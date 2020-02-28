ISDN : FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
0
02/28/2020 | 07:05am EST
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
億仕登控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)
(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)
(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited
(the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 28
February 2020.
By Order of the Board
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Teo Cher Koon
President and Managing Director
Hong Kong, 28 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.
(Company Registration No.: 200416788Z)
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Statements Announcement
For the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
1(a)(i)
A STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND
YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the Group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial period.
GROUP
3 months ended
12 months ended
31 December
31 December
%
2019
2018
% change
2019
2018
change
S$'000
S$'000
+/(-)
S$'000
S$'000
+/(-)
Revenue
79,303
71,147
11.5%
290,985
301,990
-3.6%
Cost of sales
(57,657)
(51,608)
11.7%
(213,560)
(221,441)
-3.6%
Gross profit
21,646
19,539
10.8%
77,425
80,549
-3.9%
Other operating income
1,021
1,126
-9.3%
3,356
4,933
-32.0%
Distribution costs
(7,041)
(7,585)
-7.2%
(25,588)
(25,672)
-0.3%
Administrative expenses
(9,615)
(8,127)
18.3%
(30,993)
(30,859)
0.4%
Net impairment losses on financial
assets
(311)
(2,417)
-87.1%
(446)
(2,503)
-82.2%
Other operating expenses
(1,707)
(1,547)
10.3%
(1,287)
(2,085)
-38.3%
Finance costs
(792)
(446)
77.6%
(2,107)
(1,035)
n.m.
Share of (loss)/profit of associates
(559)
(68)
n.m.
(138)
368
n.m.
Profit before income tax
2,642
475
n.m.
20,222
23,696
-14.7%
Income tax expense
(1,789)
(1,670)
7.1%
(6,030)
(7,118)
-15.3%
Profit/(Loss) for the period/year
853
(1,195)
n.m.
14,192
16,578
-14.4%
Other comprehensive income:
-27.6%
Items that may be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss
- Net fair value changes on cash flow
hedge
24
(42)
n.m.
100
(101)
n.m.
- Exchange differences on translation
437
133
n.m.
(2,045)
(1,727)
18.4%
461
91
n.m.
(1,945)
(1,828)
6.4%
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
for the period/year
1,314
(1,104)
n.m.
12,247
14,750
-17.0%
Profit/(Loss) for the period/year
attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(283)
(1,521)
-81.4%
7,047
10,946
-35.6%
Non-controlling interests
1,136
326
n.m.
7,145
5,632
26.9%
853
(1,195)
n.m.
14,192
16,578
-14.4%
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
for the period/year attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(458)
(1,672)
-72.6%
4,854
9,417
-48.5%
Non-controlling interests
1,772
568
n.m.
7,393
5,333
38.6%
1,314
(1,104)
n.m.
12,247
14,750
-17.0%
n.m.: Not meaningful
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year:
Profit from operations is determined after (crediting)/charging the following:
GROUP
3 months ended
12 months ended
31 December
%
31 December
%
2019
2018
change
2019
2018
change
S$'000
S$'000
+/(-)
S$'000
S$'000
+/(-)
Profit from operations is determined after
(crediting)/charging the following:
Allowance for impairment of trade receivables
516
2,427
-78.7%
830
2,521
-67.1%
Allowance for inventory obsolescence
18
684
-97.4%
204
1,028
-80.2%
Amortisation and depreciation
2,237
596
n.m.
3,835
2,214
73.2%
Interest income
(76)
(47)
61.7%
(311)
(252)
23.4%
Foreign exchange loss, net
1,342
271
n.m.
585
282
n.m.
Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries
-
-
n.m.
-
(180)
-100.0%
Gain on disposal of interest in associates
(15)
-
n.m.
(15)
-
n.m.
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant
and equipment, net
(16)
2
n.m.
(19)
(155)
-87.7%
Inventories written off
212
327
-35.2%
277
420
-34.0%
Under/(Over) provision of tax in respect of prior year
267
(347)
n.m.
495
355
39.4%
Write back of allowance for inventories obsolescence
(253)
(232)
9.1%
(194)
(232)
-16.4%
Write back of allowance for impairment loss on trade
receivables
(205)
(18)
n.m.
(384)
(18)
n.m.
