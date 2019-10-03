Log in
ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(ISDN)
ISDN : INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING IN SUBSIDIARY

10/03/2019 | 06:06am EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

億仕登控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 1656)

(Singapore stock code: I07.SI)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the attached announcement which has been published by ISDN Holdings Limited

(the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 3

October 2019.

By Order of the Board

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

Teo Cher Koon

President and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Teo Cher Koon and Mr. Kong Deyang as executive directors of the Company; Mr. Toh Hsiang-Wen Keith as non-executive director of the Company; and Mr. Lim Siang Kai (Chairman), Mr. Soh Beng Keng and Mr. Tan Soon Liang as independent non-executive directors of the Company.

ISDN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number 200416788Z)

No. 10 Kaki Bukit Road 1 #01-30

KB Industrial Building

Singapore 416175

Tel: 6844 0288 Fax: 68440070

Web: www.isdnholdings.com

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING IN SUBSIDIARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of ISDN Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Motion Control Group Pte Ltd ("MCG"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has on 3 October 2019 subscribed for 6,815 ordinary shares in IGB (HK) Company Ltd ("IGB HK") for an aggregate consideration of HK$6,815 ("Consideration") (the "Subscription"). Following completion of the Subscription, the issued and paid-up share capital of IGB HK has increased from HK$10,000 to HK$16,815. The Consideration was arrived at taking into consideration, among others, book value of the assets and liabilities of IGB HK for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. The Consideration was satisfied in full by MCG by payment of the Consideration in cash.

The Subscription is aimed at increasing the Group's ownership of strategic gearbox products and technologies at IGB HK. This approach is consistent with the Group's overall strategy of growing the capabilities of its core industrial automation business, deepening its ability to serve the growing advanced automation needs of its customers throughout Asia.

Based on the management accounts of IGB HK as at 31 December 2018, IGB HK had a net liabilities value of approximately HK$360,626.

Following the completion of the Subscription, the Group's effective equity interest in IGB HK has increased from approximately 51.0% to approximately 70.9%. Accordingly, IGB HK remains a subsidiary of the Group upon completion of the Subscription.

As each of the relative figures computed on the applicable bases set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST Listing Manual") is less than 5%, the Subscription is a "Non-Discloseable Transaction" for the purposes of Chapter 10 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

The Subscription was funded through internal resources and is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets per share and the earnings per share of the Company for the current financial year ending 31 December 2019.

None of the Directors and the substantial shareholders of the Company have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Subscription, other than through their respective shareholdings (if any) in the Company.

By Order of the Board

ISDN Holdings Limited

Lim Siang Kai

Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director

3 October 2019

Disclaimer

ISDN Holdings Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:05:07 UTC
