10,638 (3,395) (7,468) Dividends from associates - 291 111 446 Acquisition of other financial assets - - (900) - Acquisition of an associate (685) - (685) - Repayment from associates - 91 - 464 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (6,837) 4,957 (9,815) (13,616) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends to equity holders of the Company - - (1,257) (2,289) Dividends to non-controlling interests (3,595) (2,977) (5,958) (6,354) Repayment from non-controlling interests - - 250 - Proceeds from bank loans 7,094 2,392 22,570 23,491 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 3 - 3 Repayment of bank loans (7,891) (1,712) (24,346) (11,214) Proceeds from trust receipts and other borrowings, net 543 1,914 793 1,538 Principal repayment of lease liabilities (1,659) (81) (1,718) (183) Interest paid (163) - (163) - Increase in fixed deposits pledged (25) (2,942) (2,348) (4,372) Proceeds from issue of shares - - 5,397 - Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (5,696) (3,403) (6,780) 620 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (726) 4,717 (6,365) (663) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 31,640 33,927 37,255 38,053 of financial period/year Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 254 41 278 (135) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 31,168 38,685 31,168 37,255 financial period/year Additional information: Cash and bank balances 34,762 38,591 34,762 38,591 Fixed deposits 3,236 3,286 3,236 3,286 Cash and bank balances 37,998 41,877 37,998 41,877 Less: restricted bank deposits (3,724) - (3,724) (1,430) Less: bank deposits pledged (3,106) (3,192) (3,106) (3,192) Total cash and cash equivalents 31,168 38,685 31,168 37,255 7 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Group As at 1 January 2019 Profit for the year Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Issue of shares Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend relating to FY2018 Dividend paid in cash relating to FY2018 Dividends to non-controlling interests Balance as at 31 December 2019 Balance at 1 January 2018 Adjustment on initial application of SFRS(I) 9 Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018 Profit for the year Other comprehensive loss for the year Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants Warrants expired Dividends to non-controlling interests Acquisition of a subsidiary with non-controlling interests Disposal of subsidiaries Payment of dividends Balance as at 31 December 2018 Exchange Non- Share Warrants Merger translation Other Retained controlling Total capital issue reserve reserve reserves earnings Total interests equity S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 70,984 - (436) (2,053) 4,820 70,436 143,751 44,067 187,818 - - - - - 7,047 7,047 7,145 14,192 - - - (2,293) 100 - (2,193) 248 (1,945) - - - (2,293) 100 7,047 4,854 7,393 12,247 5,397 - - - - - 5,397 - 5,397 1,714 - - - - (1,714) - - - - - - - - (1,257) (1,257) - (1,257) - - - - - - - (5,635) (5,635) 78,095 - (436) (4,346) 4,920 74,512 152,745 45,825 198,570 70,981 3,384 (436) (802) 4,921 58,572 136,620 15,206 151,826 - - - - - (254) (254) (96) (350) 70,981 3,384 (436) (802) 4,921 58,318 136,366 15,110 151,476 - - - - - 10,946 10,946 5,632 16,578 - - - (1,428) (101) - (1,529) (299) (1,828) - - - (1,428) (101) 10,946 9,417 5,333 14,750 3 (3) - - - - - - - - (3,381) - - - 3,381 - - - - - - - - - - (3,893) (3,893) - - - - - - 27,766 27,766 - - - 177 - 80 257 (249) 8 - - - - - (2,289) (2,289) - (2,289) 70,984 - (436) (2,053) 4,820 70,436 143,751 44,067 187,818 8 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(d)(i) A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd) Share Warrants Other Retained capital Issue reserves earnings Total Company S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Balance at 1 January 2019 70,984 - (279) 12,167 82,872 Net profit for the year - - - 5,881 5,881 Other comprehensive income for the year - - 100 - 100 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 100 5,881 5,981 Issue of shares 5,397 - - - 5,397 Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend relating to FY2018 1,714 - - (1,714) - Dividend paid in cash relating to FY2018 - - - (1,257) (1,257) Balance as at 31 December 2019 78,095 - (179) 15,077 92,993 Balance at 1 January 2018 70,981 3,384 (178) 4,828 79,015 Net profit for the year - - - 6,247 6,247 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - (101) - (101) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (101) 6,247 6,146 Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants 3 (3) - - - Warrants expired - (3,381) - 3,381 - Payment of dividends - - - (2,289) (2,289) Balance as at 31 December 2018 70,984 - (279) 12,167 82,872 (1)(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the Company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. The number of outstanding shares as at 31 December 2019 is 429,572,849 (31 December 2018: 394,684,950). No treasury shares were held as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: nil). The number of shares held as subsidiary holdings as at 31 December 2019 is nil (31 December 2018: nil). The Company does not have any existing warrants or convertibles as at the date of this announcement. 9 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (1)(d)(iii) To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the preceding year. GROUP & COMPANY 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 Total number of issued shares 394,689,186 394,684,950 Add: Subscription shares issued 26,987,295 - Add: Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend 7,896,368 - Add: Exercise of warrants - 4,236 Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares 429,572,849 394,689,186 (1)(d)(iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares during the current financial period reported on. Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.