Property, plant and equipment written off
-
14
-100.0%
2
15
-86.7%
Trade receivables written off
113
114
-0.9%
154
135
14.1%
n.m: Not meaningful
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and Group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
GROUP
COMPANY
31 December
31 December
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
43,965
39,314
28
30
Investment properties
479
497
-
-
Land use rights
1,199
1,270
-
-
Goodwill
12,227
12,227
-
-
Subsidiaries
-
-
50,410
50,410
Associates
5,646
6,136
118
124
Service concession receivables
34,261
30,233
-
-
Other financial assets
900
-
-
-
Deferred tax assets
152
139
-
-
98,829
89,816
50,556
50,564
Current assets
Inventories
53,131
55,183
-
-
Trade and other receivables
111,804
101,835
2,823
363
Amounts owing by subsidiaries
-
-
51,235
46,436
Dividend receivables
-
-
4,966
9,918
Cash and bank balances
37,998
41,877
3,218
3,023
202,933
198,895
62,242
59,740
Current liabilities
Bank borrowings
20,186
16,423
5,027
2,291
Lease liabilities (Note 1)
1,659
81
15
-
Trade and other payables
69,682
69,380
7,714
13,686
Amounts owing to subsidiaries
-
-
205
-
Current tax liabilities
2,605
2,286
54
-
94,132
88,170
13,015
15,977
Net current assets
108,801
110,725
49,227
43,763
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
7,096
11,842
6,790
11,455
Lease liabilities (Note 1)
1,309
224
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
655
657
-
-
9,060
12,723
6,790
11,455
Net assets
198,570
187,818
92,993
82,872
Equity
Share capital
78,095
70,984
78,095
70,984
Warrants issue
-
-
-
-
Reserves
74,650
72,767
14,898
11,888
Equity attributable to owners
152,745
143,751
92,993
82,872
of the Company
Non-controlling interests
45,825
44,067
-
-
Total equity
198,570
187,818
92,993
82,872
Note 1:
Lease liabilities consist of assets under finance lease and right-of-use assets. As at 31 December 2019, the amount of assets under finance lease under current liabilities and non-current liabilities were S$48,000 and S$189,000 respectively (31 December 2018: S$81,000 and S$224,000 respectively).
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(b)(ii) In relation to the aggregate amount of the Group's borrowings and debt securities, specify the following as at the end of the current financial period reported on with comparative figures as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year:
The amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand:
As at 31 December 2019
As at 31 December 2018
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
7,720
12,514
2,823
13,681
The amount repayable after one year;
As at 31 December 2019
As at 31 December 2018
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
7,285
-
12,016
50
Details of any collaterals.
The secured borrowings relate to:
The finance lease obligations of various subsidiaries, which are secured against respective assets under the finance lease arrangement.
Legal mortgages over land use rights and leasehold property of subsidiaries for a term loan. These facilities are also secured by corporate guarantees provided by the Company and other subsidiaries as well as personal guarantees by the directors of the subsidiaries.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
GROUP
3 months ended
12 months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit before income tax
2,642
475
20,222
23,696
Adjustments for:
Amortisation of land use rights
8
8
32
33
Trade receivables written off
113
114
154
135
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
2,224
598
3,784
2,162
Depreciation of investment properties
5
(10)
19
19
Allowance for impairment of trade receivables
516
2,427
830
2,521
Allowance for inventory obsolescence
18
684
204
1,028
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net
(16)
2
(19)
(155)
Loss on deemed disposal of an associate
-
77
-
77
Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiaries
-
-
-
(180)
Gain on disposal of interest in associates
(15)
-
(15)
-
Inventories written off
212
327
277
420
Property, plant and equipment written off
-
14
2
15
Write back of allowance for inventory obsolescence
(253)
(232)
(194)
(232)
Write back of allowance for impairment loss on trade
(205)
(18)
(384)
(18)
receivables
Interest expenses
792
446
2,107
1,035
Interest income
(76)
(47)
(311)
(252)
Share of results of associates
559
68
138
(368)
Foreign currency on translation of foreign operations
1,487
(46)
1,188
(1,339)
Operating cash flow before working capital changes
8,011
4,887
28,034
28,597
Changes in:
Inventories
(212)
(5,717)
1,765
(6,377)
Trade and other receivables
548
47,218
(8,348)
30,985
Trade and other payables
7,185
(11,272)
1,016
(4,497)
Cash from operating activities before service
15,532
35,116
22,467
48,708
concession arrangements
Change in receivables from service concession arrangements
(1,720)
(30,233)
(4,883)
(30,233)
Cash generated from operations after service
13,812
4,883
17,584
18,475
concession arrangements
Interest paid
(629)
(97)
(1,944)
(686)
Interest received
76
47
311
252
Income tax paid
(1,452)
(1,670)
(5,721)
(5,708)
Net cash generated from operating activities
11,807
3,163
10,230
12,333
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(c) A statement of cash flows (for the Group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)
GROUP
3 months ended
12 months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,767)
(766)
(5,017)
(2,632)
Additions to investment properties
-
-
-
(12)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
10
-
71
320
Net cash inflow on disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
563
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash
-
(5,297)
-
(5,297)
Loans to associates
(3,395)
10,638
(3,395)
(7,468)
Dividends from associates
-
291
111
446
Acquisition of other financial assets
-
-
(900)
-
Acquisition of an associate
(685)
-
(685)
-
Repayment from associates
-
91
-
464
Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities
(6,837)
4,957
(9,815)
(13,616)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends to equity holders of the Company
-
-
(1,257)
(2,289)
Dividends to non-controlling interests
(3,595)
(2,977)
(5,958)
(6,354)
Repayment from non-controlling interests
-
-
250
-
Proceeds from bank loans
7,094
2,392
22,570
23,491
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
3
-
3
Repayment of bank loans
(7,891)
(1,712)
(24,346)
(11,214)
Proceeds from trust receipts and other borrowings, net
543
1,914
793
1,538
Principal repayment of lease liabilities
(1,659)
(81)
(1,718)
(183)
Interest paid
(163)
-
(163)
-
Increase in fixed deposits pledged
(25)
(2,942)
(2,348)
(4,372)
Proceeds from issue of shares
-
-
5,397
-
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(5,696)
(3,403)
(6,780)
620
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(726)
4,717
(6,365)
(663)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning
31,640
33,927
37,255
38,053
of financial period/year
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
254
41
278
(135)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
31,168
38,685
31,168
37,255
financial period/year
Additional information:
Cash and bank balances
34,762
38,591
34,762
38,591
Fixed deposits
3,236
3,286
3,236
3,286
Cash and bank balances
37,998
41,877
37,998
41,877
Less: restricted bank deposits
(3,724)
-
(3,724)
(1,430)
Less: bank deposits pledged
(3,106)
(3,192)
(3,106)
(3,192)
Total cash and cash equivalents
31,168
38,685
31,168
37,255
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(d)(i)
A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from
capitalisation issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the
immediately preceding financial year.
Group
As at 1 January 2019
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Issue of shares
Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend relating to FY2018
Dividend paid in cash relating to FY2018 Dividends to non-controlling interests
Balance as at 31 December 2019
Balance at 1 January 2018
Adjustment on initial application of SFRS(I) 9
Adjusted balance at 1 January 2018
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive loss for the year
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants Warrants expired
Dividends to non-controlling interests Acquisition of a subsidiary with non-controlling interests
Disposal of subsidiaries Payment of dividends
Balance as at 31 December 2018
Exchange
Non-
Share
Warrants
Merger
translation
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
issue
reserve
reserve
reserves
earnings
Total
interests
equity
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
70,984
-
(436)
(2,053)
4,820
70,436
143,751
44,067
187,818
-
-
-
-
-
7,047
7,047
7,145
14,192
-
-
-
(2,293)
100
-
(2,193)
248
(1,945)
-
-
-
(2,293)
100
7,047
4,854
7,393
12,247
5,397
-
-
-
-
-
5,397
-
5,397
1,714
-
-
-
-
(1,714)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,257)
(1,257)
-
(1,257)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,635)
(5,635)
78,095
-
(436)
(4,346)
4,920
74,512
152,745
45,825
198,570
70,981
3,384
(436)
(802)
4,921
58,572
136,620
15,206
151,826
-
-
-
-
-
(254)
(254)
(96)
(350)
70,981
3,384
(436)
(802)
4,921
58,318
136,366
15,110
151,476
-
-
-
-
-
10,946
10,946
5,632
16,578
-
-
-
(1,428)
(101)
-
(1,529)
(299)
(1,828)
-
-
-
(1,428)
(101)
10,946
9,417
5,333
14,750
3
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,381)
-
-
-
3,381
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,893)
(3,893)
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,766
27,766
-
-
-
177
-
80
257
(249)
8
-
-
-
-
-
(2,289)
(2,289)
-
(2,289)
70,984
-
(436)
(2,053)
4,820
70,436
143,751
44,067
187,818
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(d)(i)
A statement (for the issuer and Group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or
(ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalisation issues and
distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the
corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. (Cont'd)
Share
Warrants
Other
Retained
capital
Issue
reserves
earnings
Total
Company
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Balance at 1 January 2019
70,984
-
(279)
12,167
82,872
Net profit for the year
-
-
-
5,881
5,881
Other comprehensive income for the year
-
-
100
-
100
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
100
5,881
5,981
Issue of shares
5,397
-
-
-
5,397
Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend
relating to FY2018
1,714
-
-
(1,714)
-
Dividend paid in cash relating to FY2018
-
-
-
(1,257)
(1,257)
Balance as at 31 December 2019
78,095
-
(179)
15,077
92,993
Balance at 1 January 2018
70,981
3,384
(178)
4,828
79,015
Net profit for the year
-
-
-
6,247
6,247
Other comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
(101)
-
(101)
Total comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
(101)
6,247
6,146
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of warrants
3
(3)
-
-
-
Warrants expired
-
(3,381)
-
3,381
-
Payment of dividends
-
-
-
(2,289)
(2,289)
Balance as at 31 December 2018
70,984
-
(279)
12,167
82,872
(1)(d)(ii) Details of any changes in the Company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, subdivision, consolidation, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
The number of outstanding shares as at 31 December 2019 is 429,572,849 (31 December 2018: 394,684,950). No treasury shares were held as at 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: nil). The number of shares held as subsidiary holdings as at 31 December 2019 is nil (31 December 2018: nil).
The Company does not have any existing warrants or convertibles as at the date of this announcement.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(1)(d)(iii)
To show the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of
the current financial period and as at the end of the preceding year.
GROUP & COMPANY
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
Total number of issued shares
394,689,186
394,684,950
Add: Subscription shares issued
26,987,295
-
Add: Shares issued in-lieu of cash for dividend
7,896,368
-
Add: Exercise of warrants
-
4,236
Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares
429,572,849
394,689,186
(1)(d)(iv)
A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury
shares as at the end of the current financial period reported
There were no sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares during the current financial period reported on.
Whether the figures have been audited, or reviewed, and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.
The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any modifications or emphasis of a matter).
Not applicable.
3A. Where the latest financial statements are subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion:-
Updates on the efforts taken to resolve each outstanding audit issue.
Confirmation from the Board that the impact of all outstanding audit issues on the financial statements have been adequately disclosed.
This is not required for any audit issue that is a material uncertainty relating to going concern.
Not applicable. The Group's latest audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 are not subject to an adverse opinion, qualified opinion or disclaimer of opinion issued by the auditors.
4. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.
The Group's financial statements is prepared in accordance with the Singapore Financial Reporting Standards (International) ("SFRS(I)").
Except as disclosed in paragraph 5, the Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the preparation of the financial statements for the current reporting period as compared to the audited financial statements as at 31 December 2018.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.
The Group has applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as that of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, except for the adoption of new/revised SFRS(I) applicable for the financial period beginning 1 January 2019 as follows:
SFRS(I) 16 Leases
SRFS(I) 16 introduces a single, on balance sheet lessee accounting model. Under the standard, an asset ("ROU assets") and a financial liability to pay rentals are recognised in the balance sheet and depreciation charge on the ROU assets and interest expenses on the lease liabilities are recognised in the income statement.
The Group adopted SFRS(I) 16 on 1 January 2019, using the modified retrospective approach with no restatement of comparative information.
In compliance with SFRS(I) 16, the Group and the Company have applied the practical expedient to recognise the amount of ROU assets equal to the lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019.
Earnings per ordinary share of the Group for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic EPS (net of treasury shares)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for diluted EPS (net of treasury shares)
EPS (based on consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders)
Based on weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
On a fully diluted basis
GROUP
3 months ended
12 months ended
31 December
31 December
2019
2018
2019
2018
429,572,849
394,687,472
418,804,712
394,685,586
429,572,849
394,687,472
418,804,712
394,685,586
(0.07)
(0.39)
1.68
2.77
(0.07)
(0.39)
1.68
2.77
(cents)
(cents)
(cents)
(cents)
7. Net asset value (for the issuer and Group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on; and (b) immediately preceding financial year.
Net assets (S$'000)
Issued share capital at the end of the year (net of treasury shares)
Net assets value per ordinary share based on issued share capital as at respective year
GROUP
COMPANY
31
31
31
31
December
December
December
December
2019
2018
2019
2018
152,745
143,751
92,993
82,872
429,572,849
394,689,186
429,572,849
394,689,186
35.56
36.42
21.65
21.00
(cents)
(cents)
(cents)
(cents)
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMSRevenue and gross profit margin
3 months ended
12 months ended
4Q2019
4Q2018
% change
FY2019
FY2018
% change
S$'000
S$'000
+/(-)
S$'000
S$'000
+/(-)
Engineering Solutions
Revenue
77,583
71,147
9.0%
286,102
301,990
-5.3%
Gross profit
21,519
19,539
10.1%
77,063
80,549
-4.3%
Gross profit margin
27.7%
27.5%
0.2 ppt
26.9%
26.7%
0.2 ppt
Construction Revenue
Revenue
1,720
-
n.m.
4,883
-
n.m.
Gross profit
127
-
n.m.
362
-
n.m.
Gross profit margin
7.4%
-
n.m.
7.4%
-
n.m.
TOTAL
Revenue
79,303
71,147
11.5%
290,985
301,990
-3.6%
Gross profit
21,646
19,539
10.8%
77,425
80,549
-3.9%
Gross profit margin
27.3%
27.5%
-0.2 ppt
26.6%
26.7%
-0.1 ppt
The Group's revenue for the fourth quarter ("4Q2019") of S$79.3 million was higher as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 ("4Q2018"). The increase was due to higher revenue from our core motion control which was driven by the growing demands for high-tech precision control systems from medical device manufactures. In 4Q2019, the Group recognised construction revenue of approximately S$1.7 million arising from the construction of mini- hydropower plants in Indonesia.