The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of a matter).

Not applicable. 3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion:- Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue. Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed. This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern. Not applicable. The Group's latest audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 are not subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion issued by the auditors. 4. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied. The Group's financial statements is prepared in accordance with the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)"). Except as disclosed in paragraph 5, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current reporting period as compared to the audited financial statements as at 31 December 2018. 10 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:

SFRS(I) 16 Leases

SRFS(I) 16 introduces a single, on balance sheet lessee accounting model. Under the standard, an asset (" ROU assets ") and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised in the balance sheet and depreciation charge on the ROU assets and interest expenses on the lease liabilities are recognised in the income statement.

The Group adopted SFRS(I) 16 on 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach with no restatement of comparative information.

In compliance with SFRS(I) 16, the Group and the Company have applied the practical expedient to recognise the amount of ROU assets equal to the lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019. Earnings per ordinary share of the Group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends: Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic EPS (net of treasury shares) Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for diluted EPS (net of treasury shares) EPS (based on consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders) Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue On a fully diluted basis GROUP 3 months ended 12 months ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 429,572,849 394,687,472 418,804,712 394,685,586 429,572,849 394,687,472 418,804,712 394,685,586 (0.07) (0.39) 1.68 2.77 (0.07) (0.39) 1.68 2.77 (cents) (cents) (cents) (cents) 7. Net asset value (for the issuer and Group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year. Net assets (S$'000) Issued share capital at the end of the year (net of treasury shares) Net assets value per ordinary share based on issued share capital as at respective year GROUP COMPANY 31 31 31 31 December December December December 2019 2018 2019 2018 152,745 143,751 92,993 82,872 429,572,849 394,689,186 429,572,849 394,689,186 35.56 36.42 21.65 21.00 (cents) (cents) (cents) (cents) 11 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMSRevenue and gross profit margin 3 months ended 12 months ended 4Q2019 4Q2018 % change FY2019 FY2018 % change S$'000 S$'000 +/(-) S$'000 S$'000 +/(-) Engineering Solutions Revenue 77,583 71,147 9.0% 286,102 301,990 -5.3% Gross profit 21,519 19,539 10.1% 77,063 80,549 -4.3% Gross profit margin 27.7% 27.5% 0.2 ppt 26.9% 26.7% 0.2 ppt Construction Revenue Revenue 1,720 - n.m. 4,883 - n.m. Gross profit 127 - n.m. 362 - n.m. Gross profit margin 7.4% - n.m. 7.4% - n.m. TOTAL Revenue 79,303 71,147 11.5% 290,985 301,990 -3.6% Gross profit 21,646 19,539 10.8% 77,425 80,549 -3.9% Gross profit margin 27.3% 27.5% -0.2 ppt 26.6% 26.7% -0.1 ppt The Group's revenue for the fourth quarter ("4Q2019") of S$79.3 million was higher as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 ("4Q2018"). The increase was due to higher revenue from our core motion control which was driven by the growing demands for high-tech precision control systems from medical device manufactures. In 4Q2019, the Group recognised construction revenue of approximately S$1.7 million arising from the construction of mini- hydropower plants in Indonesia. The Group's revenue for the financial year ended 2019 ("FY2019") of S$291.0 million was lower as compared to the financial year ended 2018 ("FY2018"). The core industrial automation segment continued to be the key revenue generator accounting for approximately 98.3% of the Group's total revenue for FY2019. In FY2019, the Group recognised construction revenue of approximately S$4.9 million arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants in Indonesia. Overall reported revenue for the Group was lower due to a general market slowdown arising from global trade tensions and a depreciation in the Renminbi currency. As part of management's measures to manage counterparty risk in the slowing economic environment, certain sales accounts were deliberately not renewed resulting in a decrease of S$5.0 million sales in FY2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018. From May to December 2019, the Renminbi had also depreciated by 3.8%. As a result, the revenue from our China operations was translated at a lower exchange rate for FY2019 as compared to FY2018. Based on the FY2018 exchange rate for the same period, revenue would have increased by approximately S$7.0 million. Gross profit of S$77.4 million was S$3.1 million, or 3.9% lower in FY2019 as compared to FY2018. For 4Q2019, gross profit increased by S$2.1 million, or 10.8% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year. 12 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS (CONT'D) Revenue and gross profit margin (Cont'd) Overall, the gross profit margins for the Group edged down slightly in FY2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018 by 0.1 percentage point from 26.7% to 26.6%. Excluding the gross profit arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement, the gross profit margin would have inched up by 0.2 percentage point in 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively. Other operating income Other operating income decreased by S$0.1 million, or 9.3% to S$1.0 million in 4Q2019 mainly due to decreased commission income of S$0.2 million; partially offset by increased government grant of S$0.1 million. For FY2019, other operating income decreased by S$1.6 million, or 32.0% to S$3.4 million. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of one-off gain on disposal of subsidiaries of S$0.2 million, decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.2 million, decrease in commission income of S$0.3 million, decrease in technical consultancy fees of S$0.7 million and decrease in rental income of S$0.1 million. Distribution costs Distribution costs decreased by S$0.5 million, or 7.2% to S$7.0 million, and S$0.1 million, or 0.3% to S$25.6 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in sales commission to sales personnel which was in line with the decrease in revenue. Administrative expenses Administrative expenses increased by S$1.5 million, or 18.3% to S$9.6 million, and S$0.1 million, or 0.4% to S$31.0 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively. For 4Q2019, the increase was mainly due to the reversal of over provision for withholding tax of S$1.2 million in 4Q2018 and increase in professional fees of S$0.3 million. For FY2019, the increase was mainly due to the reversal of over provision for withholding tax of S$1.2 million in FY2018, increase in professional fees of S$0.4 million; partially offset by over provision of bonus of S$1.5 million. Other operating expenses Other operating expenses increased by S$0.2 million, or 10.3% to S$1.7 million in 4Q2019 mainly due to increase in foreign exchange loss of S$1.1 million; partially offset by decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence S$0.7 million, decrease in inventories written off of S$0.1 million and absence of one-off loss on deemed disposal of an associate of S$0.1 million. For FY2019, other operating expenses decreased by S$0.8 million or 38.3% to S$1.3 million. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence S$0.8 million, decrease in inventories written off of S$0.1 million and absence of one-off loss on deemed disposal of an associate of S$0.2 million; partially offset by increase in foreign exchange loss of S$0.3 million. 13 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd) STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS (CONT'D) Finance costs Finance costs increased by S$0.3 million, or 77.6% to S$0.8 million, and S$1.1 million, or 103.6% to S$2.1 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively, which was mainly due to an increase in average bank borrowings as compared to corresponding periods in 2018. Income tax expense Income tax expense increased by S$0.1 million, or 7.1% to S$1.8 million for 4Q2019. The increase was mainly due to higher taxable profits in 4Q2019. For FY2019, income tax expenses decreased by S$1.1 million, or 15.3% in tandem with lower taxable profits. STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment increased by S$4.7 million, or 11.8% as at 31 December 2019. The increase was mainly due to acquisition of land and additional construction costs incurred of S$3.0 million for the construction of hydropower plant in Indonesia, purchase of plant and machinery of S$1.0 million and recognition of ROU assets of S$4.4 million resulting from the adoption of the new SFRS(I) 16 Leases. This was partially offset by the depreciation charge of S$3.8 million. Associates Interests in associates decreased by S$0.5 million, or 8.0% as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to disposal of C&I Renewable Limited of S$0.2 million and share of loss of associates of S$0.1 million. Service concession receivables Service concession receivables increased by S$4.0 million, or 13.3% to S$34.3 million as at 31 December 2019. This was mainly due to recognition of construction revenue of S$4.9 million from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement offset by foreign exchange revaluation losses of S$0.9 million. Service concessions receivables are classified as long-term assets which will be collected across the tenure of the various operational concessions in tandem with agreed power supply agreements. Other financial assets As an addition to the renewable energy portfolio, an S$0.9 million investment was made to obtain a 10% stake in a company which specialises in the design, development, integration and sales of lithium battery management systems. 