The Group's revenue for the financial year ended 2019 ("FY2019") of S$291.0 million was lower as compared to the financial year ended 2018 ("FY2018"). The core industrial automation segment continued to be the key revenue generator accounting for approximately 98.3% of the Group's total revenue for FY2019. In FY2019, the Group recognised construction revenue of approximately S$4.9 million arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants in Indonesia.
Overall reported revenue for the Group was lower due to a general market slowdown arising from global trade tensions and a depreciation in the Renminbi currency.
As part of management's measures to manage counterparty risk in the slowing economic environment, certain sales accounts were deliberately not renewed resulting in a decrease of S$5.0 million sales in FY2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
From May to December 2019, the Renminbi had also depreciated by 3.8%. As a result, the revenue from our China operations was translated at a lower exchange rate for FY2019 as compared to FY2018. Based on the FY2018 exchange rate for the same period, revenue would have increased by approximately S$7.0 million.
Gross profit of S$77.4 million was S$3.1 million, or 3.9% lower in FY2019 as compared to FY2018. For 4Q2019, gross profit increased by S$2.1 million, or 10.8% as compared to the corresponding quarter last year.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS (CONT'D)
Revenue and gross profit margin (Cont'd)
Overall, the gross profit margins for the Group edged down slightly in FY2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018 by 0.1 percentage point from 26.7% to 26.6%. Excluding the gross profit arising from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement, the gross profit margin would have inched up by 0.2 percentage point in 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively.
Other operating income
Other operating income decreased by S$0.1 million, or 9.3% to S$1.0 million in 4Q2019 mainly due to decreased commission income of S$0.2 million; partially offset by increased government grant of S$0.1 million.
For FY2019, other operating income decreased by S$1.6 million, or 32.0% to S$3.4 million. The decrease was mainly due to the absence of one-off gain on disposal of subsidiaries of S$0.2 million, decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.2 million, decrease in commission income of S$0.3 million, decrease in technical consultancy fees of S$0.7 million and decrease in rental income of S$0.1 million.
Distribution costs
Distribution costs decreased by S$0.5 million, or 7.2% to S$7.0 million, and S$0.1 million, or 0.3% to S$25.6 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively as compared to the corresponding periods in 2018. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in sales commission to sales personnel which was in line with the decrease in revenue.
Administrative expenses
Administrative expenses increased by S$1.5 million, or 18.3% to S$9.6 million, and S$0.1 million, or 0.4% to S$31.0 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively.
For 4Q2019, the increase was mainly due to the reversal of over provision for withholding tax of S$1.2 million in 4Q2018 and increase in professional fees of S$0.3 million.
For FY2019, the increase was mainly due to the reversal of over provision for withholding tax of S$1.2 million in FY2018, increase in professional fees of S$0.4 million; partially offset by over provision of bonus of S$1.5 million.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses increased by S$0.2 million, or 10.3% to S$1.7 million in 4Q2019 mainly due to increase in foreign exchange loss of S$1.1 million; partially offset by decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence S$0.7 million, decrease in inventories written off of S$0.1 million and absence of one-off loss on deemed disposal of an associate of S$0.1 million.
For FY2019, other operating expenses decreased by S$0.8 million or 38.3% to S$1.3 million. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in allowance for inventory obsolescence S$0.8 million, decrease in inventories written off of S$0.1 million and absence of one-off loss on deemed disposal of an associate of S$0.2 million; partially offset by increase in foreign exchange loss of S$0.3 million.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ITEMS (CONT'D)
Finance costs
Finance costs increased by S$0.3 million, or 77.6% to S$0.8 million, and S$1.1 million, or 103.6% to S$2.1 million for 4Q2019 and FY2019 respectively, which was mainly due to an increase in average bank borrowings as compared to corresponding periods in 2018.
Income tax expense
Income tax expense increased by S$0.1 million, or 7.1% to S$1.8 million for 4Q2019. The increase was mainly due to higher taxable profits in 4Q2019.
For FY2019, income tax expenses decreased by S$1.1 million, or 15.3% in tandem with lower taxable profits.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS
Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment increased by S$4.7 million, or 11.8% as at 31 December 2019. The increase was mainly due to acquisition of land and additional construction costs incurred of S$3.0 million for the construction of hydropower plant in Indonesia, purchase of plant and machinery of S$1.0 million and recognition of ROU assets of S$4.4 million resulting from the adoption of the new SFRS(I) 16 Leases. This was partially offset by the depreciation charge of S$3.8 million.
Associates
Interests in associates decreased by S$0.5 million, or 8.0% as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to disposal of C&I Renewable Limited of S$0.2 million and share of loss of associates of S$0.1 million.
Service concession receivables
Service concession receivables increased by S$4.0 million, or 13.3% to S$34.3 million as at 31 December 2019. This was mainly due to recognition of construction revenue of S$4.9 million from the construction of mini-hydropower plants under the service concession arrangement offset by foreign exchange revaluation losses of S$0.9 million. Service concessions receivables are classified as long-term assets which will be collected across the tenure of the various operational concessions in tandem with agreed power supply agreements.