14 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd) STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS (CONT'D)Inventories Inventories decreased by S$2.1 million or 3.7% to S$53.1 million as at 31 December 2019 primarily due to the fulfilment of customer orders during the financial period. Trade and other receivables Trade and other receivables increased by S$10.0 million or 9.8% to S$111.8 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to an increase in notes receivables of S$3.9 million, coupled with an increase in advance payment to suppliers of S$3.2 million, increase in advances to related parties of S$1.5 million, increase in loan to associates of S$3.3 million mainly due to acquisition of associate and increase in sundry debtors of S$1.6 million. This was partly offset by the decrease in trade receivables from third parties and associates of S$2.5 million and S$0.6 million respectively and decrease in rental and sundry deposit of S$0.3 million. Subsequent receipt of about S$15.4 million was received from customers as at 31 January 2020. The collection represents approximately 21% of trade receivables as at 31 December 2019. Trade and other payables Trade and other payables increased by S$0.3 million or 0.4% to S$69.7 million as at 31 December 2019, which was mainly due to increase in trade payables to related parties of S$3.0 million, increase in amounts due to non-controlling interests of S$0.8 million and increase in accrued staff cost of S$0.4 million. This was offset by the decrease in trade payables to third parties of S$2.2 million arose from payment to trade suppliers as they became due and decrease in advances received from customers of S$1.7 million. Bank borrowings (current and non-current) Bank borrowings decreased by S$1.0 million to S$27.3 million as at 31 December 2019. The decrease was primarily due to repayment of bank borrowings amounting to S$24.3 million offset by proceeds of bank borrowings of S$23.4 million. Lease liabilities (current and non-current) Lease liabilities increased by S$2.7 million to S$3.0 million as at 31 December 2019 was mainly due to the adoption of the new SFRS(I) 16 Leases. 15 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd) CASH FLOW STATEMENT Changes in Cash Flow from Operating Activities For 4Q2019, cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to S$8.0 million. Cash generated from working capital of S$5.8 million mainly due to decrease in trade and other receivables of S$0.5 million and increase of trade and other payables of S$7.2 million; partially offset by increase in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$1.7 million and increase in inventories of S$0.2 million. This was partially offset by interest payment of S$0.6 million and income tax paid of S$1.4 million. As a result of the above, the net cash flow generated from operating activities amounted to S$11.8 million. For FY2019, cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to S$28.0 million. Cash used in working capital of S$10.5 million mainly due to increase in trade and other receivables of S$8.4 million, increase in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$4.9 million; partially offset by decrease in inventories of S$1.8 million and increase of trade and other payables of S$1.0 million. In addition, there was interest payment of S$1.9 million and income tax paid of S$5.7 million. This was mitigated by interest received of S$0.3 million. As a result of the above, the net cash flow generated from operating activities amounted to S$10.2 million. Changes in Cash Flow from Investing Activities For 4Q2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$6.8 million was primarily attributed to purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$2.8 million, acquisition of an associate of S$0.7 million and loan to associates of S$3.4 million. For FY2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$9.8 million was primarily attributed to purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$5.0 million, acquisition of other financial assets of S$0.9 million, acquisition of an associate of S$0.7 million, loan to associates of S$3.4 million offset by dividends from associates of S$0.1 million, and proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.1 million. Changes in Cash Flow from Financing Activities For 4Q2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$5.7 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to non-controlling interests of S$3.6 million, and net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$2.1 million. For FY2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$6.8 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to equity holders of the Company and non-controlling interests amounted to S$7.2 million, net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$2.8 million and increase in fixed deposits pledged of S$2.3 million, offset by proceeds from issue of shares of S$5.4 million and repayment from non-controlling interests of S$0.3 million. As at 31 December 2019, the Group maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of S$31.2 million. 9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results. No specific forecast statement was previously disclosed to shareholders. 16 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the competitive conditions of the industry in which the Group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the Group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months. Although 2019 was a challenging year macro-economically, ISDN was able to make good progress with strengthening its business: The Group's diversification allowed it to weather a soft Asian economy as more resilient sectors such as medical technology and defense helped offset demand softness in more cyclical industries.

Operationally, the Group made good progress with consolidating its engineering and administrative operations to unlock cost efficiencies and grow engineering capabilities at scale. These activities will continue through 2020 as ISDN unlocks further cost efficiencies while growing its long-term technology capabilities.

long-term technology capabilities. Strategically, the Group made prudent investments to advance its long-term growth prospects. ISDN expanded its core capabilities by establishing the ISDN Software business, and investing in Metal injection opportunity. These focused growth directions allow ISDN to increase high-value capabilities delivered to customers, and participate in attractive revenue models such as software subscription, service and intellectual property sales. The Group made good progress commercialising its energy portfolio, with 3 power plant slated to commence operations in 2Q 2020 through 4Q 2020.

long-term growth prospects. ISDN expanded its core capabilities by establishing the ISDN Software business, and investing in Metal injection opportunity. These focused growth directions allow ISDN to increase high-value capabilities delivered to customers, and participate in attractive revenue models such as software subscription, service and intellectual property sales. The Group made good progress commercialising its energy portfolio, with 3 power plant slated to commence operations in 2Q 2020 through 4Q 2020. The Group also launched a partnership with expert technology investor Novo Tellus. Novo Tellus acquired an 8.9% stake in ISDN shares, and has worked collaboratively with the Group to advise and review its operational and strategic initiatives. Through its operating and strategic initiatives and its promising partnership with Novo Tellus, the Group has established a program of cost efficiencies that provides a defensive posture in the event that 2020, including the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, continues to be economically soft. At the same time, the Group continues to invest prudently to grow its medium and long term prospects through a focus on growing core business capabilities to continue "moving up the value chain", and a focus on conservative commercialisation of its fledgling energy business in preparation for an eventual spinout as the business proves its operational value. While the Group remains ever-vigilant to fast-evolving market conditions in early 2020, it remains confident that the long term growth prospects in Industry 4.0 and clean energy represent solid market opportunities for its diversified portfolio. To this end, we note that the People Republic of China (PRC) continues to advocate and invest in industrial automation to progress its economic roadmap1. Indeed, industry analyst Frost & Sullivan2 predicts that the PRC's motion control solutions market is estimated to reach S$3.76 billion by 2020, and Interact Analysis expects the PRC to nearly double revenue of the U.S market till 20233. The Group believes ISDN remains particularly well-positioned to capitalise on these long term strategic sectors for the PRC and Asia at large. Bloomberg: Not even a virus can stop this president from dreaming https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-02-05/coronavirus-won-t-halt-china-s-technological-ambitions Frost & Sullivan Report: https://www.isdnholdings.com/download/hk/research/Final%20Report_Project%20Twins_FS_12072016.pdf 3 Robotics Business Review: Report predicts $15b+ market for motion controls by 2023 https://www.roboticsbusinessreview.com/research/motion-controls-report-predicts-15b-market-by-2023/ 17 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 11. Dividend Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended); and (i) Amount per share; (ii) Previous corresponding period; Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated). Current Financial Period Reported On