Other financial assets
As an addition to the renewable energy portfolio, an S$0.9 million investment was made to obtain a 10% stake in a company which specialises in the design, development, integration and sales of lithium battery management systems.
14 of 23
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ITEMS (CONT'D)Inventories
Inventories decreased by S$2.1 million or 3.7% to S$53.1 million as at 31 December 2019 primarily due to the fulfilment of customer orders during the financial period.
Trade and other receivables
Trade and other receivables increased by S$10.0 million or 9.8% to S$111.8 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to an increase in notes receivables of S$3.9 million, coupled with an increase in advance payment to suppliers of S$3.2 million, increase in advances to related parties of S$1.5 million, increase in loan to associates of S$3.3 million mainly due to acquisition of associate and increase in sundry debtors of S$1.6 million. This was partly offset by the decrease in trade receivables from third parties and associates of S$2.5 million and S$0.6 million respectively and decrease in rental and sundry deposit of S$0.3 million.
Subsequent receipt of about S$15.4 million was received from customers as at 31 January 2020. The collection represents approximately 21% of trade receivables as at 31 December 2019.
Trade and other payables
Trade and other payables increased by S$0.3 million or 0.4% to S$69.7 million as at 31 December 2019, which was mainly due to increase in trade payables to related parties of S$3.0 million, increase in amounts due to non-controlling interests of S$0.8 million and increase in accrued staff cost of S$0.4 million. This was offset by the decrease in trade payables to third parties of S$2.2 million arose from payment to trade suppliers as they became due and decrease in advances received from customers of S$1.7 million.
Bank borrowings (current and non-current)
Bank borrowings decreased by S$1.0 million to S$27.3 million as at 31 December 2019. The decrease was primarily due to repayment of bank borrowings amounting to S$24.3 million offset by proceeds of bank borrowings of S$23.4 million.
Lease liabilities (current and non-current)
Lease liabilities increased by S$2.7 million to S$3.0 million as at 31 December 2019 was mainly due to the adoption of the new SFRS(I) 16 Leases.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
8. A review of the performance of the Group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the Group's business. It must include a discussion of (a) any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the Group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors; and (b) any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the Group during the current financial period reported on. (Cont'd)
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Changes in Cash Flow from Operating Activities
For 4Q2019, cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to S$8.0 million. Cash generated from working capital of S$5.8 million mainly due to decrease in trade and other receivables of S$0.5 million and increase of trade and other payables of S$7.2 million; partially offset by increase in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$1.7 million and increase in inventories of S$0.2 million. This was partially offset by interest payment of S$0.6 million and income tax paid of S$1.4 million. As a result of the above, the net cash flow generated from operating activities amounted to S$11.8 million.
For FY2019, cash flow generated from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to S$28.0 million. Cash used in working capital of S$10.5 million mainly due to increase in trade and other receivables of S$8.4 million, increase in receivables from service concession arrangements of S$4.9 million; partially offset by decrease in inventories of S$1.8 million and increase of trade and other payables of S$1.0 million. In addition, there was interest payment of S$1.9 million and income tax paid of S$5.7 million. This was mitigated by interest received of S$0.3 million. As a result of the above, the net cash flow generated from operating activities amounted to S$10.2 million.
Changes in Cash Flow from Investing Activities
For 4Q2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$6.8 million was primarily attributed to purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$2.8 million, acquisition of an associate of S$0.7 million and loan to associates of S$3.4 million.
For FY2019, net cash used in investing activities of S$9.8 million was primarily attributed to purchase of property, plant and equipment of S$5.0 million, acquisition of other financial assets of S$0.9 million, acquisition of an associate of S$0.7 million, loan to associates of S$3.4 million offset by dividends from associates of S$0.1 million, and proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment of S$0.1 million.
Changes in Cash Flow from Financing Activities
For 4Q2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$5.7 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to non-controlling interests of S$3.6 million, and net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$2.1 million.
For FY2019, net cash used in financing activities amounted to S$6.8 million was primarily attributed to dividend paid to equity holders of the Company and non-controlling interests amounted to S$7.2 million, net repayment of bank borrowings (inclusive of trust receipts and finance lease) of S$2.8 million and increase in fixed deposits pledged of S$2.3 million, offset by proceeds from issue of shares of S$5.4 million and repayment from non-controlling interests of S$0.3 million.
As at 31 December 2019, the Group maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of S$31.2 million.
9. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.
No specific forecast statement was previously disclosed to shareholders.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
10. A commentary at the date of the announcement of the competitive conditions of the industry in which the Group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the Group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.
Although 2019 was a challenging year macro-economically, ISDN was able to make good progress with strengthening its business:
The Group's diversification allowed it to weather a soft Asian economy as more resilient sectors such as medical technology and defense helped offset demand softness in more cyclical industries.