Any dividend recommended for the current financial period reported on? Yes Name of Dividend Proposed Final Dividend Type Cash and/or Scrip Dividend Amount per Share (in Singapore cents) 0.4 cents Tax Rate Tax exempt (One-Tier) (b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes Name of Dividend Proposed Final Dividend Type Cash and/or Scrip Dividend Amount per Share (in Singapore cents) 0.7 cents Tax Rate Tax exempt (One-Tier) (d) The date the dividend is payable Upon shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting, the proposed final dividend will be paid on 2nd July 2020 to shareholders whose names shall appear on the register of members of the Company on 8th May 2020. The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the Company (up to 5.00p.m.) will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined. The book closure date shall be on 8th May 2020. If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect. Not applicable. If the group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.

No IPT mandate has been obtained. 18 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 Statement by Directors Pursuant to SGX Listing Rule 705(5)

We, Teo Cher Koon and Kong Deyang, being Directors of ISDN Holdings Limited, hereby confirm on behalf of the Board of Directors that to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Directors which may render the unaudited quarterly financial results (comprising the comprehensive income statement, statement of financial position, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity, together with the accompanying notes) presented in this announcement to be false or misleading in any material aspect. Use of proceeds Use of Net Proceeds from the Second Placement

There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements when the remaining net proceeds from Second Placements are materially disbursed. Use of Net Proceeds from the issuance of new shares under general mandate

There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements on the utilisation of proceeds from the subscription as and when the funds are materially disbursed. Issuer to confirm in the announcement that it has procured undertaking from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1).