Operationally, the Group made good progress with consolidating its engineering and administrative operations to unlock cost efficiencies and grow engineering capabilities at scale. These activities will continue through 2020 as ISDN unlocks further cost efficiencies while growing its long-term technology capabilities.
Strategically, the Group made prudent investments to advance its long-term growth prospects. ISDN expanded its core capabilities by establishing the ISDN Software business, and investing in Metal injection opportunity. These focused growth directions allow ISDN to increase high-value capabilities delivered to customers, and participate in attractive revenue models such as software subscription, service and intellectual property sales. The Group made good progress commercialising its energy portfolio, with 3 power plant slated to commence operations in 2Q 2020 through 4Q 2020.
The Group also launched a partnership with expert technology investor Novo Tellus. Novo Tellus acquired an 8.9% stake in ISDN shares, and has worked collaboratively with the Group to advise and review its operational and strategic initiatives.
Through its operating and strategic initiatives and its promising partnership with Novo Tellus, the Group has established a program of cost efficiencies that provides a defensive posture in the event that 2020, including the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak globally, continues to be economically soft.
At the same time, the Group continues to invest prudently to grow its medium and long term prospects through a focus on growing core business capabilities to continue "moving up the value chain", and a focus on conservative commercialisation of its fledgling energy business in preparation for an eventual spinout as the business proves its operational value.
While the Group remains ever-vigilant to fast-evolving market conditions in early 2020, it remains confident that the long term growth prospects in Industry 4.0 and clean energy represent solid market opportunities for its diversified portfolio. To this end, we note that the People Republic of China (PRC) continues to advocate and invest in industrial automation to progress its economic roadmap1. Indeed, industry analyst Frost & Sullivan2 predicts that the PRC's motion control solutions market is estimated to reach S$3.76 billion by 2020, and Interact Analysis expects the PRC to nearly double revenue of the U.S market till 20233. The Group believes ISDN remains particularly well-positioned to capitalise on these long term strategic sectors for the PRC and Asia at large.
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
11. Dividend
Whether an interim (final) ordinary dividend has been declared (recommended); and
(i) Amount per share; (ii) Previous corresponding period;
Whether the dividend is before tax, net of tax or tax exempt. If before tax or net of tax, state the tax rate and the country where the dividend is derived. (If the dividend is not taxable in the hands of shareholders, this must be stated).
Current Financial Period Reported On
Any dividend recommended for the current financial period reported on? Yes
Name of Dividend
Proposed Final
Dividend Type
Cash and/or Scrip
Dividend Amount per Share (in Singapore cents)
0.4 cents
Tax Rate
Tax exempt (One-Tier)
(b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year
Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? Yes
Name of Dividend
Proposed Final
Dividend Type
Cash and/or Scrip
Dividend Amount per Share (in Singapore cents)
0.7 cents
Tax Rate
Tax exempt (One-Tier)
(d) The date the dividend is payable
Upon shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting, the proposed final dividend will be paid on 2nd July 2020 to shareholders whose names shall appear on the register of members of the Company on 8th May 2020.
The date on which Registrable Transfers received by the Company (up to 5.00p.m.) will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.
The book closure date shall be on 8th May 2020.
If no dividend has been declared (recommended), a statement to that effect.Not applicable.
If the group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.
No IPT mandate has been obtained.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
Statement by Directors Pursuant to SGX Listing Rule 705(5)
We, Teo Cher Koon and Kong Deyang, being Directors of ISDN Holdings Limited, hereby confirm on behalf of the Board of Directors that to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Directors which may render the unaudited quarterly financial results (comprising the comprehensive income statement, statement of financial position, cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity, together with the accompanying notes) presented in this announcement to be false or misleading in any material aspect.
Use of proceeds
Use of Net Proceeds from the Second Placement
There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements when the remaining net proceeds from Second Placements are materially disbursed.
Use of Net Proceeds from the issuance of new shares under general mandate
There has been no material usage till to the date of this announcement after the last announcement made on 13 May 2019. The Company will make further announcements on the utilisation of proceeds from the subscription as and when the funds are materially disbursed.
Issuer to confirm in the announcement that it has procured undertaking from all its directors and executive officers (in the format set out in Appendix 7.7) under Rule 720(1).
Yes.
Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year.
Reportable Geographical Information
Revenue from
external customers
Non-current assets
2019
2018
2019
2018
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Singapore
44,830
43,009
28,127
18,538
China
194,803
210,837
23,616
22,439
Hong Kong
6,653
12,880
1,074
993
Malaysia
10,204
8,652
937
890
Others
34,495
26,612
45,075
46,956
290,985
301,990
98,829
89,816
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
(b) Reportable Operating Segments
Revenue
External sales
Inter-segment sales
Results
Segment results Share of profit/(loss)
of associates Corporate expenses Rental income Interest income Finance costs
lease liabilities Income tax liabilities Others unallocated
corporate liabilities
Consolidated total liabilities as at 31 December
Engineering
Other Specialised
Industrial Computing
Solutions - Motion
Other
Elimination
Consolidated
Engineering Solutions
Solutions
Control
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
220,358
236,281
59,315
59,121
6,331
5,596
4,981
992
-
-
290,985
301,990
5,414
7,694
1,402
1,228
144
178
-
-
(6,960)
(9,100)
-
-
225,772
243,975
60,716
60,349
6,475
5,774
4,981
992
(6,960)
(9,100)
290,985
301,990
21,994
23,568
2,225
1,110
560
148
(2,441)
(1,192)
-
-
22,338
23,634
(138)
701
-
-
-
-
-
(333)
-
-
(138)
368
(672)
(98)
490
575
311
252
(2,107)
(1,035)
20,222
23,696
(6,030)
(7,118)
14,192
16,578
131,209
133,491
33,960
38,760
3,472
2,476
83,030
64,591
(6,259)
(11,344)
245,412
227,974
2,178
2,178
9,508
9,508
-
-
541
541
-
-
12,227
12,227
4,241
5,266
-
-
-
-
1,405
870
-
-
5,646
6,136
479
497
37,998
41,877
301,762
288,711
43,547
55,274
13,168
14,163
912
305
13,209
3,007
(6,259)
(11,344)
64,577
61,405
30,250
28,570
2,605
2,286
5,760
8,632
103,192
100,893
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
Engineering Solutions -
Other Specialised
Industrial Computing
Other
Elimination
Consolidated
Motion Control
Engineering Solutions
Solutions
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Other information
Capital expenditure on
-Property, plant and
equipment
967
1,612
845
971
7
2
3,198
47
-
-
5,017
2,632
-Addition to investment properties
-
12
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12
Other non-cash expenses:
-depreciation of property,
plant and equipment
2,354
1,489
1,358
611
27
39
45
23
-
-
3,784
2,162
-depreciation of investment
properties
19
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19
19
-amortisation of
land use rights
32
33
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
32
33
-trade and other receivables
written off
48
116
106
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
154
135
-allowance for
inventory obsolescence
52
747
152
281
-
-
-
-
-
-
204
1,028
-allowance for impairment loss on
trade and other receivables
307
1,882
55
67
3
-
465
572
-
-
830
2,521
-property, plant and equipment
written off
1
1
1
14
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
15
-inventories written off
210
135
67
285
-
-
-
-
-
-
277
420
-write back of allowance for
impairment loss on trade receivables
(36)
(13)
(348)
-
-
-
-
(5)
-
-
(384)
(18)
-write back of allowance for
inventory obsolescence
(194)
-
-
(232)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(194)
(232)
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.
Please refer to Note 8 above for more details.
A breakdown of sales as follows:
Group
2019
2018
Increase/
S$'000
S$'000
(decrease)
Sales reported for the first half year
146,963
162,104
-9.3%
Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interest
reported for the first half year
8,324
13,524
-38.5%
Sales reported for the second half year
144,022
139,886
3.0%
Operating profit after tax before deducting non-controlling interest
reported for the second half year
5,868
3,054
92.1%
20. A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year as follows:
Group
2019 2018
S$'000 S$'000
Ordinary
2,971
2,289
21. Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(13) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement.
Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of SGX-ST, we set out below the persons holding managerial positions in the Group who are related to the Directors, Chief Executive Officer or substantial shareholders of the Company or of any of its principal subsidiaries:
Family Relationship
Current position and duties,
Details of changes in
duties and position
Name
Age
with any Director and/or
and the year position was
held, if any, during the
Substantial Shareholder
held
year
Thang Yee Chin
60
Spouse of:-
Company's name:
No Change
Teo Cher Koon
Servo Dynamics Pte Ltd
- managing
A principal Subsidiary of the
director and
Company
substantial
shareholder
Position in the Company:
Director
Appointed on:
26 September 2005
Duties:
Managing the administrative
functions of the subsidiary.
ISDN Holdings Limited
Financial Results Announcement
For Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019
23. Disclosure of Acquisition (including incorporations) and sale of shares since the end of the previous reporting period under Rule 706A.
On 3 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had subscribed for 6,815 ordinary shares in IGB (HK) Company Ltd. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 3 October 2019.
On 17 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired 40,004 ordinary shares in the capital of ISDN Bantaeng Pte. Ltd.. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 17 October 2019.
On 30 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired the entire issued share capital of C&I Singapore Renewable and Innovative Tech Pte. Ltd. from C&I Renewable Limited, an associated company of the Group. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 4 November 2019.
On 30 October 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had disposed of its 30% interest in C&I Renewable Limited. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 4 November 2019.
On 12 December 2019, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company had acquired 330,000 ordinary shares representing 33% of the entire issued and paid-up share capital in SPHP Co., Pte. Ltd.. For more information, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 12 December 2019.
ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 12:04:16 UTC