Yes. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year. Reportable Geographical Information Revenue from external customers Non-current assets 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Singapore 44,830 43,009 28,127 18,538 China 194,803 210,837 23,616 22,439 Hong Kong 6,653 12,880 1,074 993 Malaysia 10,204 8,652 937 890 Others 34,495 26,612 45,075 46,956 290,985 301,990 98,829 89,816 19 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 (b) Reportable Operating Segments Revenue External sales Inter-segment sales Results Segment results Share of profit/(loss) of associates Corporate expenses Rental income Interest income Finance costs Profit before income tax Income tax Profit for the year ended 31 December Assets Segment assets Goodw ill Associates Investment properties Cash and bank balances Consolidated total assets as at 31 December Liabilities Segment liabilities Bank borrow ings and lease liabilities Income tax liabilities Others unallocated corporate liabilities Consolidated total liabilities as at 31 December Engineering Other Specialised Industrial Computing Solutions - Motion Other Elimination Consolidated Engineering Solutions Solutions Control 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 220,358 236,281 59,315 59,121 6,331 5,596 4,981 992 - - 290,985 301,990 5,414 7,694 1,402 1,228 144 178 - - (6,960) (9,100) - - 225,772 243,975 60,716 60,349 6,475 5,774 4,981 992 (6,960) (9,100) 290,985 301,990 21,994 23,568 2,225 1,110 560 148 (2,441) (1,192) - - 22,338 23,634 (138) 701 - - - - - (333) - - (138) 368 (672) (98) 490 575 311 252 (2,107) (1,035) 20,222 23,696 (6,030) (7,118) 14,192 16,578 131,209 133,491 33,960 38,760 3,472 2,476 83,030 64,591 (6,259) (11,344) 245,412 227,974 2,178 2,178 9,508 9,508 - - 541 541 - - 12,227 12,227 4,241 5,266 - - - - 1,405 870 - - 5,646 6,136 479 497 37,998 41,877 301,762 288,711 43,547 55,274 13,168 14,163 912 305 13,209 3,007 (6,259) (11,344) 64,577 61,405 30,250 28,570 2,605 2,286 5,760 8,632 103,192 100,893 20 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 Engineering Solutions - Other Specialised Industrial Computing Other Elimination Consolidated Motion Control Engineering Solutions Solutions 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Other information Capital expenditure on -Property, plant and equipment 967 1,612 845 971 7 2 3,198 47 - - 5,017 2,632 -Addition to investment properties - 12 - - - - - - - - - 12 Other non-cash expenses: -depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,354 1,489 1,358 611 27 39 45 23 - - 3,784 2,162 -depreciation of investment properties 19 19 - - - - - - - - 19 19 -amortisation of land use rights 32 33 - - - - - - - - 32 33 -trade and other receivables written off 48 116 106 19 - - - - - - 154 135 -allowance for inventory obsolescence 52 747 152 281 - - - - - - 204 1,028 -allowance for impairment loss on trade and other receivables 307 1,882 55 67 3 - 465 572 - - 830 2,521 -property, plant and equipment written off 1 1 1 14 - - - - - - 2 15 -inventories written off 210 135 67 285 - - - - - - 277 420 -write back of allowance for impairment loss on trade receivables (36) (13) (348) - - - - (5) - - (384) (18) -write back of allowance for inventory obsolescence (194) - - (232) - - - - - - (194) (232) 21 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.

Please refer to Note 8 above for more details. A breakdown of sales as follows: Group 2019 2018 Increase/ S$'000 S$'000 (decrease) Sales reported for the first half year 146,963 162,104 -9.3% Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interest reported for the first half year 8,324 13,524 -38.5% Sales reported for the second half year 144,022 139,886 3.0% Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interest reported for the second half year 5,868 3,054 92.1% 20. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year as follows: Group 2019 2018 S$'000 S$'000 Ordinary 2,971 2,289 21. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement. Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST, we set out below the persons holding managerial positions in the Group who are related to the Directors, Chief Executive Officer or substantial shareholders of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries: Family Relationship Current position and duties, Details of changes in duties and position Name Age with any Director and/or and the year position was held, if any, during the Substantial Shareholder held year Thang Yee Chin 60 Spouse of:- Company's name: No Change Teo Cher Koon Servo Dynamics Pte Ltd - managing A principal Subsidiary of the director and Company substantial shareholder Position in the Company: Director Appointed on: 26 September 2005 Duties: Managing the administrative functions of the subsidiary. 22 of 23 ISDN Holdings Limited Financial Results Announcement For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 23. Disclosure of Acquisition (including incorporations) and sale of shares since the end of the previous reporting period under Rule 706A. On 3 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had subscribed for 6,815 ordinary shares in IGB (HK) Company Ltd. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 3 October 2019. On 17 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired 40,004 ordinary shares in the capital of ISDN Bantaeng Pte. Ltd.. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 17 October 2019. On 30 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired the entire issued share capital of C&I Singapore Renewable and Innovative Tech Pte. Ltd. from C&I Renewable Limited, an associated company of the Group. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 4 November 2019. On 30 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had disposed of its 30% interest in C&I Renewable Limited. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 4 November 2019. On 12 December 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired 330,000 ordinary shares representing 33% of the entire issued and paid-up share capital in SPHP Co., Pte. Ltd.. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 12 December 2019. By Order of the Board Gwendolyn Gn Joint Company Secretary ISDN Holdings Limited 28 February 2020 23 of 23 Attachments Original